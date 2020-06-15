 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   First sign your pandemic is out of control: lobbies full of bodies   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


I did not expect life to imitate Monty Python.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
DONT DEAD OPEN INSIDE
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They're gonna need a bigger cart.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is the Ganges full?

/Straight to hell I go
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"But they're wearing masks and are outside"
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That must be why I'm getting fewer calls offering to lower my credit card interest rate.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
One and a half billion people in a country twice the size of Alaska. I don't know why coronavirus isn't just ripping through the population like a brushfire.

The Ganges might as well be renamed The 'Rona River.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: That must be why I'm getting fewer calls offering to lower my credit card interest rate.


The call centers in India and Indonesia have been closed since March.
 
pc_gator
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-tbt.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
WithinReason
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And yet Best Korea has had zero cases, shocking.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I really want to make some kind of idiotic wordplay joke playing on bobbies, hobbies, snobberies, but goddamn this is just depressing.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 1 minute ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Did they ever really have a chance?
 
