However farked your job may be, rest assured there is always something worse
27
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wanted: deranged yes-man ass kisser, willing to work 100 hours per week, eat my shiat, be great with social media, and be ready to ignore the shortcomings of the rabid narcissistic megalomaniac screaming at you for confusing periwinkle with pewter. Please send references.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If that doesn't scream RUN AWAY I don't know what does.
 
NeuroticRocker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So you want a realistic down-to-earth worker that's completely off the wall and swarming with magic robots?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
static0.srcdn.comView Full Size
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Assistant Crack Whore?

/shout-out to Norm McD.
 
egomann
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
$15.00 an hour no benefits.
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is the easiest kind of boss to control.
 
pc_gator
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm in, but you make your own coffee,
 
bigfire
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Couldn't pay me enough to put up with that galactic sized douche.

Please consider my NSFW "video resume" below.

100 Ways to Flip Someone Off | Keep it 100 | Cut
Youtube KIPQD_OYBkU
 
PadreScout
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
For so many demands, they didn't seem to think to mention what the compensation is.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wanted: One person to work five full time jobs simultaneously for the pay of one.
 
p51d007
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If she's a CEO, how come it looks like her hair wasn't properly done?
 
Mukster
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
She seems nice... Why is everyone so mean?
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ahhhh she's the "I'm your bff in person but I'm a 10th degree keyboard-fu executioner via email" manager.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

PadreScout: For so many demands, they didn't seem to think to mention what the compensation is.


Being around such a great boss should be all the compensation anyone needs, right?
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mukster: She seems nice... Why is everyone so mean?


$19 AUS to be her legal work slave? Hard pass. This reminds me of a "boyfriend application".
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"IF YOU SUBMIT AN APPLICATION PLEASE CHECK YOUR JUNK..."

Yeah no shiat.  It sounds like she wants to keep your balls in a jar on her desk & squeeze them constantly
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

p51d007: If she's a CEO, how come it looks like her hair wasn't properly done?


She needs a people to deal with that.
 
Snort
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I NEED a sycophant!

I didn't get a harrumph out of you.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
1) Do my job so I can play Animal Crossing all day
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

PadreScout: For so many demands, they didn't seem to think to mention what the compensation is.


It was over on the right:

12 Jun 2020
Location
SydneyCBD, Inner West & Eastern Suburbs
Salary
$80,000 - $119,999
Work Type
Full Time
Classification
Administration & Office SupportPA, EA & Secretarial

/$55-77k ish in US dollars
//still not enough
 
Secret Master of All Flatulence
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Salary: AUD $674.07/week gross.
 
adamatari
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

PadreScout: For so many demands, they didn't seem to think to mention what the compensation is.


Says $80-115k AU at the top, so at least it pays.
 
adamatari
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

adamatari: PadreScout: For so many demands, they didn't seem to think to mention what the compensation is.

Says $80-115k AU at the top, so at least it pays.


Ah, I didn't check the conversion and value there. Maybe someone would put up with it for over a $100k US but it seems... Not so good.
 
what the cat dragged in [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Didn't this come up a while back? Yes, yes it did: https://www.fark.com/comments/1081141​7​/Is-it-though

That'll do, pig, that'll do.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If your job description makes me, at any point, scream at the screen "OH MY GOD IT JUST KEEPS GOING", then it better pay more than $75k Canadian.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Who wouldn't want to be Smithers? SMH. There's no amount of money that would redeem a gig like that.
 
