(Daily Gazette (Schenectady))   Students pull the whole 'school's for sale' senior prank then ruin the whole thing by leaving a sappy note   (dailygazette.com) divider line
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We had the classic 2 chickens labeled 1 and 3
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They clearly have neither class nor princepals.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MIT hacks tend to be very polite, including a letter on how to safely remove the hack. Well done ones get left up for a few days.

I think the acme of MIT hacks was the school police car on the dome of Building 10, with lights running and a ticket for "No valid parking sticker for this location."

(It was actually just the body panels on a lightweight frame.)
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nerds.
 
SFSailor
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: MIT hacks tend to be very polite, including a letter on how to safely remove the hack. Well done ones get left up for a few days.

I think the acme of MIT hacks was the school police car on the dome of Building 10, with lights running and a ticket for "No valid parking sticker for this location."

(It was actually just the body panels on a lightweight frame.)


CalTech is best Tech!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
