(New York Daily News)   A third body hanging from a tree has been discovered. This time in Houston   (nydailynews.com) divider line
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I have my doubts suicidal people have the presence of mind to stage mock lynchings.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I'm surprised it hasn't been ruled a suicide yet.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
The guy that found him is on reddit, they posted a video there. It's not close up or anything but it's still video of a person hanging from a tree so don't click if you don't want to see.
https://www.reddit.com/r/houston/comm​e​nts/h9j7ef/man_found_hanging_from_tree​_ella_blvd_and_w_25th/
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Once is happenstance. Twice is coincidence. Three times is enemy action.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Boo_Guy: I'm surprised it hasn't been ruled a suicide yet.


From the Reddit thread you posted

i.imgur.comView Full Size


https://twitter.com/houstonpolice/sta​t​us/1272682584410071044
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of all the things y'all could have brought back, lynching is what y'all motherf*ckers decided on?

Why not the Frug? Mashed Potato? Could have even gone with Watusi. Those are trends we could get behind. Like watching Goldie Hawn go-go back on Laugh-In. Heck, y'all could have brought back Laugh In, even.

This sh*t...this is the part of the past we need to leave behind.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
We all knew this would be the eventual outcome of Trumpism. And some actually demanded it. Some still do.

/ And I ain't one so don't get near me.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm sure William Barr is giving this his full attention as highest lawman in the land.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I bet the cops did these.
 
Bot v2.38beta [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Rand Paul Shuts Down Booker and Harris' Anti-Lynching Bill | NowThis
Youtube bLnd92dduPY
 
orbister
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

yanceylebeef: Once is happenstance. Twice is coincidence. Three times is enemy action.


Has anyone been hanged three times?

About six black Americans per day commit suicide, One quarter of all suicides in America are by hanging.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Of all the things y'all could have brought back, lynching is what y'all motherf*ckers decided on?


Maybe wait juuust a bit before jumping to conclusions. Many people commit suicide every day in the US and hanging is not uncommon.

/Brooks was here
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: hubiestubert: Of all the things y'all could have brought back, lynching is what y'all motherf*ckers decided on?

Maybe wait juuust a bit before jumping to conclusions. Many people commit suicide every day in the US and hanging is not uncommon.

/Brooks was here


Yeah, but outside?  In a tree?  Three in less than a week?
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: We all knew this would be the eventual outcome of Trumpism. And some actually demanded it. Some still do.

/ And I ain't one so don't get near me.


My god you people are beyond stupid.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Too bad there wasn't some type of law that makes lynching a hate crime.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: CrazyCurt: We all knew this would be the eventual outcome of Trumpism. And some actually demanded it. Some still do.

/ And I ain't one so don't get near me.

My god you people are beyond stupid.


Oh, and we should all deferens to your vas wisdom? What a nut!
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hanging from tree outside a store.
Welp, better than INSIDE.
 
way south
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

darth sunshine: Too bad there wasn't some type of law that makes lynching a hate crime.


If it's a suicide then do we throw him in jail for a hate crime against himself?

Suicide rates were expected to spike due to the shutdown.
Considering the current state of affairs I'd suggest we wait for the autopsy and investigation before starting another riot.

/last I checked it was still a crime to murder people.
/making it a double bad hate crime is just pandering.
 
sheilanagig
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

orbister: yanceylebeef: Once is happenstance. Twice is coincidence. Three times is enemy action.

Has anyone been hanged three times?

About six black Americans per day commit suicide, One quarter of all suicides in America are by hanging.


Maybe, but how many of those suicides by hanging hanged themselves in a public place? And then we have more than one of them happening in a short timeframe. The only reason for someone to commit suicide in public is to make a statement, but there was no statement, no note. It happened when there was nobody to witness it, out of view even of the surveillance cameras. And they all got the same idea at the same time to do it that particular way? I don't buy it.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It is human nature that when something causes us great upset and outrage, we start to stand up against it in fervent opposition. George Floyd's murder was the straw that broke the camel's back, and more than ever people are standing up and speaking out, demanding that we all move away from the toxic racist attitudes we have realised are long baked into the deep structures of our society.

And positive change is starting to happen.

However...

There are many on the other side who ALSO feel severe and overwhelming outrage, and are also motivated to do something. Their outrage though is because they are losing their capacity to keep our society as racist as it has always been. Like us, they are standing up for what they passionately believe in.

Unfortunately because what they believe in is horrendously wrong, their methods of "standing up" include violent intimidation to the point of murder. These people feel backed into a corner and like vicious wounded animals, will attack with ferocity anyone who gets in their way.

We need our anti-racist and anti-fascist movement to grow stronger until it has ousted those who want to keep things the way they are. In the process though, the most extreme tight wing fanatics will resort to escalating their violent intimidation in order to shut us down. This third hanging is a prime example of that.

That is why I feel that these kinds of lynchings are only going to increase in the short term, at least until we force America and the world to tip over into a more peaceful and law abiding place.

The next few months and years are going to be a very turbulent ride...
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
the most extreme tight wing fanatics

Whoops, RIGHT wing!
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

way south: darth sunshine: Too bad there wasn't some type of law that makes lynching a hate crime.

If it's a suicide then do we throw him in jail for a hate crime against himself?

Suicide rates were expected to spike due to the shutdown.
Considering the current state of affairs I'd suggest we wait for the autopsy and investigation before starting another riot.

/last I checked it was still a crime to murder people.
/making it a double bad hate crime is just pandering.


Putting aside this particular and unfortunate case for a minute. You figure that a group of white men, kidnapping, often torturing and then hanging a black man just because he is black does not rate aggravated charges?
 
