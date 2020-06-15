 Skip to content
(Fox2 Detroit)   Shopping Cart Sally stands her ground   (fox2detroit.com) divider line
RosevilleDan [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I actually think Parking Lot Patti would be more appropriate.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Shaneeka's son stepped on the bottom shelf to reach a bottle of Gatorade, apparently upsetting the other woman.

WTF? How dare uppity black people reach for stuff in the grocery store!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Another fat and ugly white wench.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Entitled white woman making a scene over something minor and ridiculous.

That's never happened before.

Ever.
 
FlyingFarmer [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ah, Livonia...
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I had no idea how embarrassing white people are.  Jesus Christ.  Control yourself, for God sakes.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Oh god, Livonia.

Of course its Livonia.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Another fat and ugly white wench.


to be fair, they were both fat and ugly
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Nevertheless, she persisted?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Did I miss the part where Parking Lot Patti got a summons to face charges of false arrest?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Did I miss the part where Parking Lot Patti got a summons to face charges of false arrest?


Yeah what happened next? The article just ends right when it gets to the good part with the police showing up.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If the kid fell or knocked anything over, would this woman have had to pay for it?  Then leave the aisle and come back later.
 
joker420
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I love it! When BLM does it, it's ok. LMAO.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Whitepeopling at its finest.
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I can't imagine getting so pissed off about another person's existence and acting like these Karens. It seems exhausting.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Coward had to grab a baby before she cemented herself behind the car.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Did I miss the part where Parking Lot Patti got a summons to face charges of false arrest?


There was nobody to teargas or shoot in the back so they took their time.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Remember white assholes have been pulling shiat like this in public for years, the only thing that changed is we all have cameras on us now.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Crackers.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What is wrong with people? Why are they still out here doing this after all that's going on, all the changes we're trying to make? After Black Lives Matter? It makes no sense.

No. It makes total sense. The concept of racial equality is difficult for some people to accept. The concept of the belligerence of the underclass is difficult for some people to accept.

So when the racial underclass starts getting angry and lashing out at the society that oppresses them, the threatened self-selected 'upper class' starts looking for ways to put those people back in their place.

It's completely sensible, if you look at it from their point of view.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: Coward had to grab a baby before she cemented herself behind the car.


Child abuse, plain and simple. Kid is also sitting face in front of exhaust pipe. What a lovely human being of a mom that kid has.

/seriously, CPS intervene please
 
alex10294
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Did I miss the part where Parking Lot Patti got a summons to face charges of false arrest?


It's funny. It's actually not false arrest to block a car. The person,themselves, can leave.  Came up in a different case. You can give them "obstructing traffic".  In the other case, the blocked person just backed through them, and the defense was "false arrest".
Although running down the bike protestors who block in 1000 people would be fun, it's not legal.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
TFA said Shopping Cart Sally ran up to the police when they arrived.  FAKE NEWS!  I watched that video.  She did not run.  Way too fat for that.  More like waddled up.  I hope someone identifies her -- I want to tell her those jeans don't make her ass look fat -- her fat ass makes her ass look fat.
 
wage0048
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That coont needs to have her children taken away from her.  Using children as a human shield to keep someone from backing out of a parking space is child abuse.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

EmmaLou: I can't imagine getting so pissed off about another person's existence and acting like these Karens. It seems exhausting.


Holy fecking sh*t, ^^^^^^ this x eleventy. Just, God- get a hobby (other than this crap) or take up meditation or yoga or just anything.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If she keeps it up, she might be a full fledged Karen someday
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Dispatch should make sure to send a black policeman when they get calls like this.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Shopping Cart Sally

RosevilleDan: I actually think Parking Lot Patti would be more appropriate.


Wooly bully, wooly bully
Wooly bully, wooly bully, wooly bully
 
skyotter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TwilightZone: TFA said Shopping Cart Sally ran up to the police when they arrived.  FAKE NEWS!  I watched that video.  She did not run.  Way too fat for that.  More like waddled up.  I hope someone identifies her -- I want to tell her those jeans don't make her ass look fat -- her fat ass makes her ass look fat.


IT WAS SLIPPERY AND ALSO SHE RAN THE FINAL TEN FEET
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Phew, not Livonia, Georgia.

Yeah, what happened when the police showed up?  Was she arrested for false imprisonment?

People do be crazy in parking lots.  My ex had someone freaking out at her because she left her dogs in the car to run into Walmart.  They were freaking out that the dogs were going to overheat and die and she was an awful animal abuser.  It was at 10 pm.

But yeah, go ahead and record.  If you have a beater car, just back over the shopping cart.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What was Livonia's manifesto? No tread on shelf?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Christ. WTF were white people doing BEFORE everyone had a video camera in their pocket?

Don't answer that.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: EmmaLou: I can't imagine getting so pissed off about another person's existence and acting like these Karens. It seems exhausting.

Holy fecking sh*t, ^^^^^^ this x eleventy. Just, God- get a hobby (other than this crap) or take up meditation or yoga or just anything.


In a way, the rest of us get the last laugh. We can be happy and have fun in live. They could too. But they choose to live an angry, hateful, unhappy life.
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Why in the fark would Karen call the cops? Shopping While Black is a crime now?
 
silverjets
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ok, I've read the article and watched the video and I still don't get WTF Sally was upset about and why she blocked the lady from leaving.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I had no idea how embarrassing white people are.  Jesus Christ.  Control yourself, for God sakes.


I've been a white person all my life; if I had a nickel for every time I've embarrassed myself...

... I'd be embarrassingly rich?

/old saying: "Everyone is an idiot at least once a day.  The trick is to not exceed your quota."
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

joker420: I love it! When BLM does it, it's ok. LMAO.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Alley Rat: Why in the fark would Karen call the cops? Shopping While Black is a crime now?


Now? Just now?
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
As a vertically disadvantaged individual, I support that kids right to stand on shelfs.

GROCERY STORES ARE TOO DAMN TALL
 
joker420
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
People who block cars should legally be ran over.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Shaneeka was being much too polite in a 96% white suburb.
Also, who the heck blocks a car with a baby in a stroller?
 
The Garden State
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

joker420: I love it! When BLM does it, it's ok. LMAO.


Of course you love it. It features a self-righteous idiot getting upset about an imagined offense and taking it upon herself to try and ruin the day of someone who is just minding her own business and trying to buy some Gatorade. But apparently she deserves it because she's the same color as an entirely different group of people who have pissed you off by objecting to being randomly killed. Given what I've seen of you here, I'm sure you've been touching yourself at the prospect of a fistfight, or Parking Lot Patti making the woman's little boy cry.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I had no idea how embarrassing white people are.  Jesus Christ.  Control yourself, for God sakes.


I see it every day in my neighborhood. White people just think they are better -- never mind them littering ( "Someone else will pick it up!" ), trying to run down pedestrians ( "This is my road I pay taxes you're not allowed to walk even on the sidewalks when you don't pay taxes!" ) or generally being jerks to everyone ( "Why should I have to wear a mask!? This is Communism!!!" ). Farking hell. Nation of selfish pigs.

/ We deserve our suffering and the suffering has just begun.
 
Murkanen
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Christ. WTF were white people doing BEFORE everyone had a video camera in their pocket?

Don't answer that.


The same things, often times worse
things.
 
