 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Wiltshire Gloucester Standard)   And then the murders began   (wiltsglosstandard.co.uk) divider line
20
    More: Scary, Italian cuisine, Anglo-Italian snack, Sicily, Non Solo Pasta's biggest sellers, regular visitor, lots of traditional Italian flavours, little village, short supply  
•       •       •

2478 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jun 2020 at 4:02 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Intel154
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Marmite, cheese, and sticky rice sounds awesome
 
bigfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
marmite is terrible (asdfmite)
Youtube am6fco14Gi0
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We buy our Marmite in big tubs, so we shouldn't run out for about a year. (You don't put very much on any one thing, so it does last a while.)
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are very few things that are considered food that I will refuse to eat, especially when its been a few days.

I would rather chow down on a week old moldy loaf of bread than have that shiat on a piece of toast.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aaronx: We buy our Marmite in big tubs, so we shouldn't run out for about a year. (You don't put very much on any one thing, so it does last a while.)


I have a lifetime supply and I don't even have any.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what comes of voting for Hate in 2016, and for the Hate Party in 2019.

/Obscure?
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goes great with tiwglets.
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DOCTORD000M: Goes great with tiwglets.
[i.makeagif.com image 480x384]


And twiglets, too.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet if you were to give marmite to prisoners you would have crimes against humanity charges against you
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrogSmash: There are very few things that are considered food that I will refuse to eat, especially when its been a few days.

I would rather chow down on a week old moldy loaf of bread than have that shiat on a piece of toast.


So is it a acquired taste like creamed pickled herring or is it more vile like something a YouTuber would eat for views?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychohazard: aaronx: We buy our Marmite in big tubs, so we shouldn't run out for about a year. (You don't put very much on any one thing, so it does last a while.)

I have a lifetime supply and I don't even have any.


Omg 😂🤣😂☠
I needed a good laugh. Thx.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm more of a Vegemite man.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ Vegemite and creamy peanut butter on an everything bagel is awesome.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Marmite is one of those things that define Americans as those that have even the most basic understanding of controversy outside of America, vs. Americans that only see outside of America on the Discovery channel.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
waxbeans:

So is it a acquired taste like creamed pickled herring or is it more vile like something a YouTuber would eat for views?

Have you ever taken a multivitamin and left it too long in your mouth before swallowing it? Picture a more bitter version of that.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jgok [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

waxbeans: GrogSmash: There are very few things that are considered food that I will refuse to eat, especially when its been a few days.

I would rather chow down on a week old moldy loaf of bread than have that shiat on a piece of toast.

So is it a acquired taste like creamed pickled herring or is it more vile like something a YouTuber would eat for views?


I've had both vegemite and marmite. Neither is something I would choose to keep in my pantry. That being said, I would eat it if it were served.

The marmite "hate" is mostly overblown nonsense, IMO.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I was in Brussels on a trip, and I stopped by a shop to buy bread. The shop owner was a big muscular guy. About six and half feet. I asked if he spoke English, but he just gave me a weird smile and handed me a sandwich filled with vegimite.
He then told me that he was from Australia, a land with plenty of beer, so much so that the men often puke, and the women are radiant. He then indicated a storm was approaching, and advised me to seek shelter.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

lolmao500: I bet if you were to give marmite to prisoners you would have crimes against humanity charges against you


Edward de Bono once proposed Marmite as a way to achieve peace in the Middle East.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Intel154: Marmite, cheese, and sticky rice sounds awesome


Marmite is awesome.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.