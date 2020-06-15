 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Talking Points Memo)   Covid-19 has not overwhelmed our hospitals. What have we learned?   (talkingpointsmemo.com) divider line
71
    More: Interesting, Hospital, New York hospitals, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, hospital beds, health care system, early April, number of COVID-19 cases, intensive care units  
•       •       •

1420 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jun 2020 at 11:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



71 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Say What?!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing.
 
capn' fun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife is, at the very minute, working in an ICU. She has been routinely working four 12 hour shifts every week (14-16 hours, in reality), and while there was a brief period where field hospitals and mobile morgues weren't needed as in NYC or Chicago, COVID has been steadily retaking the hospital and those plans have been put back on the table. And while the total number of "recovered" patients is also rising, recovering from COVID isn't like recovering from the flu. One of her coworkers is a healthy, fit female in her 20's  (CrossFit, shredded, perfect diet) and she is just now able to walk normally after spending 10 days in her own ICU back in April.

Wear. A. Farking. Mask.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Activating plans for a swell of patients ill with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, could limit other services within a health care system or hospital as staff members are reassigned.

Facilities may find themselves unable to operate their added beds because of a shortage of skilled staff, particularly if too many front-line health care workers become sick themselves.
"Staffing is a challenge in Arizona,"

From today

Submitter- is the article writer from the future? We are still *in* the first wave. And I know it is popular to show Arizonans in Tempe being stupid and partying together, but what about those weathered geniuses in New York City who are doing the same thing?
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
^^^

Nothing.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When did the first wave end and what definition  was used? Looking at the numbers outside of NY and a select few states, numbers have been going up.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a hilarious article.  In a nutshell:

1.  Some future predictions were too high!

2.  Some other future predictions were actually too low!

3.  Why was everything so wrong when estimating what would happen the future?

4.  I mean, they were wrong in all directions.  Why did that happen?  How could that happen?

5.  Science would not respond for requests for comment.

6.  Anyways, here's what we now know for the second wave:  you need to have testing, and stock up on PPEs!  No need to thank us for this priceless new knowledge.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

capn' fun: My wife is, at the very minute, working in an ICU. She has been routinely working four 12 hour shifts every week (14-16 hours, in reality), and while there was a brief period where field hospitals and mobile morgues weren't needed as in NYC or Chicago, COVID has been steadily retaking the hospital and those plans have been put back on the table. And while the total number of "recovered" patients is also rising, recovering from COVID isn't like recovering from the flu. One of her coworkers is a healthy, fit female in her 20's  (CrossFit, shredded, perfect diet) and she is just now able to walk normally after spending 10 days in her own ICU back in April.

Wear. A. Farking. Mask.


Yeah, that's one of the worst thing about covid, even if you survive you might still be recovering from physical AND cognitive damage a month or more after. Definitely not a flu.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Activating plans for a swell of patients ill with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, could limit other services within a health care system or hospital as staff members are reassigned.

Facilities may find themselves unable to operate their added beds because of a shortage of skilled staff, particularly if too many front-line health care workers become sick themselves.
"Staffing is a challenge in Arizona,"

From today

Submitter- is the article writer from the future? We are still *in* the first wave. And I know it is popular to show Arizonans in Tempe being stupid and partying together, but what about those weathered geniuses in New York City who are doing the same thing?


Pretty much.  Basically everywhere people have behaved in such a way as to lead to more spread.  I only expect it to get worse.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I learned about the prevention paradox!
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Submitter- is the article writer from the future? We are still *in* the first wave.


I guess time travel also explains the "OH NO IT HAS MUTATED" articles about the mutated strain that already happened in Italy, NY and Seattle.  Recently I was told that everything is going to be shut back down, worse than we've ever seen, because of an article from February predicting huge shutdowns across the country.

Perhaps the COVID crisis is so bad that people are forgetting the last few months happened, and only remember it as a deep cultural memory that manifests as a glimmer of future events?  Sort of like Childhood's End, but dumb.
 
Dr Dreidel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: When did the first wave end and what definition  was used? Looking at the numbers outside of NY and a select few states, numbers have been going up.


And I seem to recall that parts of NY were nearing (or exceeding) ICU capacity at the peak.

Also, parts of the SW are about to hit/exceed capacity.

// what has subby learned?
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to huff some spray paint and head to a Trump rally.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I learned the author is an idiot.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are 40 active cases in my state so it is very rare.  I couldn't get the flu shot through work because of allergy symptoms so I go to my doctor who wasn't wearing a mask.

Guess who got C-19?

They have tested all his patients since he was exposed and they are all negative.  They are doing contact tracing to find out if he got it from a previous patients so I had to go in for a test today and I'm in quarantine until I get the results back Wed evening.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: When did the first wave end and what definition  was used? Looking at the numbers outside of NY and a select few states, numbers have been going up.


There was a graph the other day on here about what people think 1st/2nd wave means, and what is actually happening, but I can't find it.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: When did the first wave end and what definition  was used


Find a hole where sun don't shine, pull out a definition.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't jinx us dammit.
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xcott: Nadie_AZ: Submitter- is the article writer from the future? We are still *in* the first wave.

I guess time travel also explains the "OH NO IT HAS MUTATED" articles about the mutated strain that already happened in Italy, NY and Seattle.  Recently I was told that everything is going to be shut back down, worse than we've ever seen, because of an article from February predicting huge shutdowns across the country.

Perhaps the COVID crisis is so bad that people are forgetting the last few months happened, and only remember it as a deep cultural memory that manifests as a glimmer of future events?  Sort of like Childhood's End, but dumb.


People are hanging onto the last vestiges of 'normal' before the economy and the American health care system collapse into Recession, Depression, Inception.
 
dontpanic07042
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um, we learned not to hospitalize sick people?
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think folks in flyover country don't realize we're seeing the very beginning, since there's just fewer people flying in to bumfark-nowhere to transmit. Just getting established, and now the bars are packed again. We're farked.
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what we learned so far? That the preventative measures we took helped. A lot. And still 120,000 people died. If we didn't take those precautions, we'd probably be at 10x the number dead easily. So yeah, we learned something. Wear a mask. Stay home if at all possible.

The 2nd wave is going to be way worse than the first one.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covid-19 has not overwhelmed our hospitals yet. What have we learned? Some of us will never learn.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It means that flattening the curve worked and that we never, ever have to do it again!
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scumm: I think folks in flyover country don't realize we're seeing the very beginning, since there's just fewer people flying in to bumfark-nowhere to transmit. Just getting established, and now the bars are packed again. We're farked.


As someone who lives in bumfark-nowhere, I've decided your username was aptly chosen.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: capn' fun: My wife is, at the very minute, working in an ICU. She has been routinely working four 12 hour shifts every week (14-16 hours, in reality), and while there was a brief period where field hospitals and mobile morgues weren't needed as in NYC or Chicago, COVID has been steadily retaking the hospital and those plans have been put back on the table. And while the total number of "recovered" patients is also rising, recovering from COVID isn't like recovering from the flu. One of her coworkers is a healthy, fit female in her 20's  (CrossFit, shredded, perfect diet) and she is just now able to walk normally after spending 10 days in her own ICU back in April.

Wear. A. Farking. Mask.

Yeah, that's one of the worst thing about covid, even if you survive you might still be recovering from physical AND cognitive damage a month or more after. Definitely not a flu.


For some, "recovered" means they had a lung transplant.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That the murder hornets story was a bust?
 
havocmike
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hey guys

We're four months into this thing now, and I still have no idea what "mild case of COVID" means.

I still see it used to represent everything from "a cough for a couple of days and maybe some aches and pains" to "I thought I was going to die but I didn't actually need to go to the hospital, but I didn't get out of bed for 18 days".

Can we please get some data on severity at some point? Thanks.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That we are in early days
 
The Goddamn Batman [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

capn' fun: My wife is, at the very minute, working in an ICU. She has been routinely working four 12 hour shifts every week (14-16 hours, in reality), and while there was a brief period where field hospitals and mobile morgues weren't needed as in NYC or Chicago, COVID has been steadily retaking the hospital and those plans have been put back on the table. And while the total number of "recovered" patients is also rising, recovering from COVID isn't like recovering from the flu. One of her coworkers is a healthy, fit female in her 20's  (CrossFit, shredded, perfect diet) and she is just now able to walk normally after spending 10 days in her own ICU back in April.

Wear. A. Farking. Mask.


Yeah, complaining about wearing a mask has to be the whiniest f*cking thing ever conjured by a human.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

meat0918: I learned about the prevention paradox!


It happens in non-medical crises as well.  For example, a lot of money was spent on preventing the Y2K bug, so not much actually happened once New Year's 2000 actually happened.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Time to huff some spray paint and head to a Trump rally.


All shiny and chrome!
 
Krazikarl
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

eurotrader: When did the first wave end and what definition  was used? Looking at the numbers outside of NY and a select few states, numbers have been going up.


I mean, of course case numbers have been going up.  We're doing more and more testing.  Testing causes numbers to go up.  But deaths, a tracker that doesn't depend on testing, are *way* down from the peak.  Deaths are a lagging indicator so there could be a reversal later, but from what we can see, the country as a whole is way past its peak.

Places that already got hit by COVID seem to be generally through the wave.  Some places that did not have substantial COVID cases previously are getting hit now.  So we can make statements about what a COVID wave looks like in the US based on the large number of places that are way past peek.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

The Goddamn Batman: capn' fun: My wife is, at the very minute, working in an ICU. She has been routinely working four 12 hour shifts every week (14-16 hours, in reality), and while there was a brief period where field hospitals and mobile morgues weren't needed as in NYC or Chicago, COVID has been steadily retaking the hospital and those plans have been put back on the table. And while the total number of "recovered" patients is also rising, recovering from COVID isn't like recovering from the flu. One of her coworkers is a healthy, fit female in her 20's  (CrossFit, shredded, perfect diet) and she is just now able to walk normally after spending 10 days in her own ICU back in April.

Wear. A. Farking. Mask.

Yeah, complaining about wearing a mask has to be the whiniest f*cking thing ever conjured by a human.


my only biatch about wearing masks is that I can't get any more N95 masks.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The lockdowns were effective. Wearing masks was effective. Social distancing was effective. Relaxing these measures has caused many deaths, and it'll get worse.
 
portnoyd
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What we learned is all the modeling and theorizing in the world can't accurately map out anything accurately.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: That the murder hornets story was a bust?


Nope. Inventing stories to push news off the front page is Trump's M.O..
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

havocmike: Hey guys

We're four months into this thing now, and I still have no idea what "mild case of COVID" means.

I still see it used to represent everything from "a cough for a couple of days and maybe some aches and pains" to "I thought I was going to die but I didn't actually need to go to the hospital, but I didn't get out of bed for 18 days".

Can we please get some data on severity at some point? Thanks.


At this point, I am going with "lived, therefore, mild."
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

havocmike: We're four months into this thing now, and I still have no idea what "mild case of COVID" means.

I still see it used to represent everything from "a cough for a couple of days and maybe some aches and pains" to "I thought I was going to die but I didn't actually need to go to the hospital, but I didn't get out of bed for 18 days".


Some are almost 6 months into it and the "dry cough" in the initial cases seems to have been mistranslated.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Yellow Beard: That the murder hornets story was a bust?

Nope. Inventing stories to push news off the front page is Trump's M.O..


Well, that, and it turns out there is a praying mantis species that just absolutely loves the taste of the murder hornets, and has been going to town on them.

Murder hornets do not recognize them as predators for some reason, so... happy... uh... murder hornet predators are enjoying a bumper crop.  Yay Mother Nature, she's a right bastard.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Its all fun and games until you are rocking a body bag in the back of a U-Haul truck.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Uh, say what now?

https://www.covidexitstrategy.org/

To answer your question, some of us hav learned nothing.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: Well, that, and it turns out there is a praying mantis species that just absolutely loves the taste of the murder hornets, and has been going to town on them.

Murder hornets do not recognize them as predators for some reason, so...


It turns out that ecosystem naivety can cut both ways.
 
Russell_Secord
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"What have we learned?" If at first you don't succeed, try try again.
 
whatsupchuck [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We did learn a few things about COVID-19 that will be of absolutely no value in the next pandemic of a novel virus because assuming the worst is what we absolutely need to do in these situations.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Thankfully most of Fark seems to be smart enough to recognize a Trump talking points article.

Italy was the huge wake up call, and as much as it's easy to say we should have acted sooner or done something different, in a lot of ways a lot of individual people did act as best they could, and damn fast. Schools, work, etc. were still functioning, which made it challenging. If we had better leadership the reaction would have been better, but it took a week to ten days to realize the Trump admin wasn't going to do anything once the EU's third largest economy (yes, Italy is third, behind Germany and France, and well ahead of Netherlands) effectively had to shut everything down.

Arguable the one thing we may have learned from this whole thing is cultures that embrace wearing masks in public (typically the Asian cultures) did a hell of a lot better than anyone else, even when flare ups have occurred. Consider that when restrictions are lifted and it's time to go back into the wild again.
 
Colour_out_of_Space [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Sliding Carp: [Fark user image 306x165]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Xcott: Nadie_AZ: Submitter- is the article writer from the future? We are still *in* the first wave.

I guess time travel also explains the "OH NO IT HAS MUTATED" articles about the mutated strain that already happened in Italy, NY and Seattle.  Recently I was told that everything is going to be shut back down, worse than we've ever seen, because of an article from February predicting huge shutdowns across the country.

Perhaps the COVID crisis is so bad that people are forgetting the last few months happened, and only remember it as a deep cultural memory that manifests as a glimmer of future events?  Sort of like Childhood's End, but dumb.



Since we're logging over 120,000 new cases every day (and that graph still has an upward trend), I'd say we are very much still in the first wave.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Krazikarl: eurotrader: When did the first wave end and what definition  was used? Looking at the numbers outside of NY and a select few states, numbers have been going up.

I mean, of course case numbers have been going up.  We're doing more and more testing.  Testing causes numbers to go up.  But deaths, a tracker that doesn't depend on testing, are *way* down from the peak.  Deaths are a lagging indicator so there could be a reversal later, but from what we can see, the country as a whole is way past its peak.

Places that already got hit by COVID seem to be generally through the wave.  Some places that did not have substantial COVID cases previously are getting hit now.  So we can make statements about what a COVID wave looks like in the US based on the large number of places that are way past peek.


Deaths and hospitalizations are still increasing in the US from what could be called the first wave. Sure the second wave of a epidemic normally kills far more than the first wave and if some want to say the second wave has started fine, it doesn't matter to the people already killed. Anyone that looks at hospitalization rates can see the US will hit over 300k dead Americans from covid by November.  https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/co​v​id19/index.htm

June 14,2020 "I would hope to get to some degree of real normality within a year or so. But I don't think it's this winter or fall," Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
 
Displayed 50 of 71 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.