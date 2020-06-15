 Skip to content
(Cracked)   The Central Park Birdwatcher, the dude some crazy white lady went viral harassing in Central Park, is also the man who put Luke Cage in cut off shorts and and Doctor Strange in a thong. Appropriate to share during Pride month. Also kinda NSFW?   (cracked.com) divider line
    More: Giggity, Marvel Comics, Superhero, Chris Cooper, LGBT, Sexual orientation, Superman, former Marvel Comics editor, Captain America  
skyotter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Picture unrelated
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Interesting.

In other news, HOLY SH*T that site was about the most ad-dense site I've seen that wasn't pure spam.
 
poorjon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Pictured: a normal afternoon in the poorjon pad
 
dericwater
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I didn't realize he was gay. I'm not gay, but for him, I'd totally gay it up. The guy farking rocks.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
FTA: "Anyone who beheld that book from a distance of twenty feet became, by genetic testing, 3% gayer."

Good thing the Supreme Court made sure my boss won't try to take back 3% of my wages!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Got an odd erection. Thanks?
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Unless we're talking Benedict Cumberbatch's Dr. Strange in a thong, I'm not interested.
 
Diamond Joe Biden [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That Luke Cage and Dr Strange pictures. I need them, for research. My bunk, I'll be in it.
 
poorjon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Cracked used to be pretty good, with decently funny listicles, but perennially on thin ice with Farkers who were mad that Cracked things used to always be over two pages and that's just too much clickin'.

Then Cracked got bought out a year or so ago, the ads were cranked up to 11, the website became mostly ads that didn't even load right, all the talent was either fired or forced out and the site got turned into garbage. But the kind of garbage you might find in the rich part of town where they'll throw away something good and it might be worth poking through.

Then a few weeks ago the remains got bought out yet again and the site has just been a turd cannon ever since
 
wandererobtm101 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is awesome. Thanks subby
 
WithinReason
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Wait, that comic is still a thing, I thought it stopped after the 90s.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I guess anime doesn't have a monopoly on weird cartoon fetishes.
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Yup.  It wasn't the same after they fired Bowie, O'Brien, Swaim and the Katies. This last buyout has just been awful.
 
killdawabbitt
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

And I remember when Cracked was just the crap version of Mad Magazine.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Lol they had a list on there a few months ago that was the "25 X that did X" and each X was a user submitted info-picture. They were supposed to be sent in by Cracked readers. Every single one was submitted by the same person (the author) and like half either contained missing/outdated info or were just plain wrong/fake.

It really has turned to shiat.
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
came for Benedict Cumberbatch in a thong. leaving disappointed (and come-free).
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

oh and Mike Colter in cutoff shorts too.
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
randomscribbles
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The site has been getting worse for a long time, to the point that I listened to their excellent podcast but stopped going to the site a year ago or so. Then last week they cancelled the podcast with no warning. Ugh
 
mrparks
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That headline by itself has enough crazy in it that I'm scared to click.
 
darthaegis [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

I always thought that Zenoscope was for people that thought they were too cool for anime.
 
portnoyd
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
HOLD IT A SECOND.

https://www.cracked.com/article_27985​_​spend-thousands-privilege-talking-to-d​-list-celebs-ten-minutes.html

(At the bottom of the submitted article).

I definitely need medical attention because I may very well would pay $750 to talk to Gilbert Godfried for 10 minutes.
 
adamatari
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Cracked is proof that thinking about money all day rots the brains of executives. They ruin a good thing every. single. time.

That said, this was interesting. Very, very gay. If I was more religious man, I would say the gods arranged this just to give us a chance to remember the fabulously gay work he edited, and to give him a chance to make more.
 
xalres
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Having a hard time finding the full picture, but I thought what he did with the Punisher for that issue was pretty farking funny.
 
noxymoron
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Not entirely unrelated. Here's Warren Ellis remembering his time at Marvel with Chris Cooper

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

xalres: Having a hard time finding the full picture, but I thought what he did with the Punisher for that issue was pretty farking funny.


I too am having a hard time with some of these pictures.  Very, very hard.
 
randomscribbles
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

xalres: Having a hard time finding the full picture, but I thought what he did with the Punisher for that issue was pretty farking funny.


Found it for you.
s3.crackedcdn.comView Full Size
 
Jclark666
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I thought this was the other Warren Ellis and got really confused for a minute trying to figure out which Marvel films he might have scored.
 
Gaddiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

My ad blocker is the only thing that makes it readable.
 
