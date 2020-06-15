 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1300, Dante was named the Prior of Florence, in spite of the fact that he wasn't even supposed to be there that day   (history.com) divider line
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hallowed be the Ori.
 
Vercengetorix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see what you did there.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there a Posterior of Florence?
 
black_knight
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
All this time and he's still not the master of his own destiny
 
skyotter
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Florence would be a great town if it weren't for all the Fiorentini.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Be careful of the dead guy in the bathroom.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


See, the bright light... it ain't heaven, son. It's just a muzzle flare.

/obscure?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Did he at least TRY not to suck any cocks on the way to the parking lot?
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Is there a Posterior of Florence?


Naples
 
jtown
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'll bet some asshole jammed gum in the locks.
 
Negligible
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
1300? In a row?
 
gnosis301
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yea, try not to suck ye the cock upon thy way to yon plaza!
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jtown: I'll bet some asshole jammed gum in the locks.


You know how hard it is to get a locksmith down to the gates of hell at this time of night?

*I ASSURE YOU WE ARE OPEN*
 
