(CNBC) NewsFlash SCOTUS rules 6-3 that workers can't be fired for being gay or transgender
283
•       •       •

Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unexpected.
On the other hand, to three of the SCotUS: WTH?
 
Unright
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nifty.
 
eiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a big farking deal. It could have easily gone the other direction.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suck it, right-wing bigots. Suck it hard.
 
danvon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ain't Kavanagh Great?

/s/ obviously
 
Sidepipes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alito, Thomas and Kavanaugh dissented.  'Nuff said.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They wanted to Make America Great Again. Or something like that.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*cheersloudly!*
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who are the three? And what is their "reasoning"?
 
Bloomin Bloomberg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goresuch and Roberts betrayed us. <smh>
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what will this do to Dump's EO that removed LBGTQ rights to healthcare under the ACA?
 
New Farkin User Name
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hell yeah. GFY Kavanaugh
 
Herbie555
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wowza. Pleased as punch about the results, slightly shocked at the 6-3 split.

Happy Pride Month, everyone!
 
Chabash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thomas felt icky.
 
jake_lex [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Justice I LIKE BEER is delivering as best he can, it appears.

Trump can't be given another chance to put someone else like him on the Supreme Court.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kavanaugh ends with:
"Notwithstanding my concern about the Court's transgression of the Constitution's separation of powers, it is appropriate to acknowledge the important victory achieved today by gay and lesbian Americans. Millions of gay and
lesbian Americans have worked hard for many decades to
achieve equal treatment in fact and in law. They have exhibited extraordinary vision, tenacity, and grit-battling often steep odds in the legislative and judicial arenas, not to
mention in their daily lives. They have advanced powerful
policy arguments and can take pride in today's result. Under the Constitution's separation of powers, however, I believe that it was Congress's role, not this Court's, to amend
Title VII. I therefore must respectfully dissent from the Court's judgement"
 
Sidepipes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alito, Thomas and Kavanaugh.  Are you surprised?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I LIKE BEER BUT NOT GAY PEOPLE!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news, 3 shiatsticks on the Supreme Court think it's okay to fire someone for being gay or transgender.

GFY, assholes.
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's sad this had to come from the Supreme Court only because Congress has yet to bother amending the list of protected classes in the Civil Rights Act to include other groups who are known victims of discrimination.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
6-3.  Better than i thought it would be, and nowhere near where it should have been.

In any case, GOOD!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine being on the side that says, in 2020, of course you can be fired for being gay.

Republicans. Never even once
 
Buttknuckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally, us gays can talk about our marriages at work that we have been having for the past 5 years without fear of repercussions from bigoted bosses.
 
imbrial
‘’ 1 hour ago  

He was trying to quash the nickname Tingly Thomas
 
Fart_Machine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus wept.

Republican Jesus, anyway.

Biblical Jesus, who turned water into wine, hung out with hookers, and whipped moneychangers' asses, shrugged.
 
Eclectic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waiting for this decision has filled me with so much dread for weeks now. I fully expected 5-4 against.

That it wasn't 9-0 "no you can't be bigots" is disgusting, but I'll take the victory.
 
Cubs300
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The three are who you thought they were.  Their reasoning is "who the fark knows?".
 
thaylin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

According to the dissent they though congress needed to amend the law to add sub classes of sexes to not be discriminated against apparently.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is cool. I wasn't expecting to wake up to a freer country at any point this year.
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The Three Stooges.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The only thing I find unexpected is that it wasn't already federal law.

/My company would never can someone over their sexuality
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The logic is unassailable.  The 3 dissenters are farking trash.
 
eiger
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

This is just me bullshiatting, so take it with a huge grain of salt and go read the decision when it comes out and expert analysis, but I suspect they made a lot of legislative intent since  those who originally passed the law did NOT intend to protect LGBTQ people.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Great! But what if the business owner uses the excuse of religion?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Good
 
ayrlander [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Nothing.  Although they might start making campaign T-shirts reading "Fark your Rulings."
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Hey, the Nationals have a great chance at making the pennant race next year and those tickets don't pay for themselves.
 
eagles95
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Roberts was with the 6? Is it because it's Monday and his asshole meter isn't totally filled up yet?
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Probably that if you can't fire someone for being gay then you can't fire someone for running around naked and masturbating into the eggplants. They just can't imagine that a gay person could be 'normal'.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Yes, this is huge and the bigots will be apoplectic about it. Good.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yay. A sliver of good news finally.
 
sid244
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size


I thought we were better than this.  Clearly not.  This should not have gone all the way to the SCOTUS.

How about any "Chief" corporate person gets $0 and no bonuses if they are fired or commit a crime.
 
sprag [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Interesting.  One has to wonder if BEER! would have voted the other way if it had been a closer decision.  Being split like this would make it "safe" for him to dissent without changing the outcome.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

I Like Beer was trying the "It's not our job" defense.
 
iago [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
There's our good ruling of the season.  Enjoy it.
 
thaylin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

What needs to be changed? the law says you cannot be discriminated against on the basis of sex, being gay/transgender is a matter of sex
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Good. Maybe shiathead Republican employers will stop firing employees for being black or women or Democrats some day.
 
