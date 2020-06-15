 Skip to content
(The Statesman (India))   UN Human Rights Council to hold debate on racism and police brutality in the USA, at least if they can make it to the General Assembly building in New York City without being shot by police   (thestatesman.com) divider line
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Great, now trump is going to pull out of the U.N. next.
 
new_york_monty
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Literal Truth, Justice and judicious use of the Oxford comma FTW! #GODWINTHEFARKERS
 
DeathByGeekSquad [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Now witness the firepower of this armed and fully operational strongly worded letter!
 
WithinReason
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Great, now trump is going to pull out of the U.N. next.


Na, he will present them with a bill like he tried to do with NATO.
 
Group W Bench
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Or, if they're not assulted by masked "protestors."
 
mdarius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/JohnCleese/status​/​1271535485467283457
 
Hellkite85
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I love this. It is so funny how the rest of the world is trolling and calling out American BS and hypocrisy.

The country is on fire and the US government is fine with it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So I'm guessing they've already addressed China and North Korea then.

Good news!
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The UN Human Rights Council currently has Venezuela and Sudan as members.

No credibility.
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Armenia, Brazil, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, Libya, Marshall Islands, Mauritania, Namibia, Netherlands, Poland, Republic of Korea, Sudan and Venezuela"

Libya, Sudan and Venezuela... seriously?

Libya https://time.com/longform/african-sla​v​e-trade/

Sudan  https://www.hrw.org/africa/sud​an

Venezuela https://www.hrw.org/world-r​eport/2020/​country-chapters/venezuela

The UN let the foxes in the hen house.
 
blackminded
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: So I'm guessing they've already addressed China and North Korea then.

Good news!


Your counterargument is that we are in the same category as China and North Korea. I'm thinking you aren't making the point you want.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: So I'm guessing they've already addressed China and North Korea then.

Good news!


Afghanistan, Pakistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Venez-farking-uela, etc, are going to lecture us on Human Rights and some people will take it seriously.

As bad as our cops are, 90% of the UN HRC has no business saying boo to us about it whatsoever.
 
Buttknuckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

WithinReason: Resident Muslim: Great, now trump is going to pull out of the U.N. next.

Na, he will present them with a bill like he tried to do with NATO.


And then they can just stiff him like he has done to small business throughout the course of his miserable life.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: AngryDragon: So I'm guessing they've already addressed China and North Korea then.

Good news!

Afghanistan, Pakistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Venez-farking-uela, etc, are going to lecture us on Human Rights and some people will take it seriously.

As bad as our cops are, 90% of the UN HRC has no business saying boo to us about it whatsoever.


Yeah, America isn't as bad (yet) as places that we (and various European governments) farked up in the first place, therefore nobody gets to criticize us. Ever.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: AngryDragon: So I'm guessing they've already addressed China and North Korea then.

Good news!

Afghanistan, Pakistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Venez-farking-uela, etc, are going to lecture us on Human Rights and some people will take it seriously.

As bad as our cops are, 90% of the UN HRC has no business saying boo to us about it whatsoever.


As leaders we should be a shining example. Otherwise our poo-pooing holds little weight.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

LordJiro: Boojum2k: AngryDragon: So I'm guessing they've already addressed China and North Korea then.

Good news!

Afghanistan, Pakistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Venez-farking-uela, etc, are going to lecture us on Human Rights and some people will take it seriously.

As bad as our cops are, 90% of the UN HRC has no business saying boo to us about it whatsoever.

Yeah, America isn't as bad (yet) as places that we (and various European governments) farked up in the first place, therefore nobody gets to criticize us. Ever.


When their moral high horse is standing in a bloodfilled ten foot deep pit, no they don't.

And most of those places are plenty self-farked as is. They have agency, they chose to be complete pits.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oh good, I'm very eager to hear what Libya, Sudan, Mauritania, Namibia, Cameroon, Eritrea, Togo, Nigeria, Brazil, Venezuela, Somalia, Bahrain, Qatar, and Pakistan think about human rights. It's too bad that China and Saudi Arabia expired last year, their thoughts would have been wonderful too.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

blackminded: AngryDragon: So I'm guessing they've already addressed China and North Korea then.

Good news!

Your counterargument is that we are in the same category as China and North Korea. I'm thinking you aren't making the point you want.


My counter argument is that police in the USA killed 1,00 people last year in a population of 330,000,000.  A rate of 0.000003%.

China executes anywhere from 1000- 32,000 people a year (a 10x greater rate) and their courts have a 99% conviction rate.

It exactly makes my point.
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Its just a debate, and they can debate till they are blue in the face.

The UN, by its charter, has no authority to intervene in domestic maters of any member country.  Which is why this is toothless and everyone's hope that the UN will show up on its white horse and solve the gun 'problem' in this country is an indicator of someones ignorance.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Oh good, I'm very eager to hear what Libya, Sudan, Mauritania, Namibia, Cameroon, Eritrea, Togo, Nigeria, Brazil, Venezuela, Somalia, Bahrain, Qatar, and Pakistan think about human rights. It's too bad that China and Saudi Arabia expired last year, their thoughts would have been wonderful too.


Maybe they're here to give Trump and his administration some tips? I dunno.

Every human rights violation you could name as been committed in this country at one time or another, often times by its government. We're not the farking good guys, nor have we ever been.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Amazing - when you abandon things, other, sometimes undesirable creatures often move in and occupy them.
Who knew?
 
brizzle365
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
One of the worst things about the UN, and one I am willing to let the UN be destroyed and re-imagined towards the goals that brought the UN about, from the ashes of the League of Nations.

Veto power, biatches.

For an international body to have any teeth, no one must be above the charter.
 
Helen_Arigby
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
American counterargument: "Some countries are EVEN WORSE than us! That makes us PERFECT!"

Oooookay, buckeroonies. That is exactly how logic works. *head pats*
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark me!  You people!

You deserve this and more when your argument is "but country X and Y kill far more people than we do!"

This is the United States of America.  We are supposed to be an example to those other countries, not run the leader board on human rights abuse.  I can't tell if those of you professing to hate or ignore the UN are just uneducated or terminally stupid.

When Burkino Faso calls you out for  "racially inspired human rights violations, police brutality against people of African descent and the violence against the peaceful protests that call for these injustices to stop."  you know you are being led by the world's most insane clown posse.
 
Luse [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: LordJiro: Boojum2k: AngryDragon: So I'm guessing they've already addressed China and North Korea then.

Good news!

Afghanistan, Pakistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Venez-farking-uela, etc, are going to lecture us on Human Rights and some people will take it seriously.

As bad as our cops are, 90% of the UN HRC has no business saying boo to us about it whatsoever.

Yeah, America isn't as bad (yet) as places that we (and various European governments) farked up in the first place, therefore nobody gets to criticize us. Ever.

When their moral high horse is standing in a bloodfilled ten foot deep pit, no they don't.

And most of those places are plenty self-farked as is. They have agency, they chose to be complete pits.


Ah yes, the whatabout, the highest form of discourse (if you're a Trumpanista).

On the other hand, when other countries with a farked up record call us out on our bullshiat we should probably take note. It's kind of like Keith Richards calling you out for drug abuse or the Jackass gang staging an intervention for Steve-O.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I get it, but what about China? Seems like they got a hell of a lot more going on there, and nobody bats an eye.

/assuming we're just stuffing our pockets with that sweet slave labor savings
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Luse: Ah yes, the whatabout, the highest form of discourse (if you're a Trumpanista).

On the other hand, when other countries with a farked up record call us out on our bullshiat we should probably take note. It's kind of like Keith Richards calling you out for drug abuse or the Jackass gang staging an intervention for Steve-O.


They aren't calling us out.. they are just using this opportunity as a deflection away from their much horrible abuses.

Never let a crises go unused.
 
Luse [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BeansNfranks: I get it, but what about China? Seems like they got a hell of a lot more going on there, and nobody bats an eye.

/assuming we're just stuffing our pockets with that sweet slave labor savings


China isn't trying to make itself look like the paragon of freedom, the US is. So stop your mealy mouthed whatabouting. It's disgusting.
 
Luse [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dwrash: Luse: Ah yes, the whatabout, the highest form of discourse (if you're a Trumpanista).

On the other hand, when other countries with a farked up record call us out on our bullshiat we should probably take note. It's kind of like Keith Richards calling you out for drug abuse or the Jackass gang staging an intervention for Steve-O.

They aren't calling us out.. they are just using this opportunity as a deflection away from their much horrible abuses.

Never let a crises go unused.


I don't give a shiat. I live here and want the situationi FIXED. I'm GLAD they are doing what they are. Do you want to live in a racist police state? No? Then STFU and let's fix our shiat instead of pointing out third world shiatholes which are worse and claiming superiority.
 
weilawei [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Proof that there are still real human beings left in the world, just a real shortage of them in America.
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Luse: I don't give a shiat. I live here and want the situationi FIXED. I'm GLAD they are doing what they are. Do you want to live in a racist police state? No? Then STFU and let's fix our shiat instead of pointing out third world shiatholes which are worse and claiming superiority.


They aren't doing a damn thing... and their charter prevents them from doing anything.

But go ahead, put your hopes in something that is irrelevant to the issue... its as dumb as your entire post.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dwrash: "Armenia, Brazil, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, Libya, Marshall Islands, Mauritania, Namibia, Netherlands, Poland, Republic of Korea, Sudan and Venezuela"

Libya, Sudan and Venezuela... seriously?

Libya https://time.com/longform/african-slav​e-trade/

Sudan  https://www.hrw.org/africa/suda​n

Venezuela https://www.hrw.org/world-re​port/2020/country-chapters/venezuela

The UN let the foxes in the hen house.


They let the Dutch in. They'll let anyone in.
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
meanwhile, in reality.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Luse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dwrash: Luse: I don't give a shiat. I live here and want the situationi FIXED. I'm GLAD they are doing what they are. Do you want to live in a racist police state? No? Then STFU and let's fix our shiat instead of pointing out third world shiatholes which are worse and claiming superiority.

They aren't doing a damn thing... and their charter prevents them from doing anything.

But go ahead, put your hopes in something that is irrelevant to the issue... its as dumb as your entire post.


Then why are you here whining about it? If it's a "nothingburger" why are you wasting your time defending the Trumpenfurher? Seriously. Stop deflecting, it's weak, pathetic and obvious, just like your orangutang leader.
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Luse: Then STFU and let's fix our shiat instead of pointing out third world shiatholes which are worse and claiming superiority.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.