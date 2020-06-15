 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(IHME)   IHME revises its coronavirus forecast to "don't worry about going back to school or football season this fall"   (covid19.healthdata.org) divider line
38
    More: Followup, COVID-19  
•       •       •

1532 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jun 2020 at 8:58 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's not including the enormous spike in "Mystery disease" and "pneumonia" since States like Florida stopped reporting.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I really wish that was an accurate model. The  data points rely on Americans actually following harm reduction guidelines while the Federal government is not even providing clear guidance and trump just ignoring basically everything actual experts recommend.  The US still does not have a National plan on dealing with Corona-virus, the lack of leadership is a problem that appears can not be solved until next January.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just barely getting started. Probably a quarte rmillion dead by election day. Not a great look for Trump.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tend to follow :

https://rt.live/

For my USA R0 needs. It has a state by state breakdown. Does anyone know or have a good ranking of these kinds of sites in terms of reliability and predictability?
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well, that's terrifying
 
gregz18 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Somacandra: I tend to follow :

https://rt.live/

For my USA R0 needs. It has a state by state breakdown. Does anyone know or have a good ranking of these kinds of sites in terms of reliability and predictability?


This site has been keeping track of who's been best - along with having their own model (which happens to be, according to them, one of if not the most accurate ones - so YMMV).

https://covid19-projections.com/about/
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Somacandra: I tend to follow :

https://rt.live/

For my USA R0 needs. It has a state by state breakdown. Does anyone know or have a good ranking of these kinds of sites in terms of reliability and predictability?


Dunno about reliability, but the reports from the local health departments always seem to match what I see here https://covidactnow.org/?s=49762​

Your link I'm not so sure about - for example, it shows Hawaii as being a trouble spot when Hawaii has always been at a lower infection rate.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

eurotrader: I really wish that was an accurate model. The  data points rely on Americans actually following harm reduction guidelines while the Federal government is not even providing clear guidance and trump just ignoring basically everything actual experts recommend.  The US still does not have a National plan on dealing with Corona-virus, the lack of leadership is a problem that appears can not be solved until next January


Models depend on what people might and actually do.  It is impossible to accurately model the behavior of large groups when many refuse to take even the simplest of precautions or are convinced it's a hoax or think it's all over because Don the Con said it was.
 
Kuoxasar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is going to kill over a million Americans by the time it's done.

What an absolute disaster.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

eurotrader: I really wish that was an accurate model. The  data points rely on Americans actually following harm reduction guidelines while the Federal government is not even providing clear guidance and trump just ignoring basically everything actual experts recommend.  The US still does not have a National plan on dealing with Corona-virus, the lack of leadership is a problem that appears can not be solved until next January.


The US has a National plan. Feed the poors to the economy, ignore experts, blame media that reports facts, attack blue states, fan the flames.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

natazha: eurotrader: I really wish that was an accurate model. The  data points rely on Americans actually following harm reduction guidelines while the Federal government is not even providing clear guidance and trump just ignoring basically everything actual experts recommend.  The US still does not have a National plan on dealing with Corona-virus, the lack of leadership is a problem that appears can not be solved until next January

Models depend on what people might and actually do.  It is impossible to accurately model the behavior of large groups when many refuse to take even the simplest of precautions or are convinced it's a hoax or think it's all over because Don the Con said it was.


With a test that produces at least 40% false negatives and still limited testing plus some trumper governors have decided just not to publicly provide needed data because trumpian reasons and just a lack of any sort of response plan to deal with outbreaks means all anyone is doing is making a reasonable guess or simply lying with data and numbers to make a man child happy.
 
1funguy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Somacandra: I tend to follow :

https://rt.live/

For my USA R0 needs. It has a state by state breakdown. Does anyone know or have a good ranking of these kinds of sites in terms of reliability and predictability?


I think R0 would also be a good replacement number for new (R)epublican replacements by newly  infected politicians.
 
gregz18 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Somacandra: I tend to follow :

https://rt.live/

For my USA R0 needs. It has a state by state breakdown. Does anyone know or have a good ranking of these kinds of sites in terms of reliability and predictability?


I remember, early in Cuomo's daily briefings, that they needed R0 to be 0.9 or lower to let things be even somewhat opened up.

If that's the case, according to that site...ugh.  We are in this situation for a long, long time, especially if you live in the southern and western parts of the country.
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: eurotrader: I really wish that was an accurate model. The  data points rely on Americans actually following harm reduction guidelines while the Federal government is not even providing clear guidance and trump just ignoring basically everything actual experts recommend.  The US still does not have a National plan on dealing with Corona-virus, the lack of leadership is a problem that appears can not be solved until next January.

The US has a National plan. Feed the poors to the economy, ignore experts, blame media that reports facts, attack blue states, fan the flames.


The national plan is to restore as much normal activity as quickly as possible because it's an election year. Ignore all of the funerals and enjoy your football.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So...who is IHME?
 
psykick dancehall
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
got an email asking for volunteers to return to work (restaurant in wa). the whole thing just seems absurd. there's no good excuse to sit down and eat in a restaurant in this situation, and the safety precautions needed are rube goldberg-esque with very little return. i want to work, but it seems like no one understands the ramifications of the time we're living in. it's maddening.

things are going to ramp up before my unemployment is up, and i feel like an asshole for opting out, but this shiat is topsy-turvy ridiculous
 
Elfich
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well in Massachusetts, stores have been enforcing face masks at the door.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Fireproof: So...who is IHME?


Research group at the University of Washington. The Trump admin was big on their models early in the crisis because they trended more optimistic, but as the failures to address the virus or even take it seriously piled up, their models worsened and the administration eventually just gave up on any projections in favor of simply pretending nothing is happening.
 
erik-k [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Somacandra: I tend to follow :

https://rt.live/

For my USA R0 needs. It has a state by state breakdown. Does anyone know or have a good ranking of these kinds of sites in terms of reliability and predictability?


I don't know the algo behind rt.live but I do know that it's (a) a complex adaptive model and (b) definitely reports r0 on the low side.

For a long time it kept saying California's R was below 1 when anybody looking at the nonstop growth in the new case rate in Los Angeles could see that was wrong.

It'll also undergo abrupt step changes, as well as revise its own past predictions when the model is updated.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm wondering if this is the simmering cauldron, the moment or two before the tipping point, when our healthcare system becomes overwhelmed across the country. The point when it's definitely too late, and the infrastructure collapses altogether. Will there be enough of the administration left to make any kind of call?

Wish I knew more about gardening. And solar energy. And sneaking across the border into Canada.

/ I swear, I'll become a hockey fan
// Already live the MacKenzie brothers
/// soarry
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Everyone will have the same mask for Halloween.
 
Mark Ratner [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You know what really pisses me off these days, besides bad drivers?  I go to the grocery store, and while the majority of the sheeple are wearing masks, there are are a lot of idiots not wearing masks!!! WTF??

I'm going to write a strongly worded letter to my local grocery chain (Schnucks), that although they recommend masks, it should be fooking mandatory!!!  Seriously, why is it not mandatory?  Ughhhh, I really want to yell at people with no mask in a megaphone.
 
a far candle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If you want to feel good about the US prediction, go over to the Brazil tab on the IHME page.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

IgG4: Just barely getting started. Probably a quarte rmillion dead by election day. Not a great look for Trump.


Just to put it in perspective, "a quarter million dead" or 250,000 is only 50,000 per state, and realistically most of them will be clustered in California, New York, Florida, and Texas. We're not getting 250,000 all at once, or in any given state or city.

I hate to be "that person" which I am; but do you want to live in quarantine the rest of your lives or until a vaccine is found in a year or so, only to emerge into a ruined economy and collapsed society? Assuming a wholly realistic 2% mortality rate, then 7,000,000 people will die before COVID is through with us, NO MATTER WHAT, whether we stay inside breathing shallowly or go about our business; socially we cannot sustain another six months of isolation. Look at what happened after the March-June shutdown.

We have three choices: To fling wide the doors and hope WE are not the ones who die; to lock down and hope WE are not the ones who lose everything; or to find a middle ground. Nobody seems interested in working on the third alternative, and yet it's been done before in every epidemic before now. Why can't it be tried?
 
gregz18 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I've been following their projections pretty closely since the start; the biggest changes in this round?

Florida went from 5227 projected deaths by September 1 to 9821
Georgia went from 4539 projected deaths by September 1 to 6821
California went from 8171 projected deaths by September 1 to 10664

Most of the other big states have about the same number of projected deaths.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

eurotrader: I really wish that was an accurate model.



media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Has anyone in Biden's camp said what they're going to do regarding rallies?
 
gregz18 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

a far candle: If you want to feel good about the US prediction, go over to the Brazil tab on the IHME page.


5,000 dead every day (and rising) by August 1?  Yikes.  That's where I'd be putting my money on "who's going to have a revolution because of corona"
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Troy McClure: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: eurotrader: I really wish that was an accurate model. The  data points rely on Americans actually following harm reduction guidelines while the Federal government is not even providing clear guidance and trump just ignoring basically everything actual experts recommend.  The US still does not have a National plan on dealing with Corona-virus, the lack of leadership is a problem that appears can not be solved until next January.

The US has a National plan. Feed the poors to the economy, ignore experts, blame media that reports facts, attack blue states, fan the flames.

The national plan is to restore as much normal activity as quickly as possible because it's an election year. Ignore all of the funerals and enjoy your football.


There will be no football.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Kiss Texass goodbye.
They l8ve their football more than swilling lonestar beer an trading beeges with their football buddies.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Could we get a projected graph overlayed with an actual graph? I'd like to see how accurate all these projections have been.
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mark Ratner: You know what really pisses me off these days, besides bad drivers?  I go to the grocery store, and while the majority of the sheeple are wearing masks, there are are a lot of idiots not wearing masks!!! WTF??

I'm going to write a strongly worded letter to my local grocery chain (Schnucks), that although they recommend masks, it should be fooking mandatory!!!  Seriously, why is it not mandatory?  Ughhhh, I really want to yell at people with no mask in a megaphone.


I'm having a very hard time not punching them. Especially the ones that HAVE a mask on, but have it pulled down.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

eurotrader: I really wish that was an accurate model. The  data points rely on Americans actually following harm reduction guidelines while the Federal government is not even providing clear guidance and trump just ignoring basically everything actual experts recommend.  The US still does not have a National plan on dealing with Corona-virus, the lack of leadership is a problem that appears can not be solved until next January.


Data parameters fitted to the error function. Will never accurately forecast an epidemic, whether people follow social distancing or not. It's not physically appropriate basis and completely wrong equations.
 
Stibium
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Somacandra: I tend to follow :

https://rt.live/

For my USA R0 needs. It has a state by state breakdown. Does anyone know or have a good ranking of these kinds of sites in terms of reliability and predictability?


Where MS is on the R0 chart looks right. We've been averaging about 250-350 a day for the past month at least, only recently with a 650 spike but then ~120 the next day.

Our daily infection count has a LOT of noise right now, and the long term trend looks like it's peaking. (I've noticed that when you flatten the curve you wind up with lots of noise) If anything it should be placed towards the left for a smaller R0. It should probably be a log graph instead of linear.

It passes my sniff test except for the fact that it claims MS to be one of the worst states for infectious spread, and I'm really not seeing that, especially when you compare us other southern states. Certainly not 4th worst in the nation.

Perhaps it's on a per capita basis? If so I could see us that high; we aren't exactly know for attracting people to live in this state...

/if you come here, pray your car doesn't break down or that you can walk across the state line
//this place is a trap you might never get out of
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: IgG4: Just barely getting started. Probably a quarte rmillion dead by election day. Not a great look for Trump.

Just to put it in perspective, "a quarter million dead" or 250,000 is only 50,000 per state, and realistically most of them will be clustered in California, New York, Florida, and Texas. We're not getting 250,000 all at once, or in any given state or city.

I hate to be "that person" which I am; but do you want to live in quarantine the rest of your lives or until a vaccine is found in a year or so, only to emerge into a ruined economy and collapsed society? Assuming a wholly realistic 2% mortality rate, then 7,000,000 people will die before COVID is through with us, NO MATTER WHAT, whether we stay inside breathing shallowly or go about our business; socially we cannot sustain another six months of isolation. Look at what happened after the March-June shutdown.

We have three choices: To fling wide the doors and hope WE are not the ones who die; to lock down and hope WE are not the ones who lose everything; or to find a middle ground. Nobody seems interested in working on the third alternative, and yet it's been done before in every epidemic before now. Why can't it be tried?


Fark, in unison: GIVE US PERMANENT QUARANTINE!!!1!
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: I'm wondering if this is the simmering cauldron, the moment or two before the tipping point, when our healthcare system becomes overwhelmed across the country. The point when it's definitely too late, and the infrastructure collapses altogether. Will there be enough of the administration left to make any kind of call?

Wish I knew more about gardening. And solar energy. And sneaking across the border into Canada.


Canada depends heavily on US exports, including for food. If things in the US go seriously wrong, the fallout will bring us down with you.

If American society suffers enough damage that the availability of basic supplies is compromised, the only safe place to be will be on the other side of an ocean.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And keep in mind IHME lowballs the numbers.
But not to worry, as Trump said the virus is in ashes and embers and we have defeated it.
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: IgG4: Just barely getting started. Probably a quarte rmillion dead by election day. Not a great look for Trump.

Just to put it in perspective, "a quarter million dead" or 250,000 is only 50,000 per state, and realistically most of them will be clustered in California, New York, Florida, and Texas. We're not getting 250,000 all at once, or in any given state or city.

I hate to be "that person" which I am; but do you want to live in quarantine the rest of your lives or until a vaccine is found in a year or so, only to emerge into a ruined economy and collapsed society? Assuming a wholly realistic 2% mortality rate, then 7,000,000 people will die before COVID is through with us, NO MATTER WHAT, whether we stay inside breathing shallowly or go about our business; socially we cannot sustain another six months of isolation. Look at what happened after the March-June shutdown.

We have three choices: To fling wide the doors and hope WE are not the ones who die; to lock down and hope WE are not the ones who lose everything; or to find a middle ground. Nobody seems interested in working on the third alternative, and yet it's been done before in every epidemic before now. Why can't it be tried?


To answer your question, yes, I do want to be isolated for a year until they come up with a vaccine. More like a year and a half to give time to make sure the vaccine is actually safe and effective.

And honestly, I'd probably see the ruin of the economy and collapse of society as improvements over what we have now.

I have the resources to hide out that long but I understand that many don't.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.