(CBS Boston)   Well who hasn't wanted to send a bloody pig mask as eBay feedback?   (boston.cbslocal.com) divider line
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's all about ethics in auction site reviews.
https://www.cnn.com/2020/06/15/tech/e​b​ay-cyberstalking/index.html

"The former employees are accused of sending threatening messages to the couple, as well as unsolicited packages including a mask meant to look like a bloody pig, fly larvae, live spiders and a box of cockroaches. According to court documents, they also posted the couple's address to Craigslist and invited singles, couples and swingers to knock on their door "any time of day or night." Prosecutors also accused several of the former employees of flying from California to the couple's home in Massachusetts to "surveil" them, and even of attempting to break into their garage to install a GPS tracker on their vehicle. "
 
liltingbanshee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't been able to find the website of this couple. It would be interesting to read what they had to say. If it struck such a nerve it was probably true!
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to prosecutors, members of eBay's executive leadership team followed the newsletter and took issue with the content and anonymous comments under the stories.

F*ck eBay.

/watch your back, Drew
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
One concert I went to in 2004ish, they put two pig heads on spikes as the singer would sing to them.

Quite the scene.

/Otep
//Ozzfest 2004?
///I have no value to add to this thread
 
rjakobi
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


"How much is shipping and handling again?"
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I want to buy one of these on e-bay:

https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/local​/​trump-pee-on-me-statues-appear-in-broo​klyn-urinate-new-york-city-nyc-preside​nt-artist/1820668/
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
fusillade762:
/watch your back, Drew

The worst a farker would do is send is a keg of natty light.
 
weilawei [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"We're going to crush this lady," one eBay executive texted another in April 2019, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court in Boston that alleged a bizarre intimidation campaign against a Natick couple by the online juggernaut.

Six former eBay employees are accused of harassing and cyberstalking the husband-and-wife team, sending a host of disturbing items that included fly larvae, live spiders, and a bloody pig mask to their home and traveling to Massachusetts to surveil the couple to make them stop publishing a newsletter critical of the online retailer, federal prosecutors said.

It was a "systematic campaign fueled by the resources of a Fortune 500 company to emotionally and psychologically terrorize this middle-aged couple in Natick," US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling said at a news conference.

Prosecutors identified the defendants as James Baugh, 45, of San Jose, Calif., eBay's former senior director of safety and security; David Harville,48, of New York City, eBay's former director of global resiliency; Stephanie Popp, 32, of San Jose, eBay's former senior manager of global intelligence; Stephanie Stockwell, 26, of Redwood City, Calif., former manager of eBay's Global Intelligence Center; Veronica Zea, 26, of San Jose, a former eBay contractor who worked in the center; and Brian Gilbert, 51, of San Jose, a former senior manager of special operations for eBay's global security team who served previously as a Santa Clara police captain.

A systemic campaign of terror organized by a cop? Who'da thunk it...
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: I want to buy one of these on e-bay:

https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/local/​trump-pee-on-me-statues-appear-in-broo​klyn-urinate-new-york-city-nyc-preside​nt-artist/1820668/


Username checks out
 
Salmon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wow, that's some next level shiat!

I mean, sending porn to the neighbours is pretty funny but setting up a nightly swingers party is damned farking ruthless.

/I've taken notes.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The whole thing is so crazy it reads like a plot to CSI or a dime store romance novel.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Salmon: Wow, that's some next level shiat!

I mean, sending porn to the neighbours is pretty funny but setting up a nightly swingers party is damned farking ruthless.

/I've taken notes.


The second I read that I was like "Oh holy shiat they even went full Craigslist!!" ... that's second only to "SWATting" and makes me wonder if that was next on the list.

Holy freaking cow they're going to own eBay when this is all over, not that they would want to unless it would be to change the company from the top down or destroy it. I'm hoping for either.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Free stuff?

Hey everybody, sign up for my new eNewsletter : "Ebay Sucks Donkey Balls" and the soon to be released eNewletter, "Amazon is a Giant Pile of Steaming Vulture Guano".


/I'm not sure why, but I feel the need to mention I have an irrational fear of expensive electronics and jewelry.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
weilawei [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Hey everybody, sign up for my new eNewsletter : "Ebay Sucks Donkey Balls" and the soon to be released eNewletter, "Amazon is a Giant Pile of Steaming Vulture Guano".



Your ideas are intriguing to me and I wish to subscribe to your newsletter.
Youtube wlMwc1c0HRQ
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Salmon: Wow, that's some next level shiat!

I mean, sending porn to the neighbours is pretty funny but setting up a nightly swingers party is damned farking ruthless.

/I've taken notes.


In college we sent a 3 ft dong to a dude who very socially akward and hard to deal with. He lost his collective shiat.

/Those were the days
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I just took a look at EBay's stock and was surprised at how well it's doing. It used to be a reasonable place to sell stuff that you no longer needed/wanted, not it's an even shadier version of overstock.com. I haven't bought anything there in years because the selection became terrible as small sellers were squeezed out with their unreasonable selling fees. What's left are big sellers selling obsolete stuff at near-retail prices. Amazon sucks, but regularly beat Ebay and Facebook Marketplace, NextDoor and other apps are free.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

thorpe: It's all about ethics in auction site reviews.
https://www.cnn.com/2020/06/15/tech/eb​ay-cyberstalking/index.html

"The former employees are accused of sending threatening messages to the couple, as well as unsolicited packages including a mask meant to look like a bloody pig, fly larvae, live spiders and a box of cockroaches. According to court documents, they also posted the couple's address to Craigslist and invited singles, couples and swingers to knock on their door "any time of day or night." Prosecutors also accused several of the former employees of flying from California to the couple's home in Massachusetts to "surveil" them, and even of attempting to break into their garage to install a GPS tracker on their vehicle. "


Huh.

eBay actually has employees.
 
