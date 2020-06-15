 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 7 KOSA)   If you're going to lead a group of armed protesters to a bar, you probably shouldn't be running a drug distribution ring   (cbs7.com) divider line
12
    More: Dumbass, Police, justice department, War, Philip Archibald, English-language films, Big Daddy Zane's bar, Guerrilla warfare, week  
•       •       •

805 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jun 2020 at 11:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh.  We had a local night club in a conservative bedroom community whose owner had gotten involved in ecstasy dealing, like to the tune of a half-million a month in profits.  He was using his own club as part of the drug trafficking network.

The authorities in that city already hated him, cops paid extra attention because his club was basically the only business open downtown late at night.

Dumbass.
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is one juicy slut
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Steroids?   Color me...not shocked.   Look at that idiot's arm...that's a serious picnic ham.

Also, steroids?   In the boogaloo "community", again color me...not shocked.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Steroids?   Color me...not shocked.   Look at that idiot's arm...that's a serious picnic ham.

Also, steroids?   In the boogaloo "community", again color me...not shocked.


That guy in the background looks like he's been dealing in donuts.
 
new_york_monty
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm going to say it, subby, both of those sound pretty stupid to me.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They weren't there for the hunting
 
johnny queso
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Steroids?   Color me...not shocked.   Look at that idiot's arm...that's a serious picnic ham.

Also, steroids?   In the boogaloo "community", again color me...not shocked.


i was pondering this the other day. maybe the reason these dudes are so ragey is that they're all juicing.

what do steroids do if you eat a 5000 calorie/day diet and don't exercise?
 
rcain
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Steroid distribution? Makes total sense.
Big muscles, rage filled pea-brain and a micro-peen is the formula for Ubermagat
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

johnny queso: Dewey Fidalgo: Steroids?   Color me...not shocked.   Look at that idiot's arm...that's a serious picnic ham.

Also, steroids?   In the boogaloo "community", again color me...not shocked.

i was pondering this the other day. maybe the reason these dudes are so ragey is that they're all juicing.

what do steroids do if you eat a 5000 calorie/day diet and don't exercise?


Shrink your testicles and cause gynecomastia?

/that's why they wear flak vests - to hide the biatch titties
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Elegy: That is one juicy slut


media.graytvinc.comView Full Size


The orange one?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

middlewaytao: Elegy: That is one juicy slut

[media.graytvinc.com image 690x388]

The orange one?


See, this is one of those times we need to take a little bit from him and put it on this guy over here. It would equal them out.
 
BonoboJeezus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I like how these peaceful 2nd amendment protesters are running around with tons of extra magazines in a quickdraw chest pouch. It's almost like they're looking to throw down and shoot a bunch of innocent people.

And that doughboy in the orange 'muscle' shirt would have a tough time aiming accurately. The recoil fat jiggle from his gut would send rounds all over the place.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.