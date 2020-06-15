 Skip to content
(TuneIn)   Connie Brooks' friends think she's overworked, Liz goes to secretarial school to get a job at George's bank & Professor Thorpe's bathysphere has been sitting on the bottom of the ocean for a week, wot Superman do? Paul's Memory Bank starts at 8PM EDT   (tunein.com) divider line
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Playing tonight

Our Miss Brooks - #14 - "Connie the Work Horse" 11/7/48
My Favorite Husband - #32 - "Secretarial School" 2/18/49
Superman - #91 to 96 - "Professor Thorpe's Bathysphere, Parts 7-12"  9/9 - 9/20/40
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standing by...

Hi, all!
 
VictoryCabal [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
OTR? This is relevant to my interests!
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There's few things I enjoy more than old radio shows--Currently running through 'Let George Do It", courtesy of the internet archive.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Good evening!
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
HA! My show interrupted my spot!
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hmmm. My other PC seems to be stuck in an update loop.

Anyway........Cleo update:  In some ways things are better.  I noticed a while back, before I thought she was sick, that I almost had to put the food bowl under her nose before she'd eat.  She now knows that I'm about to feed her and is waiting at the food bowl.  Seen her pick at her kibble from time to time on the webcam trained on the food bowls.  Still seems to vomit from time to time.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: There's few things I enjoy more than old radio shows--Currently running through 'Let George Do It", courtesy of the internet archive.


Let George Do It is hugely underrated.

That said, the best detective show of all time is Richard Diamond, Private Detective, and nobody can tell me otherwise. There was a website called 20thcenturyradio.com back in the day and I would listen to that thing every single day at work. Sirius XM's radio classics is #1 on my presets in the car, and I'm constantly amazed that I hear shows I've never heard before. I wish they'd play more detective shows but I realize there just isn't enough content for it to be mostly noir.
 
