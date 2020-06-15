 Skip to content
(Baton Rouge Advocate)   "He also wants each of his lawyers to pay him $10,000 an hour from December 2015 to April of this year for lost wages"   (theadvocate.com) divider line
21
    More: Unlikely, Murder, Hamid Ghassemi, Baton Rouge metropolitan area, Lawyer, Defense attorney Tommy Damico, East Feliciana Parish Court House, state judge, Judge  
•       •       •

21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dude looks like Homer Simpson WTF
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, representing yourself always goes real well...
Jaundice? Yellow dye? Wtf?
 
iseetheghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should get that liver checked.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"A man who represents himself has a fool for a client."
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That article was a whole lot of stupid behavior from a very stupid person who just happens to encapsulate every stupid thing in America right now.

/ The stupid has burned.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Mark Margolis could play him in the made-for-tv movie.
 
TK-593
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: "A man who represents himself has a fool for a client."


"As god as my witness, I am that man!"
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
While he's at it, he should probably go to the doctor and figure out why he's that color. Jesus.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
With pic and career of man nobody believed was capable of this crime...
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I bet he's never been accused of being a yellow belly.

Oh wait.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TK-593: mrmopar5287: "A man who represents himself has a fool for a client."

"As god as my witness, I am that man!"


Isn't it "As god is my witness...?"
 
Pert
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

yuthinasia: With pic and career of man nobody believed was capable of this crime...


"Ghassemi, who was in court Friday, says he is unhappy with the representation provided by Damico and Stockstill, and wants monetary compensation from the lawyers for fraud, lost wages, emotional distress, and subjection to "euthanasia" due to the presence of the novel coronavirus in jail."

Username checks out.
 
nytmare
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Indoor shot has horrendous lighting, he looks normal outside.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

2wolves: TK-593: mrmopar5287: "A man who represents himself has a fool for a client."

"As god as my witness, I am that man!"

Isn't it "As god is my witness...?"


"With God as my witness..."
 
Johnson
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I should sue this guy for $10,000 for having to read about him.
Also another $10,000 for having to write this.  I had no choice, I was compelled.
Also another $10,000 because he made me forget the slashies.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pert: yuthinasia: With pic and career of man nobody believed was capable of this crime...

"Ghassemi, who was in court Friday, says he is unhappy with the representation provided by Damico and Stockstill, and wants monetary compensation from the lawyers for fraud, lost wages, emotional distress, and subjection to "euthanasia" due to the presence of the novel coronavirus in jail."

Username checks out.


I'll be here all week. Try the veal!
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If you're going to do it. Do it before you have to give her a million dollars.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"The judge told Ghassemi he doesn't have the authority to order any legal fees returned to him.
"That is a matter a civil judge has to determine," Smith said."

In other words, a guy representing himself knows so little about the law that the doesn't know the difference between criminal and civil.

I'm sure he'll do a great job. No wonder his son froze the escrow account.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

yuthinasia: Pert: yuthinasia: With pic and career of man nobody believed was capable of this crime...

"Ghassemi, who was in court Friday, says he is unhappy with the representation provided by Damico and Stockstill, and wants monetary compensation from the lawyers for fraud, lost wages, emotional distress, and subjection to "euthanasia" due to the presence of the novel coronavirus in jail."

Username checks out.

I'll be here all week. Try the veal!


Doesn't help that his name reads "Gas Me" in a bad Italian accent.
 
evanate
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

nytmare: Indoor shot has horrendous lighting, he looks normal outside.

[Fark user image 320x320]


Shirt looks like he's a Chowder character.

His Chowder name should be "Tabbouleh".
 
Dodo David
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Dude looks like Homer Simpson WTF


Hey, that is an insult to Homer Simpson.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

