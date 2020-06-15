 Skip to content
(Creative Loafing Tampa)   If you live in Florida, first of all, we're sorry. Secondly, don't lose your frisbee
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I had an encounter with one while playing disc golf once.

We respectfully maintained social distancing (thank god).  But it was pretty startling.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Travis Spitzer was in waist-deep water at Taylor Lake on Friday, June 12, at around 5 a.m. looking for Frisbees"

...Mr Darwin, I think I see the problem...
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I'm an excellent driver: "Travis Spitzer was in waist-deep water at Taylor Lake on Friday, June 12, at around 5 a.m. looking for Frisbees"

...Mr Darwin, I think I see the problem...


Frisbees, plural. From that it sounds like he didn't lose one, he was searching for those lost by others.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
FTA:. Largo Police Department spokesman Lt. Scott Gore told Creative Loafing Tampa Bay that Travis Spitzer was in waist-deep water at Taylor Lake on Friday, June 12, at around 5 a.m. looking for Frisbees when the gator bit him in the face.

Is frisbee recovery really a thing?  Like people who recover golf balls at golf courses?

Because going waist deep in any standing, murky water just seems like an all-around bad idea in Florida.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Victim:  "Well, I never thought the alligators would eat *MY* face!"
 
Wild_Bill_Esq
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I thought that it was a leopards' job.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is how we get rid of stupid people down here.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So was he just drunk, or was he high as well

It is Florida, so I'll just assume it was both
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mister Buttons: FTA:. Largo Police Department spokesman Lt. Scott Gore told Creative Loafing Tampa Bay that Travis Spitzer was in waist-deep water at Taylor Lake on Friday, June 12, at around 5 a.m. looking for Frisbees when the gator bit him in the face.

Is frisbee recovery really a thing?  Like people who recover golf balls at golf courses?

Because going waist deep in any standing, murky water just seems like an all-around bad idea in Florida.


Especially during mating season
 
