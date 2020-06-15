 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Chalk Art Charlene's husband fired from wealth management firm   (nypost.com)
    Followup, Racism, James Juanillo, Lisa Alexander  
cretinbob
42 minutes ago  
Wow. Her response is just....what a farked up person.
 
Pocket Ninja
29 minutes ago  
Juanillo said he was open to meeting with Alexander, an offer she appeared to accept on Sunday.

"I would love to have coffee with Mr. Juanillo in our neighborhood so I can apologize in person and share a dialogue where I can continue to learn and grow and be a better person," she said.

I'm picturing a reality show in which white people who have committed racial offenses like this are given the opportunity, live on air, to reconcile with the person whom they have offended. Audiences will vote on the best reconciliation. Then, at the end of each month, each winning pair of individuals will compete, as a team, to win a vacation to some exotic locale. The catch being that they have to go together. Of course, the entire vacation is also filmed, and broadcast separately as another reality event.
 
Markoff_Cheney
19 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Juanillo said he was open to meeting with Alexander, an offer she appeared to accept on Sunday.

"I would love to have coffee with Mr. Juanillo in our neighborhood so I can apologize in person and share a dialogue where I can continue to learn and grow and be a better person," she said.

I'm picturing a reality show in which white people who have committed racial offenses like this are given the opportunity, live on air, to reconcile with the person whom they have offended. Audiences will vote on the best reconciliation. Then, at the end of each month, each winning pair of individuals will compete, as a team, to win a vacation to some exotic locale. The catch being that they have to go together. Of course, the entire vacation is also filmed, and broadcast separately as another reality event.


Nah, I am content with them being shunned from society and losing their jobs.
They made it this far without learning, we don't need to glorify this bullshiat.
 
UberDave
17 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Juanillo said he was open to meeting with Alexander, an offer she appeared to accept on Sunday.

"I would love to have coffee with Mr. Juanillo in our neighborhood so I can apologize in person and share a dialogue where I can continue to learn and grow and be a better person," she said.

I'm picturing a reality show in which white people who have committed racial offenses like this are given the opportunity, live on air, to reconcile with the person whom they have offended. Audiences will vote on the best reconciliation. Then, at the end of each month, each winning pair of individuals will compete, as a team, to win a vacation to some exotic locale. The catch being that they have to go together. Of course, the entire vacation is also filmed, and broadcast separately as another reality event.


That almost sounds like an episode of The Orville.
 
RedHead87
16 minutes ago  
Wasn't the bird watching one working for wealth mgmt too? Seems like a theme.
 
Ambivalence
16 minutes ago  
What did he do?
 
Elegy
14 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Wow. Her response is just....what a farked up person.


Wait, what?

"I want to apologize directly to Mr. Juanillo. There are not enough words to describe how truly sorry I am for being disrespectful to him last Tuesday when I made the decision to question him about what he was doing in front of his home," Alexander wrote on Twitter.

"I should have minded my own business. The last 48 hours has taught me that my actions were those of someone who is not aware of the damage caused by being ignorant and naive to racial inequalities," she continued.

When I watch the video I am shocked and sad that I behaved the way I did. It was disrespectful to Mr. Juanillo and I am deeply sorry for that. I did not realize at the time that my actions were racist and have learned a painful lesson," added Alexander,

"I am taking a hard look at the meaning behind white privilege and am committed to growing from this experience," she wrote.

"I would love to have coffee with Mr. Juanillo in our neighborhood so I can apologize in person and share a dialogue where I can continue to learn and grow and be a better person," she said.

She hit the holy trifecta of the real apology: clearly identified the issue with her behavior, acknowledged where and why she went wrong, and plainly stating that her own past behavior was unacceptable and she would correct the behavior in the future.

WTF more do you want?
 
FarkingChas
14 minutes ago  
That's gotta sting.

Grumpycatgood
 
silverjets
12 minutes ago  
HA HA!

/too lazy to look for the Nelson image.
 
Commander Lysdexic
12 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: What did he do?


Accused the guy of committing a crime, because he was chalking on his own property.
 
Green_Knight
12 minutes ago  

Elegy: cretinbob: Wow. Her response is just....what a farked up person.

Wait, what?

"I want to apologize directly to Mr. Juanillo. There are not enough words to describe how truly sorry I am for being disrespectful to him last Tuesday when I made the decision to question him about what he was doing in front of his home," Alexander wrote on Twitter.

"I should have minded my own business. The last 48 hours has taught me that my actions were those of someone who is not aware of the damage caused by being ignorant and naive to racial inequalities," she continued.

When I watch the video I am shocked and sad that I behaved the way I did. It was disrespectful to Mr. Juanillo and I am deeply sorry for that. I did not realize at the time that my actions were racist and have learned a painful lesson," added Alexander,

"I am taking a hard look at the meaning behind white privilege and am committed to growing from this experience," she wrote.

"I would love to have coffee with Mr. Juanillo in our neighborhood so I can apologize in person and share a dialogue where I can continue to learn and grow and be a better person," she said.

She hit the holy trifecta of the real apology: clearly identified the issue with her behavior, acknowledged where and why she went wrong, and plainly stating that her own past behavior was unacceptable and she would correct the behavior in the future.

WTF more do you want?


Nothing, no one can every be forgiven for anything in post woke society.
 
Murkanen
12 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: What did he do?


He didn't make any effort to stop his wife from harassing someone for the crime of being not-white in her presence.

I'm surprised that he was fired over it too, but that he just stood there watching her isn't a good look for him, and if he's in wealth management image is everything to those people.
 
ShavedOrangutan
12 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: Pocket Ninja: Juanillo said he was open to meeting with Alexander, an offer she appeared to accept on Sunday.

"I would love to have coffee with Mr. Juanillo in our neighborhood so I can apologize in person and share a dialogue where I can continue to learn and grow and be a better person," she said.

I'm picturing a reality show in which white people who have committed racial offenses like this are given the opportunity, live on air, to reconcile with the person whom they have offended. Audiences will vote on the best reconciliation. Then, at the end of each month, each winning pair of individuals will compete, as a team, to win a vacation to some exotic locale. The catch being that they have to go together. Of course, the entire vacation is also filmed, and broadcast separately as another reality event.

Nah, I am content with them being shunned from society and losing their jobs.
They made it this far without learning, we don't need to glorify this bullshiat.


Been done...
 
RedHead87
12 minutes ago  

Elegy: cretinbob: Wow. Her response is just....what a farked up person.

Wait, what?

"I want to apologize directly to Mr. Juanillo. There are not enough words to describe how truly sorry I am for being disrespectful to him last Tuesday when I made the decision to question him about what he was doing in front of his home," Alexander wrote on Twitter.

"I should have minded my own business. The last 48 hours has taught me that my actions were those of someone who is not aware of the damage caused by being ignorant and naive to racial inequalities," she continued.

When I watch the video I am shocked and sad that I behaved the way I did. It was disrespectful to Mr. Juanillo and I am deeply sorry for that. I did not realize at the time that my actions were racist and have learned a painful lesson," added Alexander,

"I am taking a hard look at the meaning behind white privilege and am committed to growing from this experience," she wrote.

"I would love to have coffee with Mr. Juanillo in our neighborhood so I can apologize in person and share a dialogue where I can continue to learn and grow and be a better person," she said.

She hit the holy trifecta of the real apology: clearly identified the issue with her behavior, acknowledged where and why she went wrong, and plainly stating that her own past behavior was unacceptable and she would correct the behavior in the future.

WTF more do you want?


Yeah. That's a full apology and she is willing to talk directly to him for an in person sorry. Sucks it happened but she open to learning.
 
Atomic Jonb
12 minutes ago  
Dear god, I hope nobody catches my father saying something racist and I get fired for it.
 
TWX
11 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Juanillo said he was open to meeting with Alexander, an offer she appeared to accept on Sunday.

"I would love to have coffee with Mr. Juanillo in our neighborhood so I can apologize in person and share a dialogue where I can continue to learn and grow and be a better person," she said.

I'm picturing a reality show in which white people who have committed racial offenses like this are given the opportunity, live on air, to reconcile with the person whom they have offended. Audiences will vote on the best reconciliation. Then, at the end of each month, each winning pair of individuals will compete, as a team, to win a vacation to some exotic locale. The catch being that they have to go together. Of course, the entire vacation is also filmed, and broadcast separately as another reality event.


As usual the first season was already the best:

http://archive.boston.com/news/politi​c​s/gallery/073009_beer_summit_obama/
 
BitwiseShift
11 minutes ago  
Chalk it up to another almost victory for LaFace coverup.
 
cretinbob
10 minutes ago  

Elegy: cretinbob: Wow. Her response is just....what a farked up person.

Wait, what?

"I want to apologize directly to Mr. Juanillo. There are not enough words to describe how truly sorry I am for being disrespectful to him last Tuesday when I made the decision to question him about what he was doing in front of his home," Alexander wrote on Twitter.

"I should have minded my own business. The last 48 hours has taught me that my actions were those of someone who is not aware of the damage caused by being ignorant and naive to racial inequalities," she continued.

When I watch the video I am shocked and sad that I behaved the way I did. It was disrespectful to Mr. Juanillo and I am deeply sorry for that. I did not realize at the time that my actions were racist and have learned a painful lesson," added Alexander,

"I am taking a hard look at the meaning behind white privilege and am committed to growing from this experience," she wrote.

"I would love to have coffee with Mr. Juanillo in our neighborhood so I can apologize in person and share a dialogue where I can continue to learn and grow and be a better person," she said.

She hit the holy trifecta of the real apology: clearly identified the issue with her behavior, acknowledged where and why she went wrong, and plainly stating that her own past behavior was unacceptable and she would correct the behavior in the future.

WTF more do you want?


I believe the word is disingenuous. This is the typical "I got caught and there were dire consequences so I'll say what I have to to get out of it."
 
FleshFlapps
9 minutes ago  
I wonder if the other time they experienced fear and loathing was in Las vegas
 
jtown
9 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: What did he do?


That's what I asked.  Then I read TFA.  He recorded it and participated.
 
sid244
9 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: What did he do?


Filmed it and didn't tell her to STFU because she is wrong.  If he had said something like "Hey Lisa, you are wrong.  Leave him alone." He might still be employed.
 
powhound
8 minutes ago  
I wouldn't want to have anything to do with her. She's still the same racist biatch married to the same racist bastard. It's a publicity stunt to try to recoup some of her losses. If she's truly contrite she can volunteer to speak at the next BLM protest and march side by side with everyone else  and be front and center when the tear gas and rubber bullets come out.
 
Lifeless
8 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Elegy: cretinbob: Wow. Her response is just....what a farked up person.

Wait, what?

"I want to apologize directly to Mr. Juanillo. There are not enough words to describe how truly sorry I am for being disrespectful to him last Tuesday when I made the decision to question him about what he was doing in front of his home," Alexander wrote on Twitter.

"I should have minded my own business. The last 48 hours has taught me that my actions were those of someone who is not aware of the damage caused by being ignorant and naive to racial inequalities," she continued.

When I watch the video I am shocked and sad that I behaved the way I did. It was disrespectful to Mr. Juanillo and I am deeply sorry for that. I did not realize at the time that my actions were racist and have learned a painful lesson," added Alexander,

"I am taking a hard look at the meaning behind white privilege and am committed to growing from this experience," she wrote.

"I would love to have coffee with Mr. Juanillo in our neighborhood so I can apologize in person and share a dialogue where I can continue to learn and grow and be a better person," she said.

She hit the holy trifecta of the real apology: clearly identified the issue with her behavior, acknowledged where and why she went wrong, and plainly stating that her own past behavior was unacceptable and she would correct the behavior in the future.

WTF more do you want?

I believe the word is disingenuous. This is the typical "I got caught and there were dire consequences so I'll say what I have to to get out of it."


She could also admit that she doesn't live in the neighborhood, she lives in the much more affluent one to the north, and she only walks around his neighborhood to give her dog a place to shiat
 
capt_sensible
8 minutes ago  
karma for the win.
 
gar1013
7 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Juanillo said he was open to meeting with Alexander, an offer she appeared to accept on Sunday.

"I would love to have coffee with Mr. Juanillo in our neighborhood so I can apologize in person and share a dialogue where I can continue to learn and grow and be a better person," she said.

I'm picturing a reality show in which white people who have committed racial offenses like this are given the opportunity, live on air, to reconcile with the person whom they have offended. Audiences will vote on the best reconciliation. Then, at the end of each month, each winning pair of individuals will compete, as a team, to win a vacation to some exotic locale. The catch being that they have to go together. Of course, the entire vacation is also filmed, and broadcast separately as another reality event.


Your show just got picked up by Fox.

Congrats.
 
Badafuco
6 minutes ago  
Now the next time those two f*ckstains will mind their own goddamn business.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
6 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: What did he do?


Married a biatch.  It's kinda hard to convince your employer that you share progressive Values when you're married to an absolute POS.
 
p51d007
6 minutes ago  
YOU WILL COMPLY with OUR demands...or WE will make your live a living hell.
What she did was stupid, but to have her husband fired?   Companies are too worried
about being burned down, when an employee does something stupid.
 
Murkanen
6 minutes ago  
Elegy:

WTF more do you want?

Completely overlooking that she accused him of vandalism because she didn't think he could own a house there, and took it to the point of claiming she knew the owner to bluff him into stopping, is a pretty big hole in her apology.
 
MurphyMurphy
6 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: Dear god, I hope nobody catches my father saying something racist and I get fired for it.


I'm sure you're positively terrified.

Make sure you don't actually snap your chain of pearls as you clutch them for dear life.

When will this national horror of groups of shiatty people video taping each other being shiatty and then facing the social backlash of those actions end?
 
Elegy
6 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: What did he do?


He stood around and filmed while she acted like an ass. That's all. I don't recall him saying a word.

This is one of my big problems with internet mob justice, and why I am against it in principle regardless of if the recipient "deserves" it or not.

The Internet hate machine knows nothing about accuracy, fairness, or proportionality. In this case she has admitted publicly she was at fault, apologized, and made amends.

That's about the best and only restitution you can expect in this sort of situation.

The fact that she has learned her lesson and clearly said that she was at fault and will be a better person won't stop the punishment. Even if her and the guy she hassled become best friends, he can't stop what he called down. She lost her business, her husband lost his job, and I'm sure it's going to continue to get worse before it gets bette for her.

The ultimate price she pays is going to be vastly disproportionate to her original sin, because no one can turn off the hate machine once it's started up.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
5 minutes ago  
"Raymond James has zero tolerance for racism and discrimination of any kind," the company said. "An inclusive workplace is fundamental to our culture, one in which people are free to bring their whole selves to their careers, and we expect our associates to conduct themselves appropriately inside and outside the workplace.

The time I worry about is when corporations start issuing statements such as "This is a personal matter that we have no interest in commenting on.  He remains a valued employee."
 
MurphyMurphy
4 minutes ago  
also, I seem to remember hearing a lot growing up

"there is no guilt by association in the law; but people will judge you on who you associate with"
 
Outlawtsar
4 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Elegy: cretinbob: Wow. Her response is just....what a farked up person.

Wait, what?

"I want to apologize directly to Mr. Juanillo. There are not enough words to describe how truly sorry I am for being disrespectful to him last Tuesday when I made the decision to question him about what he was doing in front of his home," Alexander wrote on Twitter.

"I should have minded my own business. The last 48 hours has taught me that my actions were those of someone who is not aware of the damage caused by being ignorant and naive to racial inequalities," she continued.

When I watch the video I am shocked and sad that I behaved the way I did. It was disrespectful to Mr. Juanillo and I am deeply sorry for that. I did not realize at the time that my actions were racist and have learned a painful lesson," added Alexander,

"I am taking a hard look at the meaning behind white privilege and am committed to growing from this experience," she wrote.

"I would love to have coffee with Mr. Juanillo in our neighborhood so I can apologize in person and share a dialogue where I can continue to learn and grow and be a better person," she said.

She hit the holy trifecta of the real apology: clearly identified the issue with her behavior, acknowledged where and why she went wrong, and plainly stating that her own past behavior was unacceptable and she would correct the behavior in the future.

WTF more do you want?

I believe the word is disingenuous. This is the typical "I got caught and there were dire consequences so I'll say what I have to to get out of it."


I'd go with "lawyer scripted" instead of disingenuous.  This sounds like someone who hired a PR firm to craft a response.  Time it took to do it is about right too, getting it through a few lawyers.  Especially the "I did not realize at the time that my actions were racist" part.  That is a preemptive defense for a possible civil trial, also potentially excuses any other racist things she did prior to this incident that would have come out during legal discovery.
 
gar1013
3 minutes ago  

Elegy: cretinbob: Wow. Her response is just....what a farked up person.

Wait, what?

"I want to apologize directly to Mr. Juanillo. There are not enough words to describe how truly sorry I am for being disrespectful to him last Tuesday when I made the decision to question him about what he was doing in front of his home," Alexander wrote on Twitter.

"I should have minded my own business. The last 48 hours has taught me that my actions were those of someone who is not aware of the damage caused by being ignorant and naive to racial inequalities," she continued.

When I watch the video I am shocked and sad that I behaved the way I did. It was disrespectful to Mr. Juanillo and I am deeply sorry for that. I did not realize at the time that my actions were racist and have learned a painful lesson," added Alexander,

"I am taking a hard look at the meaning behind white privilege and am committed to growing from this experience," she wrote.

"I would love to have coffee with Mr. Juanillo in our neighborhood so I can apologize in person and share a dialogue where I can continue to learn and grow and be a better person," she said.

She hit the holy trifecta of the real apology: clearly identified the issue with her behavior, acknowledged where and why she went wrong, and plainly stating that her own past behavior was unacceptable and she would correct the behavior in the future.

WTF more do you want?


People don't know what they want, except that they:

1) want to feel superior to someone
2) want to vent their bloodlust
3) can't ever imagine a situation in which they could be on the receiving end of 1 & 2
 
Elegy
3 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I believe the word is disingenuous. This is the typical "I got caught and there were dire consequences so I'll say what I have to to get out of it."


No apology is ever sincere, got it.

Must suck to be your spouse, but I'm pretty sure we knew that.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
3 minutes ago  

89 Stick-Up Kid: Ambivalence: What did he do?

Married a biatch.  It's kinda hard to convince your employer that you share progressive Values when you're married to an absolute POS.


Trophy wife is a bit tarnished now.
 
FleshFlapps
2 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Atomic Jonb: Dear god, I hope nobody catches my father saying something racist and I get fired for it.

I'm sure you're positively terrified.

Make sure you don't actually snap your chain of pearls as you clutch them for dear life.

When will this national horror of groups of shiatty people video taping each other being shiatty and then facing the social backlash of those actions end?


I come from a family of diehard white supremacists. Not a little racist. Marching with and supporting the Klan and Aryan brotherhood.

I've been disowned by them for a long while however still worry that in the wrong situation a shiat storm could fall back to me although I have nothing to do, nor support, their movement. It's a legitimate fear in today's climate where showing the inequality and systematic racism can claim an innocent bystander.

This dickhead in the story though stood there like a fool and supported it. Something I would never do. That doesn't mean the fear isn't in there somewhere that it can roll down hill to me.
 
Birnone
1 minute ago  
I should have minded my own business.

I don't think it's about minding your business so much as it is know what the fark you're talking about before you do or say anything. If someone is writing on a wall, that could be reason to confront them or call the police. But first you need to know if they aren't allowed to write on that wall. Maybe they were hired to do it by whoever owns that wall, maybe they asked for and received permission. If you don't know, then keep your mouth shut.

This kind of thing is one reason why the frequent use of the word 'privilege' doesn't bother me as much as I know it bothers others. If you walk around with the attitude that you control things like who can write on the wall or not even if that wall doesn't belong to you, what is that if not privilege? If you think you can stop people from posting a message because it's not a message that meets with your approval, what is that if not privilege?
 
Elegy
1 minute ago  

Murkanen: Elegy:

WTF more do you want?

Completely overlooking that she accused him of vandalism because she didn't think he could own a house there, and took it to the point of claiming she knew the owner to bluff him into stopping, is a pretty big hole in her apology.


Must be a shiatty world you live in where people never make mistakes, and if they do make mistakes they can't learn and grow from them.
 
PickleBarrel
less than a minute ago  

Atomic Jonb: Dear god, I hope nobody catches my father saying something racist and I get fired for it.


Because that is EXACTLY what happened here.  Other than being actually present at the incident.  EXACTLY!  well, other than no effort to try to stop it. EXACTLY!  Other than actually supporting your wife in the situation...EXACTLY!...

Shall I go on?
 
MurphyMurphy
less than a minute ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: 89 Stick-Up Kid: Ambivalence: What did he do?

Married a biatch.  It's kinda hard to convince your employer that you share progressive Values when you're married to an absolute POS.

Trophy wife is a bit tarnished now.


WickerNipple
less than a minute ago  

p51d007: YOU WILL COMPLY with OUR demands...or WE will make your live a living hell.
What she did was stupid, but to have her husband fired?   Companies are too worried
about being burned down, when an employee does something stupid.


He was right there with her being the same stupid and filming it.
 
donotdoit
less than a minute ago  

Elegy: cretinbob: Wow. Her response is just....what a farked up person.

Wait, what?

"I want to apologize directly to Mr. Juanillo. There are not enough words to describe how truly sorry I am for being disrespectful to him last Tuesday when I made the decision to question him about what he was doing in front of his home," Alexander wrote on Twitter.

"I should have minded my own business. The last 48 hours has taught me that my actions were those of someone who is not aware of the damage caused by being ignorant and naive to racial inequalities," she continued.

When I watch the video I am shocked and sad that I behaved the way I did. It was disrespectful to Mr. Juanillo and I am deeply sorry for that. I did not realize at the time that my actions were racist and have learned a painful lesson," added Alexander,

"I am taking a hard look at the meaning behind white privilege and am committed to growing from this experience," she wrote.

"I would love to have coffee with Mr. Juanillo in our neighborhood so I can apologize in person and share a dialogue where I can continue to learn and grow and be a better person," she said.

She hit the holy trifecta of the real apology: clearly identified the issue with her behavior, acknowledged where and why she went wrong, and plainly stating that her own past behavior was unacceptable and she would correct the behavior in the future.

WTF more do you want?


You have an initial good point. But is too raw, too soon, too perfect. Is it believable?

The b**** was an a****** and she was called out for it. Her husband got fired. He was there too. So now is this apology something to fix their lives because they're happy to lie to move on or do they really give a s***?

There is no way for us to know. Either way the people who have suffered on the other side of this are not going to be easy in the forgiveness.
 
