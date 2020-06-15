 Skip to content
(CNN)   Taipei's Songshan Airport is offering a fake vacation abroad that includes the experience of going through immigration control and getting on an aircraft and then off though without actually leaving the ground   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
jdmorgan82
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Who in the right mind would want to do those things?
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Is the stupid tag stuck in the security line somewhere?
 
IHateHipHop
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Does it include the overly long line of people in the jet bridge caused by people trying to spice everything in the overhead compartments? If not, it's I live with my mom immersion.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sign me up .. I'll use my fake passport and pay for it with my fake credit card ..
 
Trocadero
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You mean Taiwan?
 
Salmon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Mysterious gifts?

That's sparked my curiosity, I can't even think of a single gift I've ever received that I can describe as mysterious.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The worst part of vacation is the airport experience.  Why would I pay money for that torture when I can stay at home and hit myself in the face with a brick?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Salmon: Mysterious gifts?

That's sparked my curiosity, I can't even think of a single gift I've ever received that I can describe as mysterious.


They plant pretend drugs on you and subject you to a very special full body search.  Bend over.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This is exactly the type of dumbf*ck idea I've come to expect from 2020.
 
