 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Over 4,000 new coronavirus cases in the past 2 days. Care to guess where?   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
18
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

462 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jun 2020 at 9:35 AM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ultradeeg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Subby's mom's retirement home?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ultradeeg: Subby's mom's retirement home?


No, no.  You're thinking of chlamydia.
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The one case that I'm waiting to hear about will definitely be on page one
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
DeSantis told WPLG on Friday that he attributed the state's rise in cases to an outbreak among farmworkers in north central Florida.

They just can't help being racist f*cks.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
coming soon to tulsa
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: ultradeeg: Subby's mom's retirement home?

No, no.  You're thinking of chlamydia.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Might be time for a Florida-ectomy.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: DeSantis told WPLG on Friday that he attributed the state's rise in cases to an outbreak among farmworkers in north central Florida.

They just can't help being racist f*cks.


While I completely agree in principle with your statement, there may be some truth to Governor Trump-Humper's words.

I am not familiar with the situation in north central FL, but in the southern central parts of the state, there seem to be 2 types of areas with the highest number of cases.  The more populated areas with higher numbers of elderly and the areas where a lot of the agricultural workers live; Indiantown, Belle Glade, Clewiston, Immokalee.

FL DOH map by zip code:
Fark user imageView Full Size


For instance, in Martin County (where I'm farking around), there have been almost 1200 cases. Nearly 500 from Indiantown, nearly 300 from south Stuart, about 170 in Stuart.  (Stuart and south Stuart are not agricultural, but have a higher demographic of less affluent folks.)  In all of the more affluent areas, the total cases are under 100.  Indiantown has a large Hispanic population with a lot of them performing agricultural work.  You'll see several old school buses full of workers being transported to/from the various farms on any given day.

source: https://fdoh.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsd​ashboard/index.html#/74c7375b03894e689​20c2d0131eef1e6
 
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: DeSantis told WPLG on Friday that he attributed the state's rise in cases to an outbreak among farmworkers in north central Florida.

They just can't help being racist f*cks.


it likely is spreading among farm workers.  farm workers often live together in close living conditions because that's the most economical thing to do.  They'll also work when they're sick because they can't afford not to.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Of course they're rising.  The doctors here aren't allowed to mislabel the cases as pneumonia anymore.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
*sigh*

I'll never get to leave the house.

Anyway, why did we even bother with the "phases" if we're just going to go forward and never turn back despite failing the meet the requisite numbers?
 
mayochamp
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I was going to say California, but they have had double that and it's a blue state, so that's not worthy of ridicule here. Carry on.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: DeSantis told WPLG on Friday that he attributed the state's rise in cases to an outbreak among farmworkers in north central Florida.

They just can't help being racist f*cks.


As The GOP scum, Robin Vos in WI said, it's the immigrant culture.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They should be protesting instead.

If it's a legitimate protest, the body has ways to shut that thing down.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Perhaps those areas were not being tested until now.

Either way, the lockdown won't work.   Do the herd immunity thing like Switzerland did and get it over with.
3% isn't enough excuse to shut it all down.

Lets get to work
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mayochamp: I was going to say California, but they have had double that and it's a blue state, so that's not worthy of ridicule here. Carry on.


Hillbillies are always like "Commiefornia", but have you been to California?  The central valley is completely filled with Okies.  Even more Okies than Oklahoma.  And then San Bernadino, which is like the Ozarks, but with more littering.  Real Americans have no idea how much they would feel perfectly at home in California.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Munden: GardenWeasel: DeSantis told WPLG on Friday that he attributed the state's rise in cases to an outbreak among farmworkers in north central Florida.

They just can't help being racist f*cks.

it likely is spreading among farm workers.  farm workers often live together in close living conditions because that's the most economical thing to do.  They'll also work when they're sick because they can't afford not to.


Yes, it is spreading among workers who don't have the luxury of working from home or not working at all.

But Republicans are using it as an excuse to whip up fear and hatred towards "immigrants! immigrants!".
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 1 minute ago  
CHAZ?
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.