 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   FDA withdraws emergency use authorization for coronavirus treatment drugs promoted by Trump because of safety issues   (thehill.com) divider line
48
    More: News, Donald Trump, Clinical trial, Food and Drug Administration, Pharmacology, Drug Administration, Avicenna, The Canon of Medicine, controversial coronavirus treatment drugs  
•       •       •

1121 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jun 2020 at 11:52 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



48 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I'll trust President Donald J. Trump over some egghead deep state "scientists" who want to tell us how to run our lives.
 
Coach McGirk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oooooh. He gonna be mad today.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"What do you have to lose?"
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Major tweet storm incoming
 
new_york_monty
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
🙄😣
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Coach McGirk: Oooooh. He gonna be mad today.


Someone should tell him that SCOTUS and the FDA are walking all over him because they saw how he walks and drinks water and decided he was a pussy.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So Larry Ellison got as much as he could before they cut him off. Wonder how many hundreds of millions he made
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Coach McGirk: Oooooh. He gonna be mad today.


Not really.  The stocks were run up, the supplies were sold to the states, and the insider trading and profiteering has already happened and is in the rear view.  On to the next grift.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So is bleach still ok?
 
doomjesse [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So... now we get to see if he's really taking it.  Give his heart (black and shriveled as it may be) some stress and add a potentially harmful drug...and voilá!  Ohh wait, he's not really taking it, he's just a snake oil salesmen.
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
All I can really say is, "Well, duh!"
 
Precious Roy's Horse Dividers [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This won't necessarily have any practical effect in terms of patients. Since it's an approved drug for other diseases, doctors can still prescribe it for COVID-19 if they wish.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Shocking... really.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: So is bleach still ok?


They have no new findings on it.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Denial that he ever promoted it in 3....2....1...
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jjorsett: This won't necessarily have any practical effect in terms of patients. Since it's an approved drug for other diseases, doctors can still prescribe it for COVID-19 if they wish.


Yes, but it opens them up to malpractice suits if they do and the patient is harmed by it. When it had the authorization it was much harder to assert that it was bad care if you were given HCQ and suffered from the side effects.
 
Invisible Obama
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Coach McGirk: Oooooh. He gonna be mad today.


Between this and the SCOTUS ruling that essentially flips off his Administration's take on LBGT affairs, he'll be rage-tweeting all day long.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If Trump is taking it, he shouldn't stop without a doctor telling him to.  Just saying.


That is, if he was ever actually taking it and not, you know, just lying again.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jjorsett: This won't necessarily have any practical effect in terms of patients. Since it's an approved drug for other diseases, doctors can still prescribe it for COVID-19 if they wish.


FDA:  Understanding Unapproved Use of Approved Drugs "Off Label"

Also, you say that as if there were any benefit.  It presents no medical value.  Only potential risks.
 
UninformedButEnthusiastic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Coach McGirk: Oooooh. He gonna be mad today.


Nope. He'll say nothing. If asked, he'll say he never heard of it and never took it and that you're all lying. Someone will point out his past tweets and he'll yell "FAKE NEWS", and that's that. It will fade into the black hole of lies whose gravity is consuming the world.
 
sniderman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
FDA withdraws emergency use authorization for coronavirus treatment drugs promoted by Trump because of safety issues they were promoted by Trump
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

sniderman: FDA withdraws emergency use authorization for coronavirus treatment drugs promoted by Trump because of safety issues they were promoted by Trump


What's the difference
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: DON.MAC: So is bleach still ok?

They have no new findings on it.


It should also be noted that no additional findings regarding rectal insertion of UV lights that contradict the President's proposed treatment have been released at this point, either.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It is what it is.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I contend this drug has been looked at a lot more BECAUSE the Cadet mentioned it, not because of promising preliminary results
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The FDA is prohibiting hydroxychloroquine use because a full course treatment costs a few dollars.  Gilead et al can't make money like that.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Coach McGirk: Oooooh. He gonna be mad today.


He's not mad.  He got his Gilead money.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What's the Over/Under on the Trump tweet response being ER vs. HOUSE MD?
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: [Fark user image image 425x233]

It is what it is.


How to lie with graphs, illustrated
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Rick Bright should be reinstated.

9b16f79ca967fd0708d1-2713572fef44aa49ec323e813b06d2d9.ssl.cf2.rackcdn.comView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: backhand.slap.of.reason: [Fark user image image 425x233]

It is what it is.

How to lie with graphs, illustrated


You are welcome to check the numbers yourself.  They're a matter of public record (Source: Worldometer).
 
Felgraf
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: cameroncrazy1984: backhand.slap.of.reason: [Fark user image image 425x233]

It is what it is.

How to lie with graphs, illustrated

You are welcome to check the numbers yourself.  They're a matter of public record (Source: Worldometer).


My friend, you are not exactly a trustworthy source of information when it comes to this sort of thing, and have in the past admitted to simply parroting what you saw on twitter to 'help spread info' when blatant lies and mistakes were pointed out, not even apologizing for being wrong.

Would you like me to whip out the receipts on this?

Because I am more than happy to whip out the receipts on this.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: So is bleach still ok?


You have to do it right. Bleach works great for killing the virus in your body, but it can be slightly bad for you, so 5 minutes after you drink the beach, drink the same amount of ammonia to neutralize  the effects.

/ffs, don't actually do....you know what, if you think this is a good idea, you go right ahead. Just don't burp around other people after you do it.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You folks do realize this is not good news, right.
Personally, I would rather have a working treatment then more proof that Trump is a numbskull.
Maybe it is just me.
 
MycroftHolmes [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: [Fark user image 425x233]

It is what it is.


It's funny that people will still say 'Let me ignore the controlled, double blind, statistically significant study that was done and look at crude, undifferentiated, high level data'.

In technical terms, these people are known as 'idiots'.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Felgraf: backhand.slap.of.reason: cameroncrazy1984: backhand.slap.of.reason: [Fark user image image 425x233]

It is what it is.

How to lie with graphs, illustrated

You are welcome to check the numbers yourself.  They're a matter of public record (Source: Worldometer).

My friend, you are not exactly a trustworthy source of information when it comes to this sort of thing, and have in the past admitted to simply parroting what you saw on twitter to 'help spread info' when blatant lies and mistakes were pointed out, not even apologizing for being wrong.

Would you like me to whip out the receipts on this?

Because I am more than happy to whip out the receipts on this.


i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: The FDA is prohibiting hydroxychloroquine use because a full course treatment costs a few dollars.  Gilead et al can't make money like that.


Please detail the biological mechanism by which the drug is effective against COVID-19.

We can wait.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: [Fark user image 425x233]

It is what it is.


Local anti-vaxxer thinks HCQ is a neat idea.
 
skyotter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: [Fark user image 425x233]

It is what it is.


It's not what it isn't.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Please detail the biological mechanism by which the drug is effective against COVID-19.


Maybe the real biological mechanism is all the friends we make along the way as we prescribe HCQ to people.
 
MycroftHolmes [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It is what it is
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Felgraf: backhand.slap.of.reason: cameroncrazy1984: backhand.slap.of.reason: [Fark user image image 425x233]

It is what it is.

How to lie with graphs, illustrated

You are welcome to check the numbers yourself.  They're a matter of public record (Source: Worldometer).

My friend, you are not exactly a trustworthy source of information when it comes to this sort of thing, and have in the past admitted to simply parroting what you saw on twitter to 'help spread info' when blatant lies and mistakes were pointed out, not even apologizing for being wrong.

Would you like me to whip out the receipts on this?

Because I am more than happy to whip out the receipts on this.


I didn't parrot anything.  In the early days of the outbreak, I misunderstood the term 'novel' in novel coronavirus to apply to the novel behavior of the polybasic furin cleavage site between S1 and S2.  That's a pretty fine point for early February.

Obviously you didn't understand it either, or you wouldn't be bringing it up-I was correct in asserting that this spike protein schema had never been seen before (it was not common knowledge at the time).  It is now the most discussed feature of the virus.
 
uknesvuinng
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: [Fark user image 425x233]

It is what it is.


@gummibear737 sounds like a totally reliable source for Covid data.
 
knbwhite [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
FTA:  Clinical trials studying the drugs can also continue. The World Health Organization and the National Institutes of Health are still conducting trails.

THOSE MONSTORS!!!
 
RsquaredW
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Hello, CDC? I'm calling about the vacancy in the director position..."
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Good thing he finished his "regimen."
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.