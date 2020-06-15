 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Insider)   NYPD is disbanding their entire plainclothes force due to high number of shootings. Plainclothes officers considering other disguises, perhaps like uniforms   (insider.com) divider line
3
    More: Cool, Police, Police Department's anti-crime units, Crime, New York police commissioner, Mr. Shea, violent crime, anti-crime units, plainclothes teams  
•       •       •

33 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jun 2020 at 11:26 PM (1 minute ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mr. Shea said the plainclothes units were part of an outdated policing model that too often seemed to pit officers against the communities they served. He said the department now depends much more on intelligence gathering and technology to fight crime and "can move away from brute force."

Yeah, if a cop can't find a way to just spy on people in 2020?  That's gross incompetence even by cop standards
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An ex-in-law of mine was NYPD plainclothes in the bad old days (late 80's) and could not farking stand what it was doing to him. He cut his shooting hand on broken glass while chasing an armed-robbery suspect (armed as in also still shooting at officers as he fled) up to the roof of a building and when the suspect was finally cornered on the roof and had dropped his gun, my in-law admitted he and his fellow officers were tempted to just pitch the asshat off the roof to his death.

They didn't do it, but soon as his hand healed up and he got his skills back, he jumped to a much quieter department in some suburb down in Tennessee. His wife wanted to stay in the area because of family, and he would have loved a job on Long Island but so did 10,000 other NYPD officers. And that was that for the marriage, so he moved south.

He never had to unholster his weapon again.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On Friday, several city leaders issued a joint statement throwing their support behind cutting the 2020-2021 NYPD budget by a whopping $1 billion.

That only sounds whopping until you learn their budget is currently 11 billion dollars.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.