(Twitter)   White nationalist Gravy Seals attack protestors in South Philly while their friends in the Philadelphia police department do nothing   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$5 will get you $10 that there were off duty law enforcement in the group that attacked the BLM marchers.
 
Champion of the Sun [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hands in their pockets too.  motherfarkers
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Champion of the Sun: hands in their pockets too.  motherfarkers


they saving their precious hands to applaud their teammates later?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
defund the police, all cops are bad, why didn't they help us.


i live in Philly.  South Philly can't drown soon enough.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To protect no one and be served donuts.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So now you want the police to help?
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they won't protect you then make em protect the other guy.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Corruption in the Philly PD?  Time to send in Serpico.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Mmmmmm gravy seals"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shiatty of brotherly love
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kind of like the California CHP and Sacramento Sheriff deputies let white supremacist nazis wield knives and stab people protesting against them -- and then arrested the stabbed protestors.

/ I'd link but it was some years ago and no nothing has changed for the better.
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Couple things..

1. Philly cops are useless no matter what race you are
2. There are a lot of racist jerks here
3. If they wanted to go full Camden and redo the PPD here I honestly think none of the current cops would get hired back.
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

Alycynical: This is America. Don't catch you slippin up. #MarconiPlaza #SouthPhilly #BlackLivesMatter #blmphilly #gravyseals https://t.co/Vd1h9KefjH


What are you, crazy? This isn't bum-rushing peaceful protestors you know won't fight back! A guy could get hurt wading into a mess like that.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: So now you want the police to help?


fark the police except when I need them
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Champion of the Sun: hands in their pockets too.  motherfarkers


Hey, some of those cops look like they weigh in over 300 lbs. It takes a lot of effort to walk over there.
 
Pinko_Commie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

red230: $5 will get you $10 that there were off duty law enforcement in the group that attacked the BLM marchers.


Some of those that work forces...
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinko_Commie: red230: $5 will get you $10 that there were off duty law enforcement in the group that attacked the BLM marchers.

Some of those that work forces...


I'm frankly surprised they waited until they were off duty.  F*cking pigs.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asciibaron: defund the police, all cops are bad, why didn't they help us.


i live in Philly.  South Philly can't drown soon enough.


I agree, the police didn't help which means they're bad and need to be defunded.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a clash between BLM and South Philly Italians defending one of their statues.

For better or worse, the police don't have a dog in this fight.
 
fastfxr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: So now you want the police to help?


If BLM were attacking a bunch of Cosplay Seals, you can bet the police would provide support.

If they want to stay out, great, but quit showing your racism, porkchops.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: So now you want the police to help?


Well, if the police can't stop crime from occurring, then what use are they in the first place? Bunch of overpaid government employees leeching off the taxpayer, am I right?
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let the BLM folks get violent though...oh you better believe that's a shootin.

asciibaron: RTOGUY: So now you want the police to help?

fark the police except when I need them


Actually, this is the PPD demonstrating how useless they are. They only risk violence to beat on college kids who won't fight back.

They could use some good bootshining though, but please brush your teeth and freshen your breath first.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asciibaron: RTOGUY: So now you want the police to help?

fark the police except when I need them


Sure, and then they eventually show up and say they can't do anything because they didn't see the crime and say can they check your ID and hold you, the person that called them in the first place, for a little bit while they "check" things. "But officer, those holes in my wall came from the neighbor who you can clearly hear now thrashing around using a sword to stab through the wall and into my apartment! Those holes right there!" Nope, they saw nothing. Nothing at all. Time and time and time again when I needed them they never, ever performed their job. Not once.

/ But boy oh boy don't let me walk down the street w/o getting questioned because I "have a hat" or some nonsense.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, lookit those cops. They couldnt attack a pork roll without backup.
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PPD does what city council wants them to do. Don't imagine otherwise.
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: This is a clash between BLM and South Philly Italians defending one of their statues.

For better or worse, the police don't have a dog in this fight.


According to the boot lickers, they're the only thing protecting regular citizens from horrific random acts of brutality. If they won't step in when someone's being assaulted in front of them, what goddamn farking use are they, and what's the point of even keeping them around?
 
Sir_Farkalot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asciibaron: RTOGUY: So now you want the police to help?

fark the police except when I need them


Don't be obtuse.  The police are ALWAYS supposed to help.  The protests aren't against the police HELPING people, they're against the police abusing people.  If you think abusing black and brown people HELPS you, you are incorrect.

The point here is that the police not only abuse people actively, but they passively allowed bad people to abuse others as well.  Police are not doing their jobs properly, and it needs to change drastically.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asciibaron: RTOGUY: So now you want the police to help?

fark the police except when I need them


That respect that they want...that was an opportunity to earn it. Now all they've done is confirm they are, in fact, racist pieces of shiat.
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Well, lookit those cops. They couldnt attack a pork roll without backup.


Be respectful. Taylor Pork Roll is from New Jersey. John's Roast Pork is Philly. Get it right  Gyrfalcon.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time for the people to start taking the law in their own hands. If it keeps going like this and the far right continue to escalate, then all hell will break loose and those corn-fed bigots will come face to face with the thing they dread most: well armed brothers ready to shoot their redneck racist asses dead
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Run them all over!
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bedonkadonk: Gyrfalcon: Well, lookit those cops. They couldnt attack a pork roll without backup.

Be respectful. Taylor Pork Roll is from New Jersey. John's Roast Pork is Philly. Get it right  Gyrfalcon.


I hang my head in shame.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I to believe these idiots actually call themselves Gravy Seals? Or is that just an apt pejorative?

/ One can't even these days -- I mean they actually love being called deplorable.
 
Doctor Funkenstein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The few, the proud, the hungry.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Gravy seals".

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Buttknuckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: This is a clash between BLM and South Philly Italians defending one of their statues.

For better or worse, the police don't have a dog in this fight.


Except that it is their farking job.  What a stupid comment.
 
WTP 2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
but the new rules say "don't touch the protesters"......

be careful what you wish for.
 
Lurky McLurkerton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinko_Commie: red230: $5 will get you $10 that there were off duty law enforcement in the group that attacked the BLM marchers.

Some of those that work forces...


ARE THE SAME THAT BURN CROSSES
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rcain: Time for the people to start taking the law in their own hands. If it keeps going like this and the far right continue to escalate, then all hell will break loose and those corn-fed bigots will come face to face with the thing they dread most: well armed brothers ready to shoot their redneck racist asses dead


Would it interest you to know you've got the circumstances completely mangled?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


so where are all the good cops I keep hearing about?
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I just heard car horns and a bunch of screaming.

What should the cops do?

Was there a law being broken?
 
Misch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: This is a clash between BLM and South Philly Italians defending one of their statues.

For better or worse, the police don't have a dog in this fight.


I think they picked their dog already.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [Fark user image 425x637]


I'm not sure I should trust someone in whiteface.
 
rcain
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: rcain: Time for the people to start taking the law in their own hands. If it keeps going like this and the far right continue to escalate, then all hell will break loose and those corn-fed bigots will come face to face with the thing they dread most: well armed brothers ready to shoot their redneck racist asses dead

Would it interest you to know you've got the circumstances completely mangled?


Please educate my ignorant self. I saw the vid, I saw the cops standing there doing nothing as people were attacked

So go ahead and spin away. Let's hear it, I'm sure you got some real gems
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: rcain: Time for the people to start taking the law in their own hands. If it keeps going like this and the far right continue to escalate, then all hell will break loose and those corn-fed bigots will come face to face with the thing they dread most: well armed brothers ready to shoot their redneck racist asses dead

Would it interest you to know you've got the circumstances completely mangled?


Enlighten us.

(reply will almost certainly be 14 words)
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [Fark user image 425x637]


She fine.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Micah Xavier Johnson
 
