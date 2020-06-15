 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   " . . . and coming into the bottom turn in Congo by a neck it's Coronavirus, Coronavirus taking the lead, but here comes Measles from behind and on the inside stretch it'S . . . Ebola"   (aljazeera.com) divider line
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I should buy a better mask.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ebola kills you too quickly to spread very far.  People also take it seriously, since there are no asymptomatic cases.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The Firesign Theatre- "Beat The Reaper"
Youtube D3zZ_ih0Jpc
 
ColonelCathcart [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The good news about Ebola is it is not a very communicable disease, compared to say measles.

Basically, "DEAR CONGO, STOP KISSING THE CORPSES"

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26932​1​31/

Transmission was driven by direct contact, with little transmission occurring in its absence (SAR, 0.8% [95% CI, 0%-2.3%]).

/and of course Nurses and Doctors should wear lots PPE as they do, but civilians really need to stop hugging and kissing the dead/dying
 
American-Irish eyes [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: [YouTube video: The Firesign Theatre- "Beat The Reaper"]


Wtf

Lol
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well sure, the numbers are up, but that's because they're doing more testing.

/Am I doing it right?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
<<< Free Country

/Yeesh...
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Why are these viruses racist??
 
rcain
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
meh -- Ebola is way too deadly and kills too fast to be a big deal. The reason why COVID-19 is so successful is the long asymptomatic period and that it only kills a small minority of it's hosts
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I wouldn't worry.  Coronavirus will go away in the Congo once the weather warms up.
 
MrBonestripper
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
.....and BEETLEBAUM.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
BAH GAWD KING, IS THAT BUBONIC PLAGUE'S MUSIC?
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

rcain: meh -- Ebola is way too deadly and kills too fast to be a big deal. The reason why COVID-19 is so successful is the long asymptomatic period and that it only kills a small minority of it's hosts


You really want something that lurks contagiously like Covid-19, then acts like Ebola. Drop some rabies in the mix and you've got a real zombie apocalypse going.
 
