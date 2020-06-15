 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Jalopnik)   When Ben Gurion Airport closes its smoking booths it's serious business   (jalopnik.com) divider line
8
    More: Interesting, Tel Aviv, John F. Kennedy International Airport, Mask, The Terminal, peaceful times, New York City, Ben Gurion International Airport, JetBlue Airways  
•       •       •

549 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jun 2020 at 10:47 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
rambam [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Unfortunately it's not such a serious business at JFK:

After collecting my bag and walking out to my ride home, it struck me that I was given zero advice on how to protect others from the possibility of infection after coming into the country. While Israel has already designed a quarantine regimen that appears to have limited spread (most new cases in the country these days have come from reopened schools while nearly 70% of the cases during the height of the outbreak could be traced back to arrivals from America), and places like Hong Kong are starting to test upon arrival before mandatory quarantine as well. But at JFK? Nothing. I, along with my fellow passengers, grabbed our bags and walked right out into New York City.

Depressing stuff.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the day I arrived in Israel, President Trump had said that things were all going to "work out" and things were still relatively normal at home

Yeah, but you saw the source and knew the opposite must be true, right?  Goddam it sucks to read about other countries and know that everyone can see our leader is the bastard son of Leeroy Jenkins Baghdad Bob.

Sorry, go ahead and drink, TFA just brought home again how farking humiliating it is
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The governor claims that the Department of Homeland Security is the only agency with a mandate to screen passengers, but the federal government hasn't acted yet.

I've said it before, but if there's any way to fark this up Donnie will find it.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I hate flying.  It sucks to be stuck in a cramped seat for hours, not able to fall asleep and nothing but shiatty movies I've already seen to watch.  I fly to London every year for work.  That didn't happen (yay?).  What also didn't happen was my vacation in Japan that I had finally saved up enough money to do in style.  It's past the great spring weather which is the best time in Japan, so next year, I guess.  Unless China decides to plague the world again.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm betting this guy was a hypochondriac long before Covid came along.

/ TFA was like a Woody Allen bit
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 455x262]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.