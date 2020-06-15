 Skip to content
(KATU)   Exploding Whale Memorial Fark Park
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Welcome to Exploding Whale Memorial Park!

I thought we were still in virus lockdown?  Kinda getting mixed messages here.
 
Mominator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will totally be going there as soon as I am able.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will there be lots of dodgy slatted chairs to sit upon at the Fark whale park?
 
Myk Ox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mominator: I will totally be going there as soon as I am able.


Next Fark Party location?
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Going for this vibe, I think...
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See! They should have name that boat BoatyMcboatface boat
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paul Linnman today:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd've called it Blubber Blast Beach.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: I'd've called it Blubber Blast Beach.


Do you want fatties in skimpy bathing suits?  Because that how you get fatties in skimpy bathing suit parties.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Buttons: nytmare: I'd've called it Blubber Blast Beach.

Do you want fatties in skimpy bathing suits?  Because that how you get fatties in skimpy bathing suit parties.


Don't kink shame me.
 
hurdygurdy27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still one of my favorite all time stories. Thank you, internet.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
O-KAY! Who's up for a road trip? :P
 
Nobody in Peculiar [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the video: "The blast blasted blubber beyond all believable bounds"
That line always makes me laugh
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm imagining a Bob Newhart routine:

"Yes, we need to order a whale suit for a grand opening we're doing in June...for a park...what's the park's name? Um...Exploding Whale Memorial Park...no, the costume doesn't need to explode...we've learned our lesson since then...no, the whale didn't spontaneously explode. We...helped."
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Park is named after my volatile ex from Lincoln City?
 
orezona [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
By Dave Barry (1990)
I am absolutely not making this incident up; in fact I have it all on videotape. The tape is from a local TV news show in Oregon, which sent a reporter out to cover the removal of a 45-foot, eight-ton dead whale that washed up on the beach. The responsibility for getting rid of the carcass was placed upon the Oregon State Highway Division, apparently on the theory that highways and whales are very similar in the sense of being large objects.
So anyway, the highway engineers hit upon the plan - remember, I am not making this up - of blowing up the whale with dynamite. The thinking here was that the whale would be blown into small pieces, which would be eaten by sea gulls, and that would be that. A textbook whale removal.
So they moved the spectators back up the beach, put a half-ton of dynamite next to the whale and set it off. I am probably not guilty of understatement when I say that what follows, on the videotape, is the most wonderful event in the history of the universe. First you see the whale carcass disappear in a huge blast of smoke and flame. Then you hear the happy spectators shouting "Yayy!" and "Whee!" Then, suddenly, the crowd's tone changes. You hear a new sound like "splud." You hear a woman's voice shouting "Here come pieces of... MY GOD!" Something smears the camera lens.

Later, the reporter explains: "The humor of the entire situation suddenly gave way to a run for survival as huge chunks of whale blubber fell everywhere." One piece caved in the roof of a car parked more than a quarter of a mile away. Remaining on the beach were several rotting whale sectors the size of condominium units. There was no sign of the sea gulls, who had no doubt permanently relocated in Brazil. This is a very sobering videotape. Here at the institute we watch it often, especially at parties. But this is no time for gaiety. This is a time to get hold of the folks at the Oregon State Highway division and ask them, when they get done cleaning up the beaches, to give us an estimate on the US Capitol.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
classic
 
bonzo.deep
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

hurdygurdy27: Still one of my favorite all time stories. Thank you, internet.


First video I ever watched online. Took an hour to buffer
 
flart blooger
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
will be pulled down by antifa in

three

two

one.......
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

flart blooger: will be pulled down by antifa in

three

two

one.......


It was a gray whale. Gray was the Confederates' color; therefore, the Oregon Highway Department rewrote history.

With dynamite.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Welcome to Exploding Whale Memorial Park!

I thought we were still in virus lockdown?  Kinda getting mixed messages here.


Lane County entered Phase 2 of reopening, including parks, before a 7-day hold went into effect after cases started spiking again.

Ideally, lockdowns should be based on actual outbreaks.  But when there isn't enough testing, it's impossible to be selective.
 
Devo Cornholiosky
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

orezona: By Dave Barry (1990)
I am absolutely not making this incident up; in fact I have it all on videotape. The tape is from a local TV news show in Oregon, which sent a reporter out to cover the removal of a 45-foot, eight-ton dead whale that washed up on the beach. The responsibility for getting rid of the carcass was placed upon the Oregon State Highway Division, apparently on the theory that highways and whales are very similar in the sense of being large objects.
So anyway, the highway engineers hit upon the plan - remember, I am not making this up - of blowing up the whale with dynamite. The thinking here was that the whale would be blown into small pieces, which would be eaten by sea gulls, and that would be that. A textbook whale removal.
So they moved the spectators back up the beach, put a half-ton of dynamite next to the whale and set it off. I am probably not guilty of understatement when I say that what follows, on the videotape, is the most wonderful event in the history of the universe. First you see the whale carcass disappear in a huge blast of smoke and flame. Then you hear the happy spectators shouting "Yayy!" and "Whee!" Then, suddenly, the crowd's tone changes. You hear a new sound like "splud." You hear a woman's voice shouting "Here come pieces of... MY GOD!" Something smears the camera lens.

Later, the reporter explains: "The humor of the entire situation suddenly gave way to a run for survival as huge chunks of whale blubber fell everywhere." One piece caved in the roof of a car parked more than a quarter of a mile away. Remaining on the beach were several rotting whale sectors the size of condominium units. There was no sign of the sea gulls, who had no doubt permanently relocated in Brazil. This is a very sobering videotape. Here at the institute we watch it often, especially at parties. But this is no time for gaiety. This is a time to get hold of the folks at the Oregon State Highway division and ask them, when they get done cleaning up the b ...


Dave needed to be an opening day GOH.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I don't wanna see any bench whale park.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: I don't wanna see any bench whale park.


Fark!  I mean beach!!   Stupid autocorrect!
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

nytmare: I'd've called it Blubber Blast Beach.


Save that for the next Mario Kart game.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Wow. Today is just full of good news.
 
puffy999
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'll be in Florence on Wednesday. I should stop by.
 
Momzilla59 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is on my post surgical/post covid must visit list. I just love weird sh*t like this.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bughunter: Park is named after my volatile ex from Lincoln City?


my condolences
 
