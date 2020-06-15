 Skip to content
(SFGate)   Endtimes Chapter 4, verse 166: Persecution of the Hawaii Antiquarantine Cult commences
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Looked up some more info on this cult.....

Panamanian National and Immigration Police apprehended three leaders of the group, along with 15 other members, including several children. When they were operating in Costa Rica, they were calling themselves "Melanation," but Bishop was still known to his followers as "God". The cult believes in nudism, polygamy, and refraining from bathing. They promote eating only a vegan diet, and defecating only at the base of trees.

At the time of his capture, Bishop was wanted internationally for crimes of sexual abuse and pedophilia. He has worked previously as a male model, gay stripper, exotic dancer, and sex worker. He was known while in Costa Rica as "Nature Boy". He supports himself currently by making online music videos and life coaching tapes, supported by donations. His tagline is "Don't Hate, Donate".

https://news.co.cr/members-of-carbon-​n​ation-cult-thrown-out-of-costa-rica-ni​caragua-and-panama/80795/
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Cultists? On a Pacific Island? Tell me more...
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Walker: The cult believes in nudism, polygamy, and refraining from bathing. They promote eating only a vegan diet, and defecating only at the base of trees.


Wait, never mind. These sound like extraordinarily stinky people. Elder Gods got no time for the stank.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Lots of people buy a one way ticket to Hawaii and end up homeless. Doing that while the 'rona is still raging does not seem like a good plan even if it weren't illegal.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Walker: defecating only at the base of trees.


??? No, no, no.... that won't get the fertilizer to the drip line where it's absorbed.
(also)
HOLY CRAP!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
His cult was in the news in October because they were thrown off a plane for smelling bad. Yeah, that can happen when you don't "believe in" bathing.

Fark user image


The cult was already thrown out of 3 countries.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Walker: The cult believes in

...nudism

(• ◡•)

...polygamy,☜(▽)☞

...and refraining from bathing.⚆ _ ⚆
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Walker: Looked up some more info on this cult.....

Dude gets around...
(he may have just met someone who won't put up with his sh*t)
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Walker: His cult was in the news in October because they were thrown off a plane for smelling bad. Yeah, that can happen when you don't "believe in" bathing.

The cult was already thrown out of 3 countries.


Spirit. Surprised they didn't want to charge him a "malodorous traveller" fee...
Good on them for throwing them off.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A stinky guy I was stuck next to from Jacksonville to Atlanta was bad enough.  I can't imagine anywhere to Hawaii.

I guess they needed more trees to poop around.  I wonder if they are tied to the Nawabians?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Walker: he cult believes in nudism, polygamy, and refraining from bathing.


media0.giphy.com
 
