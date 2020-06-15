 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WGNTV Chicago)   Police culture is so broken cops will tell you they'll arrest you if you try to file a complaint and then do, even though they know they're being recorded   (wgntv.com) divider line
27
    More: Asinine, Police, Police brutality, Crime, CTA supervisor Martesa Lee, Chicago Police Department, Chicago officer, Sergeant, federal lawsuit  
•       •       •

666 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jun 2020 at 2:51 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Held to a Higher Standard
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
super broken
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
that's what he said, bigger than shiat... wow.

zero farks.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Cops are broken people.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Oh, maybe you were in the crime scene. I'm not sure. He wouldn't grab you just for no reason," Sgt. Spyker said.

Spoiler Alert!  He absolutely would.
 
wickedragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone have a different source for the story? Apparently we European visitors are so important to WGN that we don't get to see their articles.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's a CTA officer? The article didn't explain.

I googled it but I'm guessing they're not doing a marketing Call to Action.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Call_to​_​action_(marketing)
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops need to learn who they work for.
 
Valacirca
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dyhchong: What's a CTA officer? The article didn't explain.

I googled it but I'm guessing they're not doing a marketing Call to Action.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Call_to_​action_(marketing)


Chicago Transit Authority
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dyhchong: What's a CTA officer? The article didn't explain.

I googled it but I'm guessing they're not doing a marketing Call to Action.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Call_to_​action_(marketing)


Chicago transit officer. You'll never see them. I think I seen one in 1998
 
Tannax [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dyhchong: What's a CTA officer? The article didn't explain.

I googled it but I'm guessing they're not doing a marketing Call to Action.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Call_to_​action_(marketing)


Chicago Transit Authority.
 
Duncan1972
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: Cops need to learn who they work for.


Not the public it would seem. Bit of a problem - and we fund them through taxes to rub salt in the wound.
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Lol cop asks woman to leave the crime scene and she starts mouthing off about her right to be there and nobody can tell her what to do.  What a grave injustice that someone is asked to leave the crime scene and then escorted out when they wont leave on their own.

Cops have authority.  Why is this so difficult for people to accept?  You dont have to like what they are telling you but if you are given a lawful order and you fail to comply, you can rightfully be arrested.
 
Phony_Soldier
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

thegreatmurgatroid: Lol cop asks woman to leave the crime scene and she starts mouthing off about her right to be there and nobody can tell her what to do.  What a grave injustice that someone is asked to leave the crime scene and then escorted out when they wont leave on their own.

Cops have authority.  Why is this so difficult for people to accept?  You dont have to like what they are telling you but if you are given a lawful order and you fail to comply, you can rightfully be arrested.


I sense boot-licking memes in your future.
 
roc6783
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dyhchong: What's a CTA officer? The article didn't explain.

I googled it but I'm guessing they're not doing a marketing Call to Action.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Call_to_​action_(marketing)


It's hard to say I'm sorry.
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

fusillade762: "Oh, maybe you were in the crime scene. I'm not sure. He wouldn't grab you just for no reason," Sgt. Spyker said.

Spoiler Alert!  He absolutely would.


You could go to 1:30 in the video and confirm for yourself that she is clearly in the crime scene and is being asked to leave it.

But dont let objective video get in the way of how your feel.  Your emotions are more important than truth.
 
Wily Wombat
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
At least his word was his bond?

It's always nice to see integrity in a jackbooted thug.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanderak
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

wickedragon: Anyone have a different source for the story? Apparently we European visitors are so important to WGN that we don't get to see their articles.


https://www.google.es/amp/s/abc7chica​g​o.com/amp/chicago-police-cta-superviso​r-arrest-martesa-lee/6249277/
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

thegreatmurgatroid: Lol cop asks woman to leave the crime scene and she starts mouthing off about her right to be there and nobody can tell her what to do.  What a grave injustice that someone is asked to leave the crime scene and then escorted out when they wont leave on their own.

Cops have authority.  Why is this so difficult for people to accept?  You dont have to like what they are telling you but if you are given a lawful order and you fail to comply, you can rightfully be arrested.


It could be argued that she has greater authority over that crime scene than the policeman and that he has to obey her commands as the senior incident commander.
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Phony_Soldier: thegreatmurgatroid: Lol cop asks woman to leave the crime scene and she starts mouthing off about her right to be there and nobody can tell her what to do.  What a grave injustice that someone is asked to leave the crime scene and then escorted out when they wont leave on their own.

Cops have authority.  Why is this so difficult for people to accept?  You dont have to like what they are telling you but if you are given a lawful order and you fail to comply, you can rightfully be arrested.

I sense boot-licking memes in your future.


The majority of cops are assholes.  And the few that arent assholes are complicit in supporting a corrupt system.

But cops do have legal authority.  And if you choose to challenge that authority and get arrested, dont go crying about it.
 
MegaLib [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Promote the general welfare.  Defund the police and close all departments.  Hire social workers and implememt well resourced drug and alcohol/ mental health treatment, jobs programs and housing security.  Legalize drugs, Forgive all student loans and implement medicare for all.  We can improve public safety without taking  people's right to life, liberty and pursuit of happiness
 
palelizard
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: Cops need to learn who they work for.


They know.
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: thegreatmurgatroid: Lol cop asks woman to leave the crime scene and she starts mouthing off about her right to be there and nobody can tell her what to do.  What a grave injustice that someone is asked to leave the crime scene and then escorted out when they wont leave on their own.

Cops have authority.  Why is this so difficult for people to accept?  You dont have to like what they are telling you but if you are given a lawful order and you fail to comply, you can rightfully be arrested.

It could be argued that she has greater authority over that crime scene than the policeman and that he has to obey her commands as the senior incident commander.


People also argue that the earth is flat and that vaccines cause autism. Let's add to that list people who argue CTA workers have greater authority over criminal investigations than the police.
 
xanderak
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

thegreatmurgatroid: Lol cop asks woman to leave the crime scene and she starts mouthing off about her right to be there and nobody can tell her what to do.  What a grave injustice that someone is asked to leave the crime scene and then escorted out when they wont leave on their own.

Cops have authority.  Why is this so difficult for people to accept?  You dont have to like what they are telling you but if you are given a lawful order and you fail to comply, you can rightfully be arrested.


After reasonably trying to get her out of the crime scene for several minutes, one of them said this:
"That's the way it's going to go if...
<she says something>
if you want to complain"
Not the right thing to say.  Everything else seemed ok to me.

But this is Fark, so deal with it.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

thegreatmurgatroid: Lol cop asks woman to leave the crime scene and she starts mouthing off about her right to be there and nobody can tell her what to do.  What a grave injustice that someone is asked to leave the crime scene and then escorted out when they wont leave on their own.

Cops have authority.  Why is this so difficult for people to accept?  You dont have to like what they are telling you but if you are given a lawful order and you fail to comply, you can rightfully be arrested.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

xanderak: After reasonably trying to get her out of the crime scene for several minutes, one of them said this:"That's the way it's going to go if...<she says something>if you want to complain"Not the right thing to say. Everything else seemed ok to me.But this is Fark, so deal with it.


If she was white we'd be calling her Karen.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.