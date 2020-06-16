 Skip to content
(The US Sun)   Unless your man has a very SPECIFIC job, if he starts shaving his pubes because he's finally going back to work after the shutdown... He may be cheating   (the-sun.com) divider line
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless your brain has very SPECIFIC deficiencies, why would you think anything the Sun reports on is true without getting outside verification?
 
GlobalSwarming
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um... Guys? Sometimes I get itchy when I'm up and walking around all day, sweating my butt off at work, versus sitting on my butt all day in AC under quarantine.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Netmums is for women who don't meet the minimal entry qualification for Mumsnet (the UK's leading site for ill-informed transphobic bigotry).
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wondering what the 'specific' job is that subby has in mind.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grumpfuff: Unless your brain has very SPECIFIC deficiencies, why would you think anything the Sun reports on is true without getting outside verification?


They are just reporting about an internet forum. Yes the forum is real and the post exist.
Is he posting itself real? That is outside what the Sun will bother with.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GlobalSwarming: Um... Guys? Sometimes I get itchy when I'm up and walking around all day, sweating my butt off at work, versus sitting on my butt all day in AC under quarantine.


Yep, it's hot outside..
 
winedrinkingman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or he is hoping for a celebratory blow job from his wife when he gets home from that first night...
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
First the man has to demean himself to avoid a tragic lathe accident, and now you want to get him in trouble with his girlfriend?

That's just callous, subby.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This trend of guys shaving their pubes will always seem hilarious to me, as well as all those responses along the lines of "ew, you don't?"
 
Klyukva
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

GlobalSwarming: Um... Guys? Sometimes I get itchy when I'm up and walking around all day, sweating my butt off at work, versus sitting on my butt all day in AC under quarantine.


You might think that shaving your pubic hair would make that better, but it actually makes it much worse.
 
sleep lack
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If one of the man-rules of the old game called 'Relationship' is you can't get intimate with other women, and 'cheating' in the game can lead to losing all your money and getting your car smashed up or even your dick chopped off, would you want to be playing it?
 
eKonk
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: Wondering what the 'specific' job is that subby has in mind.


Cable repair man.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Maybe he's a taint model.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I was going to make a Dr Evil reference but much like the franchise itself, I just don't have the energy
 
phedex
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ISO15693: This trend of guys shaving their pubes will always seem hilarious to me, as well as all those responses along the lines of "ew, you don't?"


Eh, I don't know. for me it made sex feel better and then I just kept on doing it.  Except for quarantine time when I completely abandoned all forms of personal grooming beyond tooth brushing, hair washing and some antiperspirant. which is fine because i'm not getting any at the moment.

I don't see any sort of happy medium as a dude with the hair. I either let it go or I shave it all off.   I'm not a fan of the hairy look on a lady, unless its the classy, short landing strip; I like seeing their lady bits and it makes giving head a lot more enjoyable for me and hopefully for her.  I wouldn't complain of course; but i had a girl a decade ago who was surprised when i was completely shorn down there, as I was surprised that she had a total hippie bush covering everything.
 
havocmike
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: Wondering what the 'specific' job is that subby has in mind.


British secret agent?
 
