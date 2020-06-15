 Skip to content
(The Verge)   T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T phone calls are failing across the US. More than usual that is   (theverge.com) divider line
89
    More: News, AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon Wireless, Verge staffers, Request for Comments, According to Jim, T-Mobile subsidiary, social media  
•       •       •

89 Comments     (+0 »)
 
khitsicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HAHA i knew being on sprint would eventually pay off.

/no not really
//yes i know they are t-mobile now but hardware wise the networks are still separate.
//DONT JUDGE ME!!
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size


I was waiting for June's disaster to come along...
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smartphones can make calls?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: HAHA i knew being on sprint would eventually pay off.

/no not really
//yes i know they are t-mobile now but hardware wise the networks are still separate.
//DONT JUDGE ME!!


Shut up, t mobile.
 
atlantic_lotion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
no one ever calls me anyway so ha, i win
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh boy, perfect time for some heart attacks in trump heartland!
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Skynet is becoming self-aware. Finally.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*looks up from texting*

What's a phone call?
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Can you hear me now?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People still make cell phone calls? The closet I get to a cell phone call is:
I'm outside.
Seriously. Last time I talked longer than a minute would be 10 years ago?

Now landline at work is a whole other story. And collections rather get you on your landline anyway.
 
LessO2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure what the problem is, everything is fi
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gosh, this lack of competition for telecoms is really paying off! I can't wait for Ma Bell to rise from the grave and force us all to rent telephones again.

/ Also your smart phone will be permanently attached to the wall and you'll need to call a technician to charge it.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if the "Can you hear me now" guy and Lily from ATT joined forces?

Would it be some kind of cellphone Voltron?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronbloodbath: What if the "Can you hear me now" guy and Lily from ATT joined forces?

Would it be some kind of cellphone Voltron?


😁
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: HAHA i knew being on sprint would eventually pay off.

/no not really
//yes i know they are t-mobile now but hardware wise the networks are still separate.
//DONT JUDGE ME!!


You sure about that?

It appears both Sprint, now a T-Mobile subsidiary, and US Cellular are also experiencing problems.
 
Riche
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So we've decided to go with the "slow roast" apocalypse rather than the instant and painless giant meteor.

Good choice **rolls eyes**
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three spa calls today made it just fine. It's uncanny that within minutes of adding my email address to some site, I start getting calls spoofing my area code. My favorite was the day my phone rang and it was me calling.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the verge, they probably put thermal paste on the earpiece
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: HAHA i knew being on sprint would eventually pay off.

/no not really
//yes i know they are t-mobile now but hardware wise the networks are still separate.
//DONT JUDGE ME!!


For now.  I heard they'll be more tied together in IIRC August.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: khitsicker: HAHA i knew being on sprint would eventually pay off.

/no not really
//yes i know they are t-mobile now but hardware wise the networks are still separate.
//DONT JUDGE ME!!

You sure about that?

It appears both Sprint, now a T-Mobile subsidiary, and US Cellular are also experiencing problems.


i mean tbf the default status for sprint is not working. so hard to tell.also if sprint and us cellular are down whos left.. cricket is on verizon right?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey...Lets lay off most of our IT staff. I mean everything is working now right, do we REALLY need to keep them on the books?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Can't livestream videos of police brutality if the call phone network is down.
 
UninformedButEnthusiastic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just recently my Sprint number was ported to a phone in China - despite the fact that the account should be protected by a pin. They had no idea how someone was able to do that which is a little concerning.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So we're just supposed to take the Verge's word for it? There's nothing provided in the way of proof beyond they stated it in the headline.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did China finally sell IMPOTUS one of those "shut down everything" buttons?
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: Smartphones can make calls?


First world problems
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stick to the schedule, guys. You're early.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SMB2811: So we're just supposed to take the Verge's word for it? There's nothing provided in the way of proof beyond they stated it in the headline.


downdetector.com has been reporting it for at least an hour already.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


QRK IMI K
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Did one of Elon's swarm of mini-satellites crash into a proper telecom sat?
 
Stibium
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

khitsicker: Walker: khitsicker: HAHA i knew being on sprint would eventually pay off.

/no not really
//yes i know they are t-mobile now but hardware wise the networks are still separate.
//DONT JUDGE ME!!

You sure about that?

It appears both Sprint, now a T-Mobile subsidiary, and US Cellular are also experiencing problems.

i mean tbf the default status for sprint is not working. so hard to tell.also if sprint and us cellular are down whos left.. cricket is on verizon right?


Same as Net10, tracphone, straighttalk, et al. They offer SIMs for ATT, TMobile, and Verizon.
 
Riche
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

khitsicker: //DONT JUDGE ME!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SMB2811: So we're just supposed to take the Verge's word for it? There's nothing provided in the way of proof beyond they stated it in the headline.


I see multiple Google News articles about an outage, but they seem to say it's T-Mobile only.  It appears reports of other networks having outages is from people on the other networks trying to call T-Mobile numbers and then thinking the problem is on their end and not T-Mobile's.
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Is this the end?
 
Corbow6
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Looks like it's affecting the entire U.S. cellular network. GSM and CDMA. The UK might be as well on a more limited basis, but the US outages all start spike around 2 or 3 hours ago.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Nobody can call me?

Damn.

\ YIPEEE!
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SMB2811: So we're just supposed to take the Verge's word for it? There's nothing provided in the way of proof beyond they stated it in the headline.


2 Verge staffers couldn't place a T-Mobile call!

What more evidence could you possibly demand?
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm in the parking lot at the Flying J in Laredo, TX. Signal is always crap here, but no problems today. Probably because this city appears to be dead, truck numbers are a fraction of what I'm used to down here. No problems making or receiving calls on Verizon or AT&T down here.
 
inner ted
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
As a sales guy working from home relying solely on my cell phone to call , not getting a kick
/ love working from the basement but the biggest draw back is using a mobile instead of the land line & this ain't helping
 
Pinner
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Good ol fashioned fiber cut?
Undersea sabotage?
Sharks with Lasers?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Thank goodness xfinity still works!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Stick to the schedule, guys. You're early.
[Fark user image 474x473]


Where are murder hornets on there?
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Riche: So we've decided to go with the "slow roast" apocalypse rather than the instant and painless giant meteor.

Good choice **rolls eyes**


Hey, I voted SMOD.  Don't blame me.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Pinner: Good ol fashioned fiber cut?
Undersea sabotage?
Sharks with Lasers?


Antifa BLM hackers.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Did one of Elon's swarm of mini-satellites crash into a proper telecom sat?


more likely one of the lizard people Illuminati who controls all the communications in the US forgot to do security updates on one of their workstations and now they all have ransomware.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

khitsicker: HAHA i knew being on sprint would eventually pay off.

/no not really
//yes i know they are t-mobile now but hardware wise the networks are still separate.
//DONT JUDGE ME!!


Yeah, Sprint is my ISP and the latency is usually awful, but for the past week it's been awesome. Still some major lag spikes here and there, but not constant.
 
poorjon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

edmo: Three spa calls today made it just fine. It's uncanny that within minutes of adding my email address to some site, I start getting calls spoofing my area code. My favorite was the day my phone rang and it was me calling.


I got a call from me once too. I answered and the call dropped. I'm still pissed because I've been meaning to give that guy a piece of my mind for a long time now
 
jtown
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
People still make phone calls?  How quaint.
 
