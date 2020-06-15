 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Chalk Art Charlene wants you to know that she's very very sorry that she got caught on video and called out for being a racist   (cbsnews.com) divider line
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
LaFace sounds very douchey
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
She knew exactly what she was doing. Her objective was to de-legitimize a POC and tell them that they don't belong where she doesn't want them. She's not sorry about what she did one bit, she's only sorry about how it made her look to decent people.
 
Doctor Funkenstein [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If she hadn't received the online beatdown she did she would probably be proud of it and tell her friends about it.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This is her being nice:
Fark user imageView Full Size

You wouldn't like her when she gets mad:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
No amount of bullshiat backtracking will peel the unholy shiattiness off her face and soul.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: No amount of bullshiat backtracking will peel the unholy shiattiness off her face and soul.


I wonder how much money she and her husband paid to get her to look like that.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Birchbox, a makeup distribution service, posted a statement on its Instagram account saying it's "officially cut ties with LaFace, and condemns the actions of Lisa Alexander."

On my initial skim of the article, I mistakenly read "Birchbox" as "Biatchbox." It works much better that way.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
She never did explain why she claimed to know the owner (obviously not the miscreant with the chalk), did she?
 
AeAe
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That woman is a piece of shiat.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
BE BEST biatch
 
baorao
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

She has some strong Beth Grant energy.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'd still like her to explain who she thought lived in that man's house.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

hissatsu: She never did explain why she claimed to know the owner (obviously not the miscreant with the chalk), did she?


For the same reasons Karens "know the manager." They want to have priority attention by any means necessary. I imagine that the next evolution of Karens will start waving guns around if their coupon is declined.
 
Killer Cars
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: She knew exactly what she was doing. Her objective was to de-legitimize a POC and tell them that they don't belong where she doesn't want them. She's not sorry about what she did one bit, she's only sorry about how it made her look to decent people.


The only potentially legitimate defense she has is if she truly believed another person or family actually resided at that property. The fact she doesn't even directly mention that (although very unlikely) possible misunderstanding in her apology pretty much makes this a cut and dry case of "local Karen decided to knowingly act like a racist ass".
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: She knew exactly what she was doing. Her objective was to de-legitimize a POC and tell them that they don't belong where she doesn't want them. She's not sorry about what she did one bit, she's only sorry about how it made her look to decent people.


Pretty much like all of them.  Those moments of impromptu outrage these racist shiatheels explode into are vivid glimpses into who they really are as a person when they lose control of the carefully crafted image of themselves they present to the world under normal circumstances.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Is she married to a minority?
 
