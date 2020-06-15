 Skip to content
(Time)   Sweden's PM rejects criticism of his strategy to deal with Covid-19 claiming, despite a death rate that 10x higher than his neighbors "it's too early to draw conclusions about the success of our strategy," adding "hern-de hern-de bork bork bork"   (time.com) divider line
39
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That reminds me, I haven't seen any conservatives extolling the Sweden approach lately. I wonder why that is?
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: That reminds me, I haven't seen any conservatives extolling the Sweden approach lately. I wonder why that is?


Ummm.... because it clearly won, duh.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: That reminds me, I haven't seen any conservatives extolling the Sweden approach lately. I wonder why that is?


FOX and OANN are too busy spinning Police Brutality and systemic racism as the American Way
MAGAts only spew out the talking points their propaganda outlets approve for the day
 
oopsboom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: That reminds me, I haven't seen any conservatives extolling the Sweden approach lately. I wonder why that is?


b/c the US adopted it.  now its the US approach and we're using it to win here.
<sigh>
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: That reminds me, I haven't seen any conservatives extolling the Sweden approach lately. I wonder why that is?


Because Sweden is the liberal's model of the platonic ideal, and not theirs?
 
Znuh [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When even the Epidemiologist responsible for this decision admits is was a horrifying mistake, you're not helping by doubling down.

It's like we gave the reins of the world to the douchebags.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course it's too early - they still have more people alive than dead, and plenty of labor with which to remove the bodies.

Give it some time.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Znuh: When even the Epidemiologist responsible for this decision admits is was a horrifying mistake, you're not helping by doubling down.

It's like we gave the reins of the world to the douchebags.


Or maybe, just maybe humanity isn't as intelligent, wise or evolved as we thought we were? And that we are nothing but gaggle of willfully ignorant, short sighted and greedy jackasses who's only real talent is expediting our own extinction
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is your daily reminder that this could have been contained, and many countries did contain it, but America as a nation is not set up for disease containment because everyone lives paycheck to paycheck, and Americans as a people do not understand the meaning of the word sacrifice.  Even when asked to do nothing, they can't even do it.
 
new_york_monty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whole world's borked. Plagues out front shoulda toldya. Can we just stop fighting and start debating this as one?
 
padraig
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: This is your daily reminder that this could have been contained, and many countries did contain it, but America as a nation is not set up for disease containment because everyone lives paycheck to paycheck, and Americans as a people do not understand the meaning of the word sacrifice.  Even when asked to do nothing, they can't even do it.


You cannot contain a pandemic virus that bankrupt everybody it infects.
 
groverpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"hern-de hern-de bork bork bork"

That's not Swedish. It's Norwegian! Sheesh.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Of course it's too early - they still have more people alive than dead, and plenty of labor with which to remove the bodies.

Give it some time.


That's the thing with this virus...you ain't going to get really huge numbers of deaths.  It's only fatal 1% of the time or less; the 1918 flu for comparison was up to ten times as deadly.  Now, that's still maybe ten times as deadly as a typical flu.  So it's in that weird middle ground; hence the fact that some people want to, and are able to, kind of ignore it.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

padraig: Rapmaster2000: This is your daily reminder that this could have been contained, and many countries did contain it, but America as a nation is not set up for disease containment because everyone lives paycheck to paycheck, and Americans as a people do not understand the meaning of the word sacrifice.  Even when asked to do nothing, they can't even do it.

You cannot contain a pandemic virus that bankrupt everybody it infects.


I can't argue with this.  Mostly, because I have no idea what it means.
 
new_york_monty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: padraig: Rapmaster2000: This is your daily reminder that this could have been contained, and many countries did contain it, but America as a nation is not set up for disease containment because everyone lives paycheck to paycheck, and Americans as a people do not understand the meaning of the word sacrifice.  Even when asked to do nothing, they can't even do it.

You cannot contain a pandemic virus that bankrupt everybody it infects.

I can't argue with this.  Mostly, because I have no idea what it means.


Nobody needs to understand the Plan. It is America's plan. It trusts itself implicitly by default. A lot of people just don't believe or live Americanly. Oops!
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rcain: Znuh: When even the Epidemiologist responsible for this decision admits is was a horrifying mistake, you're not helping by doubling down.

It's like we gave the reins of the world to the douchebags.

Or maybe, just maybe humanity isn't as intelligent, wise or evolved as we thought we were? And that we are nothing but gaggle of willfully ignorant, short sighted and greedy jackasses who's only real talent is expediting our own extinction


in the immortal words of Lazarus Long
Throughout history, poverty is the normal condition of man. Advances which permit this norm to be exceeded--here and there, now and then-- are the work of an extremely small minority, frequently despised, often condemned, and almost always opposed by all right thinking people. Whenever this tiny minority is kept from creating, or (as sometimes happens) is driven out of a society, the people then slip back into abject poverty. This is known as "bad luck."
 
mjbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: I can't argue with this.  Mostly, because I have no idea what it means.


Not my statement, but what I think their point was as follows:  You have two choices, shelter in place or not.  The first (for some) means with nearly 100% certainty your life will be destroyed via bankruptcy. The second means there is a less than 1% chance you will die.  Given the choice between nearly 100% and almost none, many may opt for almost none.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: FormlessOne: Of course it's too early - they still have more people alive than dead, and plenty of labor with which to remove the bodies.

Give it some time.

That's the thing with this virus...you ain't going to get really huge numbers of deaths.  It's only fatal 1% of the time or less; the 1918 flu for comparison was up to ten times as deadly.  Now, that's still maybe ten times as deadly as a typical flu.  So it's in that weird middle ground; hence the fact that some people want to, and are able to, kind of ignore it.


Well not saying you're wrong but

the R0 of the 1918 pandemic was 1.8
the R0 of Covid-19 is 5.3

and right now the US has 2,000,000 and change case and 117,000 deaths, meaning about 5% mortality rate of KNOWN cases
 
Geotpf
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Magorn: Geotpf: FormlessOne: Of course it's too early - they still have more people alive than dead, and plenty of labor with which to remove the bodies.

Give it some time.

That's the thing with this virus...you ain't going to get really huge numbers of deaths.  It's only fatal 1% of the time or less; the 1918 flu for comparison was up to ten times as deadly.  Now, that's still maybe ten times as deadly as a typical flu.  So it's in that weird middle ground; hence the fact that some people want to, and are able to, kind of ignore it.

Well not saying you're wrong but

the R0 of the 1918 pandemic was 1.8
the R0 of Covid-19 is 5.3

and right now the US has 2,000,000 and change case and 117,000 deaths, meaning about 5% mortality rate of KNOWN cases


You're right about the cases versus deaths (and that 5% figure works worldwide as well in the US), but all the figures in the media actually have 1% or less fatalities (when they actually test a group of people and see how many are positive and how many died).  Maybe there's a lot of asymptomatic or mild cases that never got tested?  I dunno.

Also, the R0 of Covid fluctuates wildly, depending on whether people are practicing social distancing, wearing masks, and/or are locked down.  During lock downs, it was below 1, at least in some places.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It is sad that Sweden chose this route.  But I have been LMFAO that Sweden was so butthurt when it's neighbors said, "Yeah, no...we'll open up to others but not you Sweden and your Swedish plague rats (the Norwegians snickered).
 
ManifestDestiny [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And then he's going to have a tantrum over the fact that Norwegians aren't makin' it rain at the giant malls on the Swedish side of the border. They're hurting big-time from the lack of cross border trade.

Get your shiat together, dude.
 
Krazikarl
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

edmo: That reminds me, I haven't seen any conservatives extolling the Sweden approach lately. I wonder why that is?


Not sure what the point here is.

The entire point of the Sweden plan was to get to herd immunity quickly under the assumption that COVID couldn't be contained until there was a vaccine.  If that assumption is correct, then the Sweden approach is probably smart.  If not, it was a bad approach.

We don't know if the assumption was correct or not since we don't know how successful full containment will be.  If you believe that there will be multiple waves, then the Sweden plan is probably still looking pretty good.  If you believe that things are mostly done, then the Sweden plan looks bad.

But since its all a Rorschach test, it's not really a useful thing to discuss on the internet right now.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ManifestDestiny: And then he's going to have a tantrum over the fact that Norwegians aren't makin' it rain at the giant malls on the Swedish side of the border. They're hurting big-time from the lack of cross border trade.

Get your shiat together, dude.


Considering Sweden chose this path in order to save the economy, is kind of funny.

I'll be surprised if every country on earth doesn't have USA travel bans in place by labor day.
 
Krazikarl
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Geotpf: You're right about the cases versus deaths (and that 5% figure works worldwide as well in the US), but all the figures in the media actually have 1% or less fatalities (when they actually test a group of people and see how many are positive and how many died).  Maybe there's a lot of asymptomatic or mild cases that never got tested?  I dunno.


We know that the sizable majority of people who get COVID are asymptomatic and don't get tested.  Anybody who does deaths/confirmed cases and claims that that is the fatality rate is either being intentionally misleading or is ignorant of how pretty much anything works.  People who actually understand data and statistics have been saying this from the very beginning.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We're gonna catch up.
 
orbister
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Znuh: When even the Epidemiologist responsible for this decision admits is was a horrifying mistake


He didn't. He said that with the benefit of hindsight they should have implemented more stringent rules for care homes. As far as the general population goes, it looks as if they may have coped pretty well.
 
orbister
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Magorn: the R0 of the 1918 pandemic was 1.8
the R0 of Covid-19 is 5.3


R0 s a meaningless figure without prevalence as well. We had a whole thread about it a couple of days ago.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
4891 deaths, 52,383 cases out of a population of 10,095,978. 

Higher than the other Scandinavians, but far lower than UK, France, US, etc. while keeping their economy from free fall. 

I don't see the problem.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Krazikarl: edmo: That reminds me, I haven't seen any conservatives extolling the Sweden approach lately. I wonder why that is?

Not sure what the point here is.

The entire point of the Sweden plan was to get to herd immunity quickly under the assumption that COVID couldn't be contained until there was a vaccine.  If that assumption is correct, then the Sweden approach is probably smart.  If not, it was a bad approach.

We don't know if the assumption was correct or not since we don't know how successful full containment will be.  If you believe that there will be multiple waves, then the Sweden plan is probably still looking pretty good.  If you believe that things are mostly done, then the Sweden plan looks bad.

But since its all a Rorschach test, it's not really a useful thing to discuss on the internet right now.


Ok, here's the thing...

They decided on this herd-immunity track before knowing if it actually makes you immune.

Here's a fun question. How many coronaviruses offer lifetime immunity after infection? Or even immunity after a year? Two years?

The problem with Sweden's approach is it assumes facts not in evidence.

This idea that the only way to win big is to gamble big is not smart. Well... if the roulette ball does land on 25 he'll be rich beyond his wildest dreams, but if it doesnt he'll be destitute after betting his life savings.

There is a middle ground between all or nothing. Smarter people know that.

There is a path to lessen the economic damage and deaths. Sweden chose the path that makes both worse.
 
American-Irish eyes [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

edmo: That reminds me, I haven't seen any conservatives extolling the Sweden approach lately. I wonder why that is?


He is right, it is too early to tell.  If Sweden misses the spooky second wave or third wave.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: edmo: That reminds me, I haven't seen any conservatives extolling the Sweden approach lately. I wonder why that is?

He is right, it is too early to tell.  If Sweden misses the spooky second wave or third wave.


Can't have a second wave if you never get past the first wave.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Dadoody: 4891 deaths, 52,383 cases out of a population of 10,095,978. 

Higher than the other Scandinavians, but far lower than UK, France, US, etc. while keeping their economy from free fall. 

I don't see the problem.


I'm okay with this

I'm glad somebody tried something different
 
Krazikarl
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: They decided on this herd-immunity track before knowing if it actually makes you immune.


Its overwhelmingly likely that it makes you immune and there is no evidence to the contrary.  Making decisions based on things that are overwhelmingly likely is a reasonable thing to do.  It's what everybody is doing.

In fact, I'd say that the strategy implemented by most other countries actually makes a much more questionable assumption: that a vaccine will be available in a reasonable amount of time.

Complete eradication of COVID-19 is unlikely without a vaccine (see China today).  Yet the containment strategy relies on eradicating COVID without most people getting herd immunity from just having the disease.  So a vaccine is absolutely key to this approach.  Yet we have no idea if an effective vaccine will be available in a reasonable amount of time (less than years in the future).  Many diseases caused by viruses never get vaccines despite extensive efforts (see HIV/AIDS, Malaria, Dengue Fever).

That's a much more questionable assumption than assuming that a coronavirus confers long term immunity given that we already have many examples of coronaviruses that work that way.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

zepillin: Dadoody: 4891 deaths, 52,383 cases out of a population of 10,095,978. 

Higher than the other Scandinavians, but far lower than UK, France, US, etc. while keeping their economy from free fall. 

I don't see the problem.

I'm okay with this

I'm glad somebody tried something different


But you do realize they'll have the worst of both worlds, right?

They'll have catastrophic economic damage and a lot more dead people to go along with it.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dadoody: 4891 deaths, 52,383 cases out of a population of 10,095,978. 

Higher than the other Scandinavians, but far lower than UK, France, US, etc. while keeping their economy from free fall. 

I don't see the problem.


well they are 18th in cases and deaths per million (and about 13th when you eliminate statistical noise fromVatican City, Andorra etc)  but 60th in tests per million

and their economy ain't doing so hot either

so, lose/lose
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Krazikarl: Cubansaltyballs: They decided on this herd-immunity track before knowing if it actually makes you immune.

Its overwhelmingly likely that it makes you immune and there is no evidence to the contrary.  Making decisions based on things that are overwhelmingly likely is a reasonable thing to do.  It's what everybody is doing.

In fact, I'd say that the strategy implemented by most other countries actually makes a much more questionable assumption: that a vaccine will be available in a reasonable amount of time.

Complete eradication of COVID-19 is unlikely without a vaccine (see China today).  Yet the containment strategy relies on eradicating COVID without most people getting herd immunity from just having the disease.  So a vaccine is absolutely key to this approach.  Yet we have no idea if an effective vaccine will be available in a reasonable amount of time (less than years in the future).  Many diseases caused by viruses never get vaccines despite extensive efforts (see HIV/AIDS, Malaria, Dengue Fever).

That's a much more questionable assumption than assuming that a coronavirus confers long term immunity given that we already have many examples of coronaviruses that work that way.


Very simple question.

Are there any coronaviruses in the entire family of viruses that offer lifetime immunity?

How many offer immunity after 6 months? A year? 2 years?

You just *deciding* this virus will have the same immunity characteristics as smallpox or the measles does not in fact make it so.

Betting everything on the unproven pipe dream that immunity is for life is and was foolish.

If immunity only lasts a year, then what?

You conservatives think there's always a silver bullet, some short cut that will get you what you want without having to the do the work and it is shameful.
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Krazikarl: edmo: That reminds me, I haven't seen any conservatives extolling the Sweden approach lately. I wonder why that is?

Not sure what the point here is.

The entire point of the Sweden plan was to get to herd immunity quickly under the assumption that COVID couldn't be contained until there was a vaccine.  If that assumption is correct, then the Sweden approach is probably smart.  If not, it was a bad approach.

We don't know if the assumption was correct or not since we don't know how successful full containment will be.  If you believe that there will be multiple waves, then the Sweden plan is probably still looking pretty good.  If you believe that things are mostly done, then the Sweden plan looks bad.

But since its all a Rorschach test, it's not really a useful thing to discuss on the internet right now.


This. If the European reopenings fail anywhere nearly as bad as the U.S. one, the Swedes may still come out looking alright.

At this point in time, odds look at least to be against them. However, keep in mind that is the same context in which the stock market nearly hit all time highs again. We may find both to be overly optimistic.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Krazikarl: We don't know if the assumption was correct


Sure we do. Seroprevalence was under 10% the last time I heard. So they didn't develop herd immunity, had way more deaths than their neighbors, and their economy still sucks. Sweden's approach was, unarguably, a complete disaster. Also hastening herd immunity is stupid. It's like the people who jerk off to the Laffer curve: If the government takes in less revenue it will take in more revenue. If we let the virus kill more people than fewer people will be killed.

It's becoming funnier and funnier (in a grim sort of way) watching people trying to avoid the fact that all the countries that did a proper lockdown and having huge successes, while all the places that decided haircuts were more important than saving lives have to keep moving the goalposts on deaths.
It's not as bad as the flu.
It's not as bad as the flu in these years I've cherry-picked.
It's only a little worse than the flu
MoRe PeOpLe DiE oF hEaRt DiSeAsE
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Krazikarl: Cubansaltyballs: They decided on this herd-immunity track before knowing if it actually makes you immune.

Its overwhelmingly likely that it makes you immune and there is no evidence to the contrary.  Making decisions based on things that are overwhelmingly likely is a reasonable thing to do.  It's what everybody is doing.

In fact, I'd say that the strategy implemented by most other countries actually makes a much more questionable assumption: that a vaccine will be available in a reasonable amount of time.

Complete eradication of COVID-19 is unlikely without a vaccine (see China today).  Yet the containment strategy relies on eradicating COVID without most people getting herd immunity from just having the disease.  So a vaccine is absolutely key to this approach.  Yet we have no idea if an effective vaccine will be available in a reasonable amount of time (less than years in the future).  Many diseases caused by viruses never get vaccines despite extensive efforts (see HIV/AIDS, Malaria, Dengue Fever).

That's a much more questionable assumption than assuming that a coronavirus confers long term immunity given that we already have many examples of coronaviruses that work that way.


So what you are saying is that we should infect everybody with SARS, COVID-19, HIV, and Ebola?  So that the survivors might potentially be immune (assuming we are lucky enough that it doesn't mutate into hundreds of similar viruses)?
 
