(CNN)   CDC releases new detailed demographics of Covid-19. Some highlights: 14% of known cases needed hospitalization and 5% died. Infection rates were about the same for men and women but men were more likely to be hospitalized   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So men are more likely to need hospitalization than women. Can't say I'm really surprised, anything that can bleed for 7 days and not die is beyond tough.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: So men are more likely to need hospitalization than women. Can't say I'm really surprised, anything that can bleed for 7 days and not die is beyond tough.


No, I think it's that men are more likely to actually GET hospitalization. The same way that men receive treatment for suspected heart attacks more than women, even though we're pretty equal in our rates.
 
gaspode [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Holy shiat.

I would take that 5% to mean that more than half of cases are unreported..
 
hchaos
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
To put it another way, if the hospital system gets overwhelmed, 14% of known cases will die.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: So men are more likely to need hospitalization than women. Can't say I'm really surprised, anything that can bleed for 7 days and not die is beyond tough.


Men keep a reservoir of virus in the testicles, so they can keep some for later.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Is this the thread where people dispute the numbers, based on their own painstaking and detailed examination of their own navels?
 
LessO2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Crisis cadavers.
 
HempHead
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gaspode: Holy shiat.

I would take that 5% to mean that more than half of cases are unreported..


Or undiagnosed.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Is this the thread where people dispute the numbers, based on their own painstaking and detailed examination of their own navels?


Those numbers look hairy.
 
Handsome B. Wonderful
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Man flu is real.
 
adamatari
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I compared it to rolling a D20 before, now I will reiterate that. How lucky do you feel? Wear masks, keep up social distancing.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Is this the thread where people dispute the numbers, based on their own painstaking and detailed examination of their own navels?


Oh, have we moved on to navels? That's good. I was getting tired out of rectum flavored facts.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So 5% of the 14% hospitalized die?
Sounds like cop math.

/DNRTFA
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Private_Citizen: So men are more likely to need hospitalization than women. Can't say I'm really surprised, anything that can bleed for 7 days and not die is beyond tough.

No, I think it's that men are more likely to actually GET hospitalization. The same way that men receive treatment for suspected heart attacks more than women, even though we're pretty equal in our rates.


same with strokes too I bet.
 
Ronnie_Zman [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You have a bowl of M&Ms. There are 20 in the bowl. 3 of them will send you to the hospital. 1 of those will kill you. Do you reach into the bowl anyway?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: So 5% of the 14% hospitalized die?
Sounds like cop math.

/DNRTFA


Sounds like 3rd grade math, not to mention valid.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And now there is talk of a mutated version of COVID-19 with a much higher density of "spikes" to help it invade host cells more easily. I think we're all basically farked unless N95 masks suddenly start raining out of the sky.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Ronnie_Zman: You have a bowl of M&Ms. There are 20 in the bowl. 3 of them will send you to the hospital. 1 of those will kill you. Do you reach into the bowl anyway?


I don't know...are you starving to death? If so, that version of Russian roulette takes on a whole new level, doesn't it?
 
Beta Tested
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: So 5% of the 14% hospitalized die?
Sounds like cop math.

/DNRTFA


5% of the 14% of known cases, so 0.7% of all known cases.  That sounds well within the ballpark of other estimates.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Private_Citizen: So men are more likely to need hospitalization than women. Can't say I'm really surprised, anything that can bleed for 7 days and not die is beyond tough.

No, I think it's that men are more likely to actually GET hospitalization. The same way that men receive treatment for suspected heart attacks more than women, even though we're pretty equal in our rates.


It's interesting, though -- on the whole (meaning in normal, non-virus times), I was under the impression studies had shown that men were less likely than women to seek out medical treatment.  I cannot remember exactly where I read about it, but I know I've at least seen it brought up in public health campaigns.  I wonder if that holds true with this particular illness -- meaning men are treated at a higher rate despite seeking care at a lower rate -- or if the very specific messaging and general publicity about this illness has caused men to seek out care at higher rates than they usually would?
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: And now there is talk of a mutated version of COVID-19 with a much higher density of "spikes" to help it invade host cells more easily. I think we're all basically farked unless N95 masks suddenly start raining out of the sky.


like the disco song about raining men? like that will happen.
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
There is going to come a time where we need to say fark the Chinese Bat Flu, and get back to normal. If you're scared of catching it, stay away from people, but do not stand in the way of those of us who want to live a normal life.
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

JFK Shot First: There is going to come a time where we need to say fark the Chinese Bat Flu, and get back to normal. If you're scared of catching it, stay away from people, but do not stand in the way of those of us who want to live a normal life.


Yes, aftee we get the R naught below 1.  This is an unprecidented event and sacrificing to the capitalism god is not going to improve thimgs the way you think it will...unless you are an undertaker.
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Stupid fat thumbs
 
max_pooper
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

JFK Shot First: There is going to come a time where we need to say fark the Chinese Bat Flu, and get back to normal. If you're scared of catching it, stay away from people, but do not stand in the way of those of us who want to live a normal life.


The absolutely best thing we can do to combat the pandemic is for everyone to wear a mask when in public. Are you doing your part or are you a selfish asshole?
 
1funguy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: So men are more likely to need hospitalization than women. Can't say I'm really surprised, anything that can bleed for 7 days and not die is beyond tough.


We die younger as well.
Women are killing us.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Cafe Threads: Private_Citizen: So men are more likely to need hospitalization than women. Can't say I'm really surprised, anything that can bleed for 7 days and not die is beyond tough.

No, I think it's that men are more likely to actually GET hospitalization. The same way that men receive treatment for suspected heart attacks more than women, even though we're pretty equal in our rates.

It's interesting, though -- on the whole (meaning in normal, non-virus times), I was under the impression studies had shown that men were less likely than women to seek out medical treatment.  I cannot remember exactly where I read about it, but I know I've at least seen it brought up in public health campaigns.  I wonder if that holds true with this particular illness -- meaning men are treated at a higher rate despite seeking care at a lower rate -- or if the very specific messaging and general publicity about this illness has caused men to seek out care at higher rates than they usually would?


male adults avoid doctors because they are married and secretly want to die.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

hchaos: To put it another way, if the hospital system gets overwhelmed, 14% of known cases will die.


Maybe not 14% but probably like 10% yeah.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I can see a future where there are "covid positive" only exclusions
 
quinxy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Beta Tested: Fara Clark: So 5% of the 14% hospitalized die?
Sounds like cop math.

/DNRTFA

5% of the 14% of known cases, so 0.7% of all known cases.  That sounds well within the ballpark of other estimates.


Umm, that doesn't seem to be what they're reporting at all, unless I'm misreading it.  They list total cases as 1.7 million, and deaths as 71k which and dividing the one by the other you get 4% (presumably they're using different numbers to get 5%), but point is it's a lot higher than the sub-one percent reported elsewhere -- obviously that number usually takes into consideration estimates of the undetected cases.
 
kendelrio [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

quinxy: Beta Tested: Fara Clark: So 5% of the 14% hospitalized die?
Sounds like cop math.

/DNRTFA

5% of the 14% of known cases, so 0.7% of all known cases.  That sounds well within the ballpark of other estimates.

Umm, that doesn't seem to be what they're reporting at all, unless I'm misreading it.  They list total cases as 1.7 million, and deaths as 71k which and dividing the one by the other you get 4% (presumably they're using different numbers to get 5%), but point is it's a lot higher than the sub-one percent reported elsewhere -- obviously that number usually takes into consideration estimates of the undetected cases.


What about the gun shot deaths that are positive for covid, but are reported as covid related deaths?

Checktard libmate!
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

JFK Shot First: There is going to come a time where we need to say fark the Chinese Bat Flu, and get back to normal. If you're scared of catching it, stay away from people, but do not stand in the way of those of us who want to live a normal life.


lol. I hope this was satire.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Beta Tested: Fara Clark: So 5% of the 14% hospitalized die?
Sounds like cop math.

/DNRTFA

5% of the 14% of known cases, so 0.7% of all known cases.  That sounds well within the ballpark of other estimates.


No.

71,116 is 4% of the total case of 1,761,503

71,116 is 39% of the admitted case of 184,673.

However, in the first paragraph:  "There was a total of 1,761,503 cases of Covid-19 and 103,700 related deaths in the country between January 22 (when the first case was confirmed) and May 30."

103,700 is 5.88 % of 1,761,503

in sum, its Case/Fatality Ratio(CFR) is around 4-6 %
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

quinxy: Beta Tested: Fara Clark: So 5% of the 14% hospitalized die?
Sounds like cop math.

/DNRTFA

5% of the 14% of known cases, so 0.7% of all known cases.  That sounds well within the ballpark of other estimates.

Umm, that doesn't seem to be what they're reporting at all, unless I'm misreading it.  They list total cases as 1.7 million, and deaths as 71k which and dividing the one by the other you get 4% (presumably they're using different numbers to get 5%), but point is it's a lot higher than the sub-one percent reported elsewhere -- obviously that number usually takes into consideration estimates of the undetected cases.


the actual rate currently is 7.14%.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: JFK Shot First: There is going to come a time where we need to say fark the Chinese Bat Flu, and get back to normal. If you're scared of catching it, stay away from people, but do not stand in the way of those of us who want to live a normal life.

lol. I hope this was satire.


but only if you count the cases they are not counting of course.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ronnie_Zman: You have a bowl of M&Ms. There are 20 in the bowl. 3 of them will send you to the hospital. 1 of those will kill you. Do you reach into the bowl anyway?


do we have a choice?
Eventually you have to risk it and hope the odds are in your favor.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: So 5% of the 14% hospitalized die?
Sounds like cop math.

/DNRTFA


No, that's 5% of all known cases. So more like 35% of all who are hospitalized die.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: So 5% of the 14% hospitalized die?
Sounds like cop math.

/DNRTFA


No, 5% of the total cases. Or just over 100k out of just over 2 million. 280k (14%) need/needed hospitalization.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My great uncle died of COVID-19 yesterday. He was 90 and in a nursing home. I barely knew him because he lived in another state and he and my great-aunt (grandmother's sister) divorced not long after I was born. But my dad had a lot of cool stories about him.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ronnie_Zman: You have a bowl of M&Ms. There are 20 in the bowl. 3 of them will send you to the hospital. 1 of those will kill you. Do you reach into the bowl anyway?


According to my job, yes. They're just spreading them a bit further apart and only presenting half of them at a time.

It's important to our productivity that we do everything that we can do at home, in their facilities instead.
 
mayochamp
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ronnie_Zman: You have a bowl of M&Ms. There are 20 in the bowl. 3 of them will send you to the hospital. 1 of those will kill you. Do you reach into the bowl anyway?


Ugh, it pain me people can read the same numbers and do stupid equations orders of magnitude off of what the data says as demonstrated here, and by the idiots that "smarted" them
 
planx
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Cafe Threads: Private_Citizen: So men are more likely to need hospitalization than women. Can't say I'm really surprised, anything that can bleed for 7 days and not die is beyond tough.

No, I think it's that men are more likely to actually GET hospitalization. The same way that men receive treatment for suspected heart attacks more than women, even though we're pretty equal in our rates.


Probably not. That's not the way it works. Women have more atypical symptoms for heart attacks resulting in more missed events.

TMYK

/retired er physician.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

JFK Shot First: There is going to come a time where we need to say fark the Chinese Bat Flu, and get back to normal.


Until we have either a vaccine or herd immunity (minimum 60% infection rate, cumulative death toll in the millions), it's impossible to do both.
 
