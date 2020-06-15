 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC 2 Fort Myers)   Florida Man's tastes are getting more expensive -- this time, he stole over $700 in wine   (nbc-2.com) divider line
10
    More: Florida, Copyright, All rights reserved, Streaming media, Privacy, copyright NBC2 News, Push technology, Privacy Policy, Policy  
•       •       •

126 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jun 2020 at 1:42 AM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Florida Man's tastes are getting more expensive -- this time, he stole over $700 in wine


A pallet for his palate?
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Is that 7 bottles of wine in your pants, or are you just happy to see me?
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
That's a lot of cougar bait.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
That's a truckload of Two Buck Chuck.

Otherwise known as a Fark Weekend.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Must take a lot of experimenting to find out which wines pair well with meth.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, how many boxes?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Pardon me, would you happen to have any Meth Poupon?
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Should've stolen the mini airport style liquors and just stuffed them in his face mask.
 
weilawei [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: Should've stolen the mini airport style liquors and just stuffed them in his face mask.


Suspect last seen stuffing cheeks before winter:

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
crinz83
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
deputies are looking for a man accused of stuffing 7 bottles of wine in his pants.
The man stole the bottles during three separate trips

if the man had stolen 25 bottles of wine, how many separate trips would he have made?
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.