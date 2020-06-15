 Skip to content
(Daily Mail) No matter how angry you are, do not break a plane's window while at 30,000 ft
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She cracked the inside window, which is non structural, the aircraft wasn't in any danger whatsoever.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: She cracked the inside window, which is non structural, the aircraft wasn't in any danger whatsoever.


you might not be so calm if you are on the same plane
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If she got to the outer window she was gonna be in for a big surprise.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Is she hot?
 
dready zim
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Not clicking (and because of that click, generating revenue for the hate spewing hack rag).

I have trained my Pi-Hole to deny the existence of The Daily Fail.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: Is she hot?


She'd be feeling pretty cool if she actually busted that window out.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: swaniefrmreddeer: She cracked the inside window, which is non structural, the aircraft wasn't in any danger whatsoever.

you might not be so calm if you are on the same plane


I would be calm because I understand how planes are build.  Critical thinking is important.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Yellow Beard: Is she hot?

She'd be feeling pretty cool if she actually busted that window out.


Yeah, and it would suck.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
TFA:
Ms Li downed two bottles of super-strength spirits before boarding in China


What are " super-strength spirits " and how do I get them?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: swaniefrmreddeer: She cracked the inside window, which is non structural, the aircraft wasn't in any danger whatsoever.

you might not be so calm if you are on the same plane


"Oh that? *yawn* that's non structural.  Wake me up when she starts making significant progress on the outer one."
 
MythDragon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Bukharin: TFA:
Ms Li downed two bottles of super-strength spirits before boarding in China


What are " super-strength spirits " and how do I get them?


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bukharin: TFA:
Ms Li downed two bottles of super-strength spirits before boarding in China


What are " super-strength spirits " and how do I get them?


You are at the right place to ask that question.
 
MycroftHolmes [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Maybe she saw a gremln

MycroftHolmes: Maybe she saw a gremln
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MythDragon: some_beer_drinker: swaniefrmreddeer: She cracked the inside window, which is non structural, the aircraft wasn't in any danger whatsoever.

you might not be so calm if you are on the same plane

"Oh that? *yawn* that's non structural.  Wake me up when she starts making significant progress on the outer one."


Still rather impressive to do, considering she looks ike she might weigh a 100lb soaking wet, without tools.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MythDragon: some_beer_drinker: swaniefrmreddeer: She cracked the inside window, which is non structural, the aircraft wasn't in any danger whatsoever.

you might not be so calm if you are on the same plane

"Oh that? *yawn* that's non structural.  Wake me up when she starts making significant progress on the outer one."


She got a little way to go.
 
Fart_Machine [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: Maybe she saw a gremln

MycroftHolmes: Maybe she saw a gremln


Came for this.  Left satisfied.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MythDragon: some_beer_drinker: swaniefrmreddeer: She cracked the inside window, which is non structural, the aircraft wasn't in any danger whatsoever.

you might not be so calm if you are on the same plane

"Oh that? *yawn* that's non structural.  Wake me up when she starts making significant progress on the outer one."


"Yawn. The pilots are only 3 beers deep. They can fly no problem. Wake me up when they finish the case."
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Bukharin: TFA:
Ms Li downed two bottles of super-strength spirits before boarding in China


What are " super-strength spirits " and how do I get them?

[upload.wikimedia.org image 750x1500]


I got a bottle of that. Unopen.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Red Shirt Blues


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Two16
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
s3.crackedcdn.comView Full Size
 
Burchill
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I can't say I'm not impressed.
 
Pert
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bukharin: TFA:
Ms Li downed two bottles of super-strength spirits before boarding in China


What are " super-strength spirits " and how do I get them?


I have drunk baijiu in China.

WORST HANGOVER EVER.

Foul stuff.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
YOU'RE NOT MY JUUUUDGE
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Burchill: I can't say I'm not impressed.


Those things are supposed to be shatterproof.
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: She cracked the inside window, which is non structural, the aircraft wasn't in any danger whatsoever.


I came in looking for this. Thank you for your reason. Now, if she had pulled a cordless drill and some diamond bits, I'd grow concerned and hope someone would take the tools away from her.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wonder why she got dumped ..
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Turns out "super-strength spirit" isn't referring to the ABV level, but the trace amount of PCP.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: some_beer_drinker: swaniefrmreddeer: She cracked the inside window, which is non structural, the aircraft wasn't in any danger whatsoever.

you might not be so calm if you are on the same plane

I would be calm because I understand how planes are build.  Critical thinking is important.


You are correct.  But only a fool tempts Murphy, lest he answer "Challenge Accepted!"
 
drtgb
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'll leave this here...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_co​n​tinue=67&v=pHXevnoAciY&feature=emb_tit​le
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That's what police look like in China?

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bukharin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Bukharin: TFA:
Ms Li downed two bottles of super-strength spirits before boarding in China


What are " super-strength spirits " and how do I get them?

[upload.wikimedia.org image 750x1500]


I'm a slav, so....

en.webtrunki.plView Full Size
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: some_beer_drinker: swaniefrmreddeer: She cracked the inside window, which is non structural, the aircraft wasn't in any danger whatsoever.

you might not be so calm if you are on the same plane

I would be calm because I understand how planes are build.  Critical thinking is important.


Built even.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: swaniefrmreddeer: She cracked the inside window, which is non structural, the aircraft wasn't in any danger whatsoever.

you might not be so calm if you are on the same plane


I would not be. I would be quite alarmed.
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

hissatsu: That's what police look like in China?

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x476]


well I already made this

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baorao
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: some_beer_drinker: swaniefrmreddeer: She cracked the inside window, which is non structural, the aircraft wasn't in any danger whatsoever.

you might not be so calm if you are on the same plane

I would be calm because I understand how planes are build.  Critical thinking is important.


what comes after inner window?
 
CluelessMoron [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dready zim: Not clicking (and because of that click, generating revenue for the hate spewing hack rag).

I have trained my Pi-Hole to deny the existence of The Daily Fail.


It set a new record for my ScriptSafe plugin

Fark user image

417 blocked scripts and still growing as that cancerous site keeps trying to throw new shiat at my browser.

Screw sites like that.  nypost is almost as bad.

Oh, the count is now at 530.  The scriptsafe window is starting to have trouble opening from trying to show all the blocked garbage.  Much of it includes underhanded crap like battery status, webgl and plugin enumeration fingerprinting to try to bypass incognito mode.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: MythDragon: some_beer_drinker: swaniefrmreddeer: She cracked the inside window, which is non structural, the aircraft wasn't in any danger whatsoever.

you might not be so calm if you are on the same plane

"Oh that? *yawn* that's non structural.  Wake me up when she starts making significant progress on the outer one."

Still rather impressive to do, considering she looks ike she might weigh a 100lb soaking wet, without tools.


How much would she weigh with tools?
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: If she got to the outer window she was gonna be in for a big surprise.


Say Aloha!
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

baorao: FlyingBacon: some_beer_drinker: swaniefrmreddeer: She cracked the inside window, which is non structural, the aircraft wasn't in any danger whatsoever.

you might not be so calm if you are on the same plane

I would be calm because I understand how planes are build.  Critical thinking is important.

what comes after inner window?


The thick laminated outer window. She only cracked the inner window, which is only a thin piece of plexiglass to prevent people from falling asleep and freezing themselves to the outer window.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: WhackingDay: If she got to the outer window she was gonna be in for a big surprise.

Say Aloha!


What you did there, I see it.

And...handbasket etc...
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bukharin: MythDragon: Bukharin: TFA:
Ms Li downed two bottles of super-strength spirits before boarding in China


What are " super-strength spirits " and how do I get them?

[upload.wikimedia.org image 750x1500]

I'm a slav, so....

[en.webtrunki.pl image 750x1221]


My god that stuff looks like it would absolutely wreck you.  And be great for stripping wax buildup from a linoleum floor.

/and as a dessert topping
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bukharin: MythDragon: Bukharin: TFA:
Ms Li downed two bottles of super-strength spirits before boarding in China


What are " super-strength spirits " and how do I get them?

[upload.wikimedia.org image 750x1500]

I'm a slav, so....

[en.webtrunki.pl image 750x1221]


melmagazine.comView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

baorao: FlyingBacon: some_beer_drinker: swaniefrmreddeer: She cracked the inside window, which is non structural, the aircraft wasn't in any danger whatsoever.

you might not be so calm if you are on the same plane

I would be calm because I understand how planes are build.  Critical thinking is important.

what comes after inner window?


Lots of suck.
 
