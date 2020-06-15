 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   There are identical triplets and then there are these identical triplets who will make your brain hurt with their identicalness   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That headline made my brain hurt.

/subby
 
Nullav [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: While they are determined to live as individuals, the triplets work at the same store in different departments

Fark user imageView Full Size

There is a lot of potential to screw with people. I'm jealous.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like the one with the nice smile.  The other two are just okay.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They may be identical twins, but their faces are dissimilar enough to tell apart when they aren't dressed identically with the same hair and makeup.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Different heights, different weights, totally identical.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
liketotally80s.comView Full Size

Subby thinks these are quintuplets.
 
awruk!
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Are they even human?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Because... I have some doubts. They just look weird...
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dv-ous: They may be identical twins, but their faces are dissimilar enough to tell apart when they aren't dressed identically with the same hair and makeup.


Large forehead
XL forehead
2XL forehead
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

awruk!: Are they even human?

[Fark user image 490x338]

Because... I have some doubts. They just look weird...


Which of them has the sharpest knees?  Because I see definite differences in the sharpness in play here.

/way below your standards
/etc. etc.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

awruk!: Are they even human?

[Fark user image 490x338]

Because... I have some doubts. They just look weird...


I'm guessing Tim Curry is their dad?
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: dv-ous: They may be identical twins, but their faces are dissimilar enough to tell apart when they aren't dressed identically with the same hair and makeup.

Large forehead
XL forehead
2XL forehead


we call that a 5head here.

Yeah, I'd do the fat one too.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Saw the source and was dreading a story about those two crazy-eyed twins and how all the plastic in them grew sentient and consumed their mutual husband to transform him into another one.
 
BigChad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

awruk!: Are they even human?

[Fark user image 490x338]

Because... I have some doubts. They just look weird...



My thought exactly!

Get out of my mind!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Have them bathed and brought to me.  I'll let you know how identical they really are...
 
frankb00th
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: awruk!: Are they even human?

[Fark user image 490x338]

Because... I have some doubts. They just look weird...

I'm guessing Tim Curry is their dad?


same smile
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The middle one looks weird.
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
One should shave her left eyebrow off, the other her right, and the third, both eyebrows. They're be much easier to tell apart.

I'm also not feeling well so don't pay afternoon toots meat.
 
radiovox [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Not triplets but these guys came to mind...Anybody else remember these guys?

yes, I'm old SHUT UP

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Riche
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

lostcat: I'm also not feeling well so don't pay afternoon toots meat.


Do you smell burnt toast?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

radiovox: Not triplets but these guys came to mind...Anybody else remember these guys?

yes, I'm old SHUT UP

[Fark user image 379x276]


I watched their Saturday morning show when I was a kid

So you're not the only old one :)
 
Bohnanza [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They look NOTHING alike

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
billiamaire
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Beldar, Prymaat and Connie.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

frankb00th: LesserEvil: awruk!: Are they even human?

[Fark user image 490x338]

Because... I have some doubts. They just look weird...

I'm guessing Tim Curry is their dad?

same smile


Am I the only person expecting them to open those huge mouths and extend a smaller mouth, dripping with acidic slime?
 
GrymReeper
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
But, why the long faces?
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Difficult? Yes.

Impossible? No.

Hairlines.
 
radiovox [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

OldRod: radiovox: Not triplets but these guys came to mind...Anybody else remember these guys?

yes, I'm old SHUT UP

[Fark user image 379x276]

I watched their Saturday morning show when I was a kid

So you're not the only old one :)


And one of them fathered a rather fetching actress.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Dear Penthouse:
 
EdAmesAndMrs.
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I think that if you reduced the tension on their hair by just a notch or two you just might see a difference.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I would have sex with all three of them, and tell people I did.
 
JerkStore
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I think I could pick the one in gray out in a lineup.

And in the dark.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Since this is the Daily Fail, I now question the existence of triplets
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ladies, please make note of exactly how attractive the "bun pulled back against my skull until my eyebrows are lifted" look ISN'T.
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
4 some, and I am not talking about golf. Although, there would be a hole in 3...
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

radiovox: Not triplets but these guys came to mind...Anybody else remember these guys?

yes, I'm old SHUT UP

[Fark user image 379x276]


The Hudson Brothers, get off my lawn.
 
