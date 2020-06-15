 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   Dedicated boozers emerge from lock down to pack re-opened beer hall at 6 am   (nj.com) divider line
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user image

Never truer.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Get a fark.com account, amateurs.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They can't be that dedicated if they're drinking beer.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why drink at a brew hall, when you can drink alone in your basement for 1/3 the price?  Your crying wife and children upstairs are free!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Little Club in Coronado, CA opens at 6am
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
About damn time someone caters to the nightcap-at-sunrise crowd.
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
don't forget to wear your mask while chugging.
 
JZDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What are their Fark handles?
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

johnsoninca: [Fark user image image 425x318]

Never truer.
Never truer.


When did beer become an effective coronavirus vaccine? Because that's the only solution to the current problems from where I'm standing.

/Home brewing IS a solution to boredom, my brother just bought his first house in February and just started into the hobby. //Teaching him via phone and video call and sending research links has been fun for me too
///Hoping to try his first Russian Imperial at Xmas in person, not too hopeful though
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Guess the dumbass tag went with them.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

virulent_loser: don't forget to wear your mask while chugging.


Should work fine if you chug correctly.

Fark user image
 
padraig
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You know who else liked packed beer halls ?
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Thanks, Obama.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The nightclubs here reopened this last weekend, pretty much the last sign of normalcy returning, although they have to operate at reduced capacity for now. I swear half the population of the city was out on Saturday night, with lines for even the less popular places stretching half a block. There hasn't been an active case in the area in more than two weeks, so hopefully there's no resurgence, but clearly a lot of people had been waiting to go out again.
 
