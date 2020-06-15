 Skip to content
(Minneapolis Star Tribune)   Welcome to George Floyd Park   (startribune.com) divider line
weilawei [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, by the way, which one's Pink?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has them puzzled?

Yeah, that's a real headscratcher.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: Sommers said the Park Board does not have any immediate plans to remove the decal.

A racist will do it in secret instead, probably someone who use a gun and a badge for work.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can you imagine being a police officer in Minneapolis and know that you work for the organization responsible for people wanting to rename a park after someone you murdered?  How would you explain that to your kids?

Son, this park is named after the good guy my bad friend murdered.  But don't worry, I didn't choke him to death, I only enabled it.
 
YoungSwedishBlonde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Still haven't learned how to pronounce Bde Maka Ska but I dare the city council to try and "correct" this.
 
Group W Bench
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nana's Vibrator: Can you imagine being a police officer in Minneapolis and know that you work for the organization responsible for people wanting to rename a park after someone you murdered?  How would you explain that to your kids?

Son, this park is named after the good guy my bad friend murdered.  But don't worry, I didn't choke him to death, I only enabled it.


Or, named after a convicted felon.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it have an outhouse?

Chauvin's Chamberpot has a nice ring to it.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weilawei: Oh, by the way, which one's Pink?


Ha! Ha! Charade you are.
 
Harry Freakstorm [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Knee on the Neck ride is a killer
 
BadJazz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not too soon for this, I see.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: Can you imagine being a police officer in Minneapolis and know that you work for the organization responsible for people wanting to rename a park after someone you murdered?  How would you explain that to your kids?

Son, this park is named after the good guy my bad friend murdered.  But don't worry, I didn't choke him to death, I only enabled it.


The cops will refer to it as it was formerly known: The Lee, Bragg, Rucker Park.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

YoungSwedishBlonde: Good. Still haven't learned how to pronounce Bde Maka Ska but I dare the city council to try and "correct" this.


The thing that washes your butt, big-ass parrot, college stoner music.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Group W Bench: Nana's Vibrator: Can you imagine being a police officer in Minneapolis and know that you work for the organization responsible for people wanting to rename a park after someone you murdered?  How would you explain that to your kids?

Son, this park is named after the good guy my bad friend murdered.  But don't worry, I didn't choke him to death, I only enabled it.

Or, named after a convicted felon.


Exactly.  How bad is the state of policing  when it comes to that?
"Son, he was helpless, and nobody thinks he's a hero - most people only remember him as one of the many people who were senselessly murdered by people just like me."
 
YoungSwedishBlonde
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Kalashinator: YoungSwedishBlonde: Good. Still haven't learned how to pronounce Bde Maka Ska but I dare the city council to try and "correct" this.

The thing that washes your butt, big-ass parrot, college stoner music.


Bidet Macaw Ska...Got it.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Group W Bench: Nana's Vibrator: Can you imagine being a police officer in Minneapolis and know that you work for the organization responsible for people wanting to rename a park after someone you murdered?  How would you explain that to your kids?

Son, this park is named after the good guy my bad friend murdered.  But don't worry, I didn't choke him to death, I only enabled it.

Or, named after a convicted felon.


Named after a spray tan wearing, 5x draft dodger, 6x bankrupt, serial adulterer, fake Christian, Russian asset.

//you'll never guess who!
 
ACCORDianate
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Did someone leave the cake out in the rain?

Did someone let T-Rex out of his pen?
 
YoungSwedishBlonde
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Group W Bench: Nana's Vibrator: Can you imagine being a police officer in Minneapolis and know that you work for the organization responsible for people wanting to rename a park after someone you murdered?  How would you explain that to your kids?

Son, this park is named after the good guy my bad friend murdered.  But don't worry, I didn't choke him to death, I only enabled it.

Or, named after a convicted felon.


Dinesh D'Souza has a park named after him?
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Still not as good as safely getting home to your family and living in anonymity because the police didn't murder you on the way.
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It might have been in poor taste to clone George Floyd and populate a theme park with the results so soon after the event.
 
zang
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Group W Bench: Nana's Vibrator: Can you imagine being a police officer in Minneapolis and know that you work for the organization responsible for people wanting to rename a park after someone you murdered?  How would you explain that to your kids?

Son, this park is named after the good guy my bad friend murdered.  But don't worry, I didn't choke him to death, I only enabled it.

Or, named after a convicted felon.


Well, you see, son, sometimes when you do a bump of fentanyl to take the edge off the meth you're coming down from, you really want a cigarette.  And you don't always have the cash to go buy a pack.
 
Mock26
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mock26: [Fark user image image 678x858]


Well for one, the police are a publicly funded organization.
 
YoungSwedishBlonde
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

zang: Group W Bench: Nana's Vibrator: Can you imagine being a police officer in Minneapolis and know that you work for the organization responsible for people wanting to rename a park after someone you murdered?  How would you explain that to your kids?

Son, this park is named after the good guy my bad friend murdered.  But don't worry, I didn't choke him to death, I only enabled it.

Or, named after a convicted felon.

Well, you see, son, sometimes when you do a bump of fentanyl to take the edge off the meth you're coming down from, you really want a cigarette.  And you don't always have the cash to go buy a pack.


Funny to see people suddenly worried about hillbilly heroin as a negative when it's been ravaging whites in Appalachia for years.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mock26: [Fark user image image 678x858]


That doesn't represent all protesters.  A lot of them are white kids who are out there to get pics for the 'gram baby, holding their ACAB signs.  Then they go back home to their comfy homes and ask Daddy if the pool is clean yet.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

scotchcrotch: Mock26: [Fark user image image 678x858]

Well for one, the police are a publicly funded organization.


The protests were publicly funded too.

They utilized public infrastructure to protest in public places. Associated costs for these events were passed to the cities where they were held, at least largely/ignoring the looting of specific private businesses.
 
limboslam
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mock26: [Fark user image image 678x858]


They all do. Reverse the image and ask the same question.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
You sure that you want to mess with the WWI generation? Good luck with that.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: scotchcrotch: Mock26: [Fark user image image 678x858]

Well for one, the police are a publicly funded organization.

The protests were publicly funded too.

They utilized public infrastructure to protest in public places. Associated costs for these events were passed to the cities where they were held, at least largely/ignoring the looting of specific private businesses.


You act like the cops were there to help the protesters.
 
