(Al Jazeera)   Taxi driver turns hearse driver as coronavirus deaths spike in India, says you're only as healthy as you feel   (aljazeera.com)
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yeah, pretty sure we haven't seen nothin' yet.
 
alex10294
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
India is impossible. They have public health, but it's small in relation to population size. They also have no way to do any quarantine outside of certain neighborhoods in big cities. Cities tend to be dense.  It's going to be really hard to do much about it.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's a bit of a stretch, don't you think?
 
stuffy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Opportunity is where you ind it.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The river Ganges is about to have a log jam.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
