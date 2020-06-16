 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(STLToday)   My flag boy and your flag boy, sitting by the fire. My flag boy told your flag boy... Suck it, my flag WON   (stltoday.com) divider line
19
    More: Spiffy, Mississippi River, St. Louis, Missouri, sister-city Stuttgart, Yaroslavl Oblast, St. Louis, Missouri, Yale University, fleur-de-lis  
•       •       •

982 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jun 2020 at 12:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Any excuse to post this....

Iko Iko - Original
Youtube OuC519ni1aE
 
GratefullyAlive [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

isamudyson: Any excuse to post this....

[YouTube video: Iko Iko - Original]


That's my favorite version
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Yaroslavl Oblast was robbed!!  That bear with the halberd if farkin' SICK!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GratefullyAlive [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I am also kind of fond of the Craft Beer Cellar version of our flag... There is a hop in the middle
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ababyatemydingo: Yaroslavl Oblast was robbed!!  That bear with the halberd if farkin' SICK!

[Fark user image 850x546]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Boondock3806: ababyatemydingo: Yaroslavl Oblast was robbed!!  That bear with the halberd if farkin' SICK!

[Fark user image 850x546]

[Fark user image 850x303]


Yeah, a bear with a freaking halberd is pretty badass.  But otherwise it's a pretty drab design.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I was recently informed that Iko Iko is about Mardi Gras tribes having beef. No idea how true that is but I'm willing to accept it. Said tribes now fight by finding out who's the prettiest.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Boondock3806: ababyatemydingo: Yaroslavl Oblast was robbed!!  That bear with the halberd if farkin' SICK!

[Fark user image 850x546]

[Fark user image 850x303]

Yeah, a bear with a freaking halberd is pretty badass. But otherwise it's a pretty drab design.


It doesn't really have any movement or anything..It's just a cool picture..Not really a great flag..
 
MBooda
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

GratefullyAlive: isamudyson: Any excuse to post this....

[YouTube video: Iko Iko - Original]

That's my favorite version


But definitely not the Original, cher.

James 'Sugar Boy' Crawford - Jock-A-Mo (Checker 787) 1953
Youtube PgOrIar_qGk
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
England LOST the war. They shouldn't fly their flag anymore, either.

Jesus DIED. Why are people still talking about him?!

/yeah, I know. But I'm bored and thinking of dad ways to make it worse.
 
MBooda
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Boondock3806: ababyatemydingo: Yaroslavl Oblast was robbed!!  That bear with the halberd if farkin' SICK!

[Fark user image 850x546]

[Fark user image 850x303]

Yeah, a bear with a freaking halberd is pretty badass.  But otherwise it's a pretty drab design.


OK, how about...
Fark user imageView Full Size

/right to arm bears
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They made a flag out of a Feynman diagram?
 
GratefullyAlive [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MBooda: GratefullyAlive: isamudyson: Any excuse to post this....

[YouTube video: Iko Iko - Original]

That's my favorite version

But definitely not the Original, cher.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/PgOrIar_​qGk?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Thanks....That was good.
 
jayfurr [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The 22nd Artillery Supply Company of the Polish Army sees your halberd bear flag and raises with a bear toting a goddamned artillery shell.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zez
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The St. Louis flag design is pretty awesome.

How did the worst flag ever with the copyright logos on it turn out?  Someone here has to know what I'm talking about
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MBooda: fusillade762: Boondock3806: ababyatemydingo: Yaroslavl Oblast was robbed!!  That bear with the halberd if farkin' SICK!

[Fark user image 850x546]

[Fark user image 850x303]

Yeah, a bear with a freaking halberd is pretty badass.  But otherwise it's a pretty drab design.

OK, how about...
[Fark user image 750x600]
/right to arm bears


The Founding Fathers meant a right to bare arms.
 
jayfurr [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The artillery bear flag is based on an actual bear, who served with the unit in World War II and *did* carry artillery shells.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wojtek_​%​28bear%29?wprov=sfla1
 
whitefalcon79
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

zez: How did the worst flag ever with the copyright logos on it turn out?  Someone here has to know what I'm talking about


Guessing you mean Pocatello, Idaho, the one made infamous by a TED talk a few years back? They redesigned it and the new one's actually pretty great.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RagnarD
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Dr. John, Iko Iko
Youtube qkX6JUXekXY
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.