Old Shanty Cafe building destroyed in fire. Owners of the Snack Shed and the Lean-To Tearoom appraising situation
7
    Old Shanty Cafe building, popular Seattle staple Shanty Cafe, Elliot Ave. W., Seattle Storm, Seattle Fire Dept, Harrison Street  
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crepe Tipi still going strong.

Take out orders only.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's 4:20 somewhere...

Jonathan Edwards - Shanty - (Jonathan Edwards, November 1971)
Youtube vH5qJNl8qDM
 
MightyMerkin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember that place. I had breakfast there once 20 years ago.
Only that one time.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was closed years ago. Twin Teepees burning was a real heartbreak. : (
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It was a piece of Old Seattle that was shut down years ago, presumably so someone could build an investment property on that tiny unbuildable lot.  Then it sat empty and deteriorating because there really isn't anything over one story you could build there.  It was surrounded by utility poles and transformers.  It's really a toss-up in my mind whether it burned because of an insurance scam or just some random dick with a lighter.
 
Big Dave
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Truthman [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
insurance $$$$
 
