On this day in history, in 1215, King John put his seal on the Magna Carta before going on to have all toilets in the kingdom named after him
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Magna Carta? Please. That was just a scrap of a peace treaty that got thrown out by both sides within a year. The Statute of Merton 1236 and the Statute of Westminster 1275 are where the real constitution is at.
 
new_york_monty
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Nah. The future is.
 
Two16
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
chawco
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I appreciate everything about the joke in the headline.

Now if you'll excuse me, I'm spending some quality time on the throne and feeding King John.
 
Cthulhukefka
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
chitownmike
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Was my first thought as well
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I have no idea what's going on here but it says "Magna Carta" so I'm posting it
Igor Jakovsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

I hope King John likes chicken enchiladas because that is whats for lunch.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Now I'll have the intro whistle in my head for the rest of the day.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Yoko Ono is whipping King Suleiman who cries for Janet Reno to help and she sends in a group of Kim Jong-il impersonators.  It's really not that complicated.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He's not called "John Lackland" for no reason . Like Arthur and Alfred, there was no John II, but for opposite reasons
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Ho's mad.
 
chawco
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I'm not sure whats so complex about it? Its a clear omage to the resistance to authority to change and how those evoking the change become figures of authority themselves and join in as part of the bourgeois, celebrating the continued oppression and exploitation of the working class.

Pretty obvious, really.
 
Scaley
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
'the Magna Carta'?
 
