Caption these wee turtles
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Original:
cdn.theatlantic.comView Full Size
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
"I don't care who we're related to, I'm voting for Amy McGrath in November!"
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
"I always figured the ocean would be deeper"
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
"... I can't see me lovin' nobody but you
For all my life
When you're with me, baby the skies'll be blue
For all my life. ..."
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
"Last one in is a rotten egg."
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Let's get that Shredder creep, then score us a pizza.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Born free, as free as the wind blows
As free as the grass grows. ..."
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
OMG LOOK! Bob just got snatched up by a Seagull!  Cancel the swim party!  It's a TRAP!
 
Millennium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know what a cow is, but what's a bunga?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You know what the Mexicans say about the Pacific? They say it has no memory. That's where I'd like to finish out my life, Red.... *gak*"
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Master Splinter!
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The USMC releases its Tactical Underwater Reconnaissance Tracking, Liaison, and Extraction brigade for its first practice mission off the coast of San Diego.
 
