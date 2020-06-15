 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Pop quiz: the Chinese activists who re-uploaded a magazine article have been jailed because of [a] copyright infraction [b] 'reasons' (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
11
    More: Sad, Lawyer, Chen Mei, People's Republic of China, China, Chen Kun, Tang Dynasty, Chinese capital, Yuan Dynasty  
•       •       •

443 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jun 2020 at 7:43 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
puffy999
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If I were President, I'd work on destroying Chinese government from the inside. They can't kill everyone.
 
rcain
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
C. It's always C. How the fark did subby fark this up?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I assume the lesson is - don't cross The Disney Co.

/ DNRTFA
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Chinese Mods banned underboob?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If you wanted to cause a global pandemic and didn't care how many of your own people died in the process,you would do exactly what the CCP did.

or

Gross incompetence at a national level by the CCP.

Pick one.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: If you wanted to cause a global pandemic and didn't care how many of your own people died in the process,you would do exactly what the CCP did.

or

Gross incompetence at a national level by the CCP.

Pick one.


mumbrella.com.auView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They have freedom of speech in China. But if the Government doesn't like it. They get to hang you.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Would now be a good time to remind everyone about the American who was driven to suicide for the crime of scraping academic research off Jstor?

Copyright is theft.
 
Katolu
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Provoking trouble". Heh, Wait'll they get a load of me.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

stuffy: They have freedom of speech in China. But if the Government doesn't like it. They get to hang you.


Xi the Pooh said everyone in China has freedom of speech, but that freedom does not extend to criticizing the government.
 
El Trolo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

puffy999: If I were President, I'd work on destroying Chinese government from the inside. They can't kill everyone.


Chinese Communist Party:

CHALLENGE ACCEPTED
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.