(NPR)   Rancor erupts in news room. *SPOILER ALERT* Hopefully there's a skull lying around to activate the door switch   (npr.org)
    Los Angeles Times, Editing, The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, 1992 Los Angeles riots, Broadsheet, Racism, Tribune Company  
posted to Main » on 15 Jun 2020 at 2:35 PM



Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Systemic racism is systemic. Let's get that through our heads. It is built into everything in our nation.

Also, subs? All Rancor Lives Matter

some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: [lumiere-a.akamaihd.net image 850x425]
really?


Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a middle aged white woman I'm more than okay with this.
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I laughed...Houston bureau chief Molly Hennessy-Fiske, an experienced police reporter and war correspondent

In the same sentence.  About right.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Skull or a rock?
 
brigid_fitch [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: As a middle aged white woman I'm more than okay with this.


Ditto
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

8 inches: Skull or a rock?


It was the skull of the Rancor's first victim.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddammit just use the Force.  Stupid Jedi Knights always thinking with the wrong muscles.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalashinator: 8 inches: Skull or a rock?

It was the skull of the Rancor's first victim.


He had a name...

Kwerve

/for reals
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nana's Vibrator: Goddammit just use the Force.  Stupid Jedi Knights always thinking with the wrong muscles.


Luke couldn't even do a mind trick on Jabba

/he was too old to begin the training
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also relevant: The American Press Is Destroying Itself.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Kalashinator: 8 inches: Skull or a rock?

It was the skull of the Rancor's first victim.

He had a name...

Kwerve

/for reals


Thank you!  Couldn't remember his name for the life of me.
 
Harry Freakstorm [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the newspaper biz. You're just in time to write the newspapers' obit.  Try not to use 'dying media' or 'har-har'
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, this all but guarantees that there will be another Taibbi article and response soon.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Kalashinator: 8 inches: Skull or a rock?

It was the skull of the Rancor's first victim.


My.  God.  I NEVER knew that!  Have watched that scene a millions times and never noticed that!
 
thatboyoverthere [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I honestly don't get why everyone is falling all over themselves now. They were fine with everything up until now. Is it the threat of actual consequences that has them quickly moving?
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The media in this country is overtly racist. . .because old white people are the only people buying media.  And anyone who denies it is living in a fantasy world.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: Also relevant: The American Press Is Destroying Itself.


"We're not racist!  We've got awards!"


That might be the most pig headed, idiotic, tone deaf, piece of farking trash I've read all week.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Accusations of 'pandering' to white readers

Aren't panders black *and* white?
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My newsroom finally is diversified. However, we got there through years of endless layoffs. It's now me (white female in news), a Black sports reporter and Hispanic photographer. When I started 25 years ago, the newsroom was all white. Editors were all men. The rumor, which I believe, was that the family who then owned the paper refused to let photos of Blacks on the front page.

We can't cover a fraction of what's out there, of course, but the execs don't give a shiat. I might be a little bitter. 😏 I'll be 55 in November. I hope I can get an early retirement deal.
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I love that the new solution to racism is segregation and using a person's race as the primary qualifying criteria for jobs.  This really is an amazing time for humanity.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is an important story -- about the news of the past. It shows how newsrooms filled with white folks would be the ones to frame the narrative about issues affecting the black community. It was tone deaf and out of touch.

Why I say news of the past is because the platform has shifted and people of color are on the frontlines of reporting the issues today via Twitter and social media in general. The fact the the LA times is still a white mans club is anachronistic and likely symptomatic of the problems that newspapers have in general.
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: Also relevant: The American Press Is Destroying Itself.


Matt "Russiagate is a hoax" Taibbi checks in with his opinion
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

thegreatmurgatroid: I love that the new solution to racism is segregation and using a person's race as the primary qualifying criteria for jobs.  This really is an amazing time for humanity.


It's more like taking a look at how many people in your massive company are minorities, comparing it to the local area, and realizing that perhaps something is amiss if it doesn't line up. Add in literal decades of higher-ups saying "hmm maybe we'll look into that" and people will eventually call you out on your bullshiat.
FlashHarry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The Rancor
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
There was a time when the LA Times was a really good paper.
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Color should have nothing to do with 'competence'... yet here we are.
 
Tenatra
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bayoukitty: My newsroom finally is diversified. However, we got there through years of endless layoffs. It's now me (white female in news), a Black sports reporter and Hispanic photographer. When I started 25 years ago, the newsroom was all white. Editors were all men. The rumor, which I believe, was that the family who then owned the paper refused to let photos of Blacks on the front page.

We can't cover a fraction of what's out there, of course, but the execs don't give a shiat. I might be a little bitter. 😏 I'll be 55 in November. I hope I can get an early retirement deal.


I make the plates for my local paper. Not racist but we've lost some diversity that we had through cutbacks and some people leaving to take on better jobs. Still pushing out Tue-Sat each week on a small town paper - which is becoming pretty rare.

Publisher, white.
Advertising, white x5
Circulation, white x3
Newsroom (Editor, Sports, Education, Art, City Reporter) - white
Composing - (Me), white
Pressroom, white x 2, black x 1
Mailroom, white x7
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yeah, let's discuss journalism, which has a basis in the correct use of language.

Rancor does not "erupt." Volcanoes erupt. Rancor exists in a person's mind.

Not everything is "sparked." Even fires are not always "sparked"; there is such a thing as spontaneous combustion.

"Shuttered" is not a word that describes a business that is closed, shut down, or out of business. It means that a room or a building has shutters and the shutters are closed. Please don't do this.
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

thegreatmurgatroid: I love that the new solution to racism is segregation and using a person's race as the primary qualifying criteria for jobs.  This really is an amazing time for humanity.


You sweet summer child! I was the only black disc jockey that worked for a white owned, mom and pop radio station in the 90s. When I walked into the lobby to drop off my aircheck, the receptionist asked me if I was with the NAACP. When I told her I was there for a job, she jumped up and ran back to get the Program Director, an elderly white man with an amazing voice. He interviewed me, had me record and read the news on a reel to reel, and hired me on the spot. I'd like to think it was because I did radio and television in college, and, well, because Ive always been told I have a nice voice (He said he loved my low pitch and timbre). I was with them, and their t.v. station (doing special televised projects for the Urban League, and writing stories for the t.v. news director) for 8 years. In 2001, I was hired to work at a classic rock station. I was their first, and only black female hire.

I enjoyed my time in radio and television, but honestly it was a long, hard slog. I didn't go half as far as my white peers did, and I had to compete for jobs with white women who didn't even go to college. Fine, you don't need to go to college to be a disc jockey. But I went because I knew I needed that advantage. I'll tell y'all this, and if you have any black friends, you know it's true:  Blacks have to be ten times as good as whites at their white collar jobs. But even if you are, you better pump your brakes. Some white folks hate that you have more talent than them, and they will keep you down.

Yes there are Oprah's and other outliers, but rest assured, there are far more white media personalities living like Oprah, than there are people who look like Oprah living like Oprah.

You're not going to understand this, or even like it. And I bet you probably had no idea white folks have always hired blacks based off their color and, as an added bonus,their talent. Always. Always. Always. If you wanna get ahead in this country, use what you got to get what you want. Mine happened to be my skin color. I don't regret it. But sometimes you still have to pray to God to forgive you for even putting up with that Uncle Tom bullshiat in the first place.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dwrash: Color should have nothing to do with 'competence'... yet here we are.


Nobody brought up competence, Himmler. Everyone's just pissed that a major metropolitan newspaper still can't seem to hire or retain POC.
 
