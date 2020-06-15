 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Report details how woman with no ticket boarded airline flight, centering on the absence of Indiana Jones onboard to throw her out a window   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
10
    More: Facepalm, Orlando, Florida, Orlando Sentinel, Transportation Security Administration, Transportation Security Administration agent, boarding passes, TSA report, English-language films, wheelchair passenger  
•       •       •

782 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jun 2020 at 1:32 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tl;dr: "Security theater."
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
When questioned by TSA officials and Orlando police officers, she showed them a selfie on her cellphone that she said she used for an ID, the report said.

Well I'm satisfied.
 
powhound
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"I am so sorry," she wrote. "I don't know (what) else to say but don't blame me everything falls on your ... security."

She ain't wrong. If she had randomly picked an empty seat she would have had a free ride.
 
Salmon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

powhound: "I am so sorry," she wrote. "I don't know (what) else to say but don't blame me everything falls on your ... security."

She ain't wrong. If she had randomly picked an empty seat she would have had a free ride.


they (are supposed to) do a head count and compare to manifesto before departure.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Al Kaydah, a hardware store wonder in Ohio, is still in GITMO
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Philly stopped letting the homeless sleep in the closed Terminal A after finding one sleeping in a Southwest plane's bathroom in terminal E.
 
OldJames
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: When questioned by TSA officials and Orlando police officers, she showed them a selfie on her cellphone that she said she used for an ID, the report said.

Well I'm satisfied.


The TSA would take a self portrait drawn on a napkin with a sharpie
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
midigod
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Salmon: powhound: "I am so sorry," she wrote. "I don't know (what) else to say but don't blame me everything falls on your ... security."

She ain't wrong. If she had randomly picked an empty seat she would have had a free ride.

they (are supposed to) do a head count and compare to manifesto before departure.


They may very well compare the count to a manifesto (I have no knowledge of their political leanings), but they really should check it against a manifest.

/oh.
 
silverjets
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: When questioned by TSA officials and Orlando police officers, she showed them a selfie on her cellphone that she said she used for an ID, the report said.

Well I'm satisfied.



That's the best part.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.