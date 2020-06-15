 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Maskless woman coughs on customer in bagel shop, in what could be the first step of a coronavirus schmear campaign   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    More: Sick, New York City, Crime, Similar cases, New York, Allison Goodbaum, criminal prosecutions, New York City bagel shop, Criminal law  
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They shouldn't have blurred her face. There needs to be repercussions for this kind of behavior or is being a complete douchebag in public a protected class now?
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
FTA: "Is this a punishable offense? Dan Abrams, ABC News chief legal analyst, says it's tricky."

In other words, there's not a lox to go on right now.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

red230: They shouldn't have blurred her face. There needs to be repercussions for this kind of behavior or is being a complete douchebag in public a protected class now?


You blur her face and you leave a hole in the story.
 
Sail The Wide Accountancy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

red230: They shouldn't have blurred her face. There needs to be repercussions for this kind of behavior or is being a complete douchebag in public a protected class now?


Oh, her face and name are ALL over Twitter.
 
Klivian [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

red230: They shouldn't have blurred her face. There needs to be repercussions for this kind of behavior or is being a complete douchebag in public a protected class now?


Early on there were a few folks arrested for terroristic threats, she would qualify for at least that.

Coughing or spitting on someone usually falls under battery. During Corona, that could easily be upped to something more extreme.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Someone better stop her before she gets on a roll.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That wasn't cream cheese she hacked up.
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That ABC embedded player is an assult as well.

Always bring a mask to a cough fight.
 
spaceman375
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Not wearing a mask is like shooting a gun with MOSTLY blanks at everybody nearby. That's perfectly fine, right? Especially if you never find out which one was a real bullet? /s
 
Supadope [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It was illegal to deliberately infect others with AIDS. I assume that if she was infected, she would be liable.

I wonder if wrapping her face in plastic until she was no longer spreading germs would be a defensible act?
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Klivian: red230: They shouldn't have blurred her face. There needs to be repercussions for this kind of behavior or is being a complete douchebag in public a protected class now?

Early on there were a few folks arrested for terroristic threats, she would qualify for at least that.

Coughing or spitting on someone usually falls under battery. During Corona, that could easily be upped to something more extreme.


Attempted murder. If the coughee gets sick, battery and/or murder 2, depending on if she recovers.
 
Rattlehead
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The moment she realized she was being being filmed.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If she were to throat punch her as a response, I would understand.
 
cookiefleck [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

KitchenBacon: That ABC embedded player is an assult as well.

Always bring a mask to a cough fight.


The commercials played fine, I haven't been able to see the the incident and I've tried three times.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How do people not understand at this point that if you do something shiatty in public, you're definitely being recorded, you'll definitely be doxxed, and it'll definitely fark up your life.

And actually it's kinda as it should be. Stop being trash human beings.
 
skyotter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
In videos where her face isn't blurred, the moment she notices that she's on camera is priceless.
 
skyotter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Rattlehead: [Fark user image 728x409]
The moment she realized she was being being filmed.


*internet fist*
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
As an old Farker, this worries me if I do go out. The pizza take out seems pretty safe, there is almost no one there mid-day. But what is some asshole wants to fark me?
 
anfrind
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
LOCK HER UP!
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Her name is Lauren Balsamo, outed on Instagram by former coworkers and her former company.

https://www.pix11.com/news/local-news​/​queens/video-woman-with-no-mask-coughs​-on-complaining-customer-in-astoria-ba​gel-shop

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBYe51tBO​a​r/

I love how Lauren Balsamo is perfectly content w her behavior... until she sees the camera. I'm also glad Lauren Balsamo is now having a terrible, no good, very bad day. 

/Lauren Balsamo
 
Brockalisk
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

middlewaytao: If she were to throat punch her as a response, I would understand.


^^
This guy gets it.
 
Champion of the Sun [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Rattlehead: [Fark user image 728x409]
The moment she realized she was being being filmed.


I watched that video 20 times in a row cackling like crazy.  The look on her face is perfection, the still is nice but everyone really should watch the video.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Why doesn't anybody just slug people in the face that do this?
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

middlewaytao: If she were to throat punch her as a response, I would understand.


Gotta think- that might eject more of the COVID... you need to swipe the knee. Better swipe both in this case.
 
Champion of the Sun [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Why doesn't anybody just slug people in the face that do this?


People that throw punches at the drop of a hat don't wear masks so they'd never get in this situation.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Why doesn't anybody just slug people in the face that do this?


I live in a pretty conservative town and the mask thing hasn't been well received. I've had folks roll their eyes at me several times but so far no outright confrontation. Granted I'm 6'6" and around 250lbs so I think that plays into it. Despite actually being a giant wussy I'm actually kinda inviting one of these dust ups.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

red230: They shouldn't have blurred her face. There needs to be repercussions for this kind of behavior or is being a complete douchebag in public a protected class now?


We really don't need to be doing the social media lynch mob shaming bullshiat.
 
BonoboJeezus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Those folks should have beaten the crap out of her.
It's time to quit tolerating this stuff.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Rattlehead: [Fark user image 728x409]
The moment she realized she was being being filmed.


Ojos locos
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Rucker10: How do people not understand at this point that if you do something shiatty in public, you're definitely being recorded, you'll definitely be doxxed, and it'll definitely fark up your life.

And actually it's kinda as it should be. Stop being trash human beings.


That's great and everything until the social media lynch mob makes a mistake.  Reddit, we did it!
 
Rucker10
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Rucker10: How do people not understand at this point that if you do something shiatty in public, you're definitely being recorded, you'll definitely be doxxed, and it'll definitely fark up your life.

And actually it's kinda as it should be. Stop being trash human beings.

That's great and everything until the social media lynch mob makes a mistake.  Reddit, we did it!


Yup. That probably happens.

What's your perfect plan?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Rucker10: Jeebus Saves: Rucker10: How do people not understand at this point that if you do something shiatty in public, you're definitely being recorded, you'll definitely be doxxed, and it'll definitely fark up your life.

And actually it's kinda as it should be. Stop being trash human beings.

That's great and everything until the social media lynch mob makes a mistake.  Reddit, we did it!

Yup. That probably happens.

What's your perfect plan?


Not being bigger assholes?  That's a pretty solid plan.  Because you know it doesn't stop with the person that actually did something.  The lynch mob goes after their friends and family too.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Rucker10: Jake Havechek: Why doesn't anybody just slug people in the face that do this?

I live in a pretty conservative town and the mask thing hasn't been well received. I've had folks roll their eyes at me several times but so far no outright confrontation. Granted I'm 6'6" and around 250lbs so I think that plays into it. Despite actually being a giant wussy I'm actually kinda inviting one of these dust ups.


I live in a pretty mixed area, have only gone to grocery in off hours. Mostly the only non-mask wearers I see are elderly low-income white people who look as though they have a list of comorbidities already like obesity and lifetimes of smoking.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Also whats up with shapeless people wearing athletic gear in non exercise related venues or sports bars? Like they thought about going to work out but were distracted by bagels.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Rucker10: Jeebus Saves: Rucker10: How do people not understand at this point that if you do something shiatty in public, you're definitely being recorded, you'll definitely be doxxed, and it'll definitely fark up your life.

And actually it's kinda as it should be. Stop being trash human beings.

That's great and everything until the social media lynch mob makes a mistake.  Reddit, we did it!

Yup. That probably happens.

What's your perfect plan?

Not being bigger assholes?  That's a pretty solid plan.  Because you know it doesn't stop with the person that actually did something.  The lynch mob goes after their friends and family too.


Oh ok, because "be nice kids" has worked so well for the last 200 years in this dumpster of a country.

I think the Karen's of this country fearing that they're shiat is gonna be put on blast is really one of the first things to ever have an effect on this behavior and should continue full speed ahead.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

middlewaytao: Also whats up with shapeless people wearing athletic gear in non exercise related venues or sports bars? Like they thought about going to work out but were distracted by bagels.


I think people count walking from their car into the shop as exercise, and therefore must dress for the activity.
 
Pert
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"The suspect is maskless, I repeat, maskless!"
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Rucker10: Jeebus Saves: Rucker10: Jeebus Saves: Rucker10: How do people not understand at this point that if you do something shiatty in public, you're definitely being recorded, you'll definitely be doxxed, and it'll definitely fark up your life.

And actually it's kinda as it should be. Stop being trash human beings.

That's great and everything until the social media lynch mob makes a mistake.  Reddit, we did it!

Yup. That probably happens.

What's your perfect plan?

Not being bigger assholes?  That's a pretty solid plan.  Because you know it doesn't stop with the person that actually did something.  The lynch mob goes after their friends and family too.

Oh ok, because "be nice kids" has worked so well for the last 200 years in this dumpster of a country.

I think the Karen's of this country fearing that they're shiat is gonna be put on blast is really one of the first things to ever have an effect on this behavior and should continue full speed ahead.


Look, we've tried the whole scarlet letter thing before.  We sentence people to carry signs and post their mug shots in the paper in the police blotter.  It doesn't work.  Never has.  It just makes us assholes too.  The people that get off on this social media lynch mob mentality and post peoples info online are absolute scum.
 
Champion of the Sun [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I saw a woman in a pink breast cancer shirt without a mask.  Yes, I yelled at her.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Why doesn't anybody just slug people in the face that do this?


If ANYONE deliberately coughed at me I'd aim for a very hard punch to the diaphragm and as they bent over do a nice nose breaking upper cut.  I would gladly pay the lawyer for the self-defense claim and probably do the two weeks in jail if necessary.
 
Fear the Clam [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Rucker10: Granted I'm 6'6" and around 250lbs so I think that plays into it. Despite actually being a giant wussy I'm actually kinda inviting one of these dust ups.


Yeah, but you're our giant wussy.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Rucker10: Jeebus Saves: Rucker10: Jeebus Saves: Rucker10: How do people not understand at this point that if you do something shiatty in public, you're definitely being recorded, you'll definitely be doxxed, and it'll definitely fark up your life.

And actually it's kinda as it should be. Stop being trash human beings.

That's great and everything until the social media lynch mob makes a mistake.  Reddit, we did it!

Yup. That probably happens.

What's your perfect plan?

Not being bigger assholes?  That's a pretty solid plan.  Because you know it doesn't stop with the person that actually did something.  The lynch mob goes after their friends and family too.

Oh ok, because "be nice kids" has worked so well for the last 200 years in this dumpster of a country.

I think the Karen's of this country fearing that they're shiat is gonna be put on blast is really one of the first things to ever have an effect on this behavior and should continue full speed ahead.

Look, we've tried the whole scarlet letter thing before.  We sentence people to carry signs and post their mug shots in the paper in the police blotter.  It doesn't work.  Never has.  It just makes us assholes too.  The people that get off on this social media lynch mob mentality and post peoples info online are absolute scum.


I think the evidence is to the contrary. Look at her face when she realizes she's being filmed. She's farking terrified because she knows exactly what it means. I think that's a good thing. Really it's one of a bare handful of weapons people of color and otherwise have against racism and sexism, and it works. This garbage human is being outed as the dirt bag she is, and she'll lose her job and the world will be that much better for it.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I can't see a jury convicting someone for punching an asshole who does that right in the farking face.

Just sayin'.

No gunplay or absolute beatdown, just a quick punch to the face. Seems like a reasonable response to what could be considered an assault.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Our staff was caught off guard."

Half a year into the pandemic?

Say their name, news media: New York City Bagel and Coffee House, on Broadway between 29th and 30th.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
IANAL (gotta be open-minded) but I'm thinking you could make this assault with a deadly weapon.
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Charge her with bioterrorism.  If guilty send her to Gitmo for life and have her water boarded for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.  Problem solved.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Also, what these "white asshole does something stupid in public" videos confirm for me is that my contempt for most people is rational. I mean, I always thought it was, but it's nice to get validation.
 
chookbillion [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Uncharted, not unchartered!
That makes me nuts.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Lucky she didn't get the beats.
 
