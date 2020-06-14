 Skip to content
 
California's largest police unions call for lessening the use of force, increasing accountability and rooting out racist officers. Other police unions expected to fight back
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That headline is patently false, Subby. Everyone knows Vince doesn't want anything to do with unions.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or ? Roll back their racist gun laws to before the Black Panthers showing up at the Capitol like 2nd Amendment dudes at a Chipotle.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a good start.  It's also self-preservation.  I think the message has gotten across that if they're not part of the solution, they'll just be legislated around(or worse, choked out by the reforming of the department like Minneapolis Police Federation union likely will experience).

Ultimately, you'd prefer them to be part of the solution, because law enforcement shouldn't be adversarial.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I wonder if donations are waaay down.  Those FOP phone solicitation people are probably not finding it easy.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Thieving murderers do not reform on their own.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
cops like it the way it is. this is going to be one hell of a fight. if you know any cops, (i cant tell you to do illegal stuff) figure it out.
 
joker420
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yeah! We need more criminals and less police!
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yeah, Chicago and NYPD unions are screaming about how they are the victim in all of this.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If a real police reform bill comes along, the cops will scream bloody murder, and use threats, intimidation, and violence to halt its passage.

We know this for a fact.
 
kendelrio [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Cop fight?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mindlock [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That's good.  Can someone reform California's prison guard union?  Because those guys make the LAPD look tolerant but politically ineffectual.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

joker420: Yeah! We need more criminals and less police!


So, you think, criminals are some other form of life?
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RussianPotato [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Good on them.  I bet these empty buzzwords will totally fix the problem of police impunity.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
When I was a cop in the USAF in the 70's and 80's, we were taught at the academy to use minimum force to achieve the needed result. There are less than lethal tactics to use on an individual which are effective IF YOU ARE TRAINED properly. I know of no civilian police academy that embraces this philosophy and practice. Also important was the training phase called "Shoot/Don't Shoot". Just how many police do you suppose have had even this small amount of training.  My bachelor degree is in Police Science, to boot, where the emphasis was on defusing not increasing anger or violence on the part of the subject being handled.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: cops like it the way it is. this is going to be one hell of a fight. if you know any cops, (i cant tell you to do illegal stuff) figure it out.


Death threats really are flowing pretty freely lately. If you're such a badass how about you do it yourself?
 
El Brujo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Organized Crime vows to clean up its act!  Film at 11!
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size

Once again, California leads the way.

I'm still *highly* suspicious of these police unions. But they obviously see the writing on the wall and will reluctantly walk a couple tottering steps into the future. The rest will have to be be dragged kicking and screaming.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Battle Royale.

The purse is the total accumulation of the Police Unions / FoP Pension Funds.
 
vestona22
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Police/Law Enforcement unions are the single biggest obstacle to real reform.  Really want to change things?  Here's a list:

- Details of all lawsuit settlements must be made public.
- All police rules, regulations, and policies must be published and maintained on a publicly available website.
- Incidents of HR, policy, regulatory, and rule violations must be documented in a permanent misconduct file that is inexpungable.
- Officer misconduct files will be made available to the general public on request.
- An officer's permanent misconduct file must follow the officer from one department to another if a job change occurs.  Departments are responsible for obtaining any and all permanent records from previous employers.
- All proposed collective bargaining agreements will be posted online for public review and comments 60 days prior to being signed by the municipality.
- Completed collective bargaining agreements will be posted online for public review.
- Officers may not conduct union business while being paid by the municipality.  They may not use municipal facilities or resources for union activities.
- Departments will maintain a "photo line up book" of all officers to be made available to the general public to aid in the identification of individual officers.
- In the event of a non-police death or injury, any officer found to have violated department rules, regulations, or policies loses qualified immunity.
- During an Internal Affairs and/or other disciplinary investigation, weekly detailed updates of all activities related to said investigation(s) shall be proactively provided to the groups/individuals that submitted the original complaint. Furthermore, upon conclusion, the full and complete results of all Internal Affairs and/or disciplinary investigations shall be sent to the groups/individuals that submitted the complaint via certified US Mail.  They shall also be made publicly available upon request.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Dark Side of The Ring episode on "The Brawl For All" was farking awesome, and I don't give a fark about wrestling. Jim Cornette is goddamn hilarious with his straight up hatred for Vince Russo.
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yep, looks like someone has seen the writing on the wall and wants to make sure they're inside the tent when the guidelines are being made.
 
oopsboom [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
nope.  too little, too late.

defund and replace.
police should only be called if theres an active crime in progress that needs to be stopped.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

vestona22: Police/Law Enforcement unions are the single biggest obstacle to real reform.  Really want to change things?  Here's a list:

- Details of all lawsuit settlements must be made public...


You blew it. What you say is no better than the proposal by the police union. The two things that we need to reform the police are:

1) Hire potential police officers who test higher than IQ 110. At this time, if you are smart, you can't be a police officer.

2) Reject any police applicant who fits the profile of a person who thinks he should be "a person in authority." Cops are not there to tell you what to do. They are there to explain what you should do.

We recently had a Fark link to an article by a cop who was a "whistleblower" and he explained how it works. It's essentially an authoritarian gangster culture.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, here in Philadelphia:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

MellowMauiMan: When I was a cop in the USAF in the 70's and 80's, we were taught at the academy to use minimum force to achieve the needed result. There are less than lethal tactics to use on an individual which are effective IF YOU ARE TRAINED properly. I know of no civilian police academy that embraces this philosophy and practice. Also important was the training phase called "Shoot/Don't Shoot". Just how many police do you suppose have had even this small amount of training.  My bachelor degree is in Police Science, to boot, where the emphasis was on defusing not increasing anger or violence on the part of the subject being handled.


This. The problem begins squarely in the police academies, yet I don't hear much about reforming them. There's where the problem really is, because it's where the toxic culture is instilled. And who is training new recruits? Older, jaded cops who bring with them all the worst elements of corrupt police culture.

We need to radically re-imagine police academies and basic training, along with dissolving and re-booting police departments. Bring in trainers from Norway--they won't have the baggage.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They spelled save face wrong.
 
vestona22
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: vestona22: Police/Law Enforcement unions are the single biggest obstacle to real reform.  Really want to change things?  Here's a list:


You blew it. What you say is no better than the proposal by the police union. The two things that we need to reform the police are:

1) Hire potential police officers who test higher than IQ 110. At this time, if you are smart, you can't be a police officer.


In 1989 (when I was there) you needed a college degree to join the LAPD.  In 1991 Rodney King got the spat beat out of him by "smart" officers.  Limiting how the unions can shield "bad apples" is maybe not the complete cure, but it will be a big start.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

God-is-a-Taco: some_beer_drinker: cops like it the way it is. this is going to be one hell of a fight. if you know any cops, (i cant tell you to do illegal stuff) figure it out.

Death threats really are flowing pretty freely lately. If you're such a badass how about you do it yourself?


i live in canada. i am not going into covid territory to kill cops. were ok here, thanks. plus im white.

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
