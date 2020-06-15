 Skip to content
(Politico)   "What Chicago's Ultimate Bad Cop Taught Me About Police Reform' . Subby, who did criminal law in Chicago, can confirm this guy was THE WORST-and his story illustrates everything wrong with modern PD's and how impossible it is to hold cops accountable   (politico.com) divider line
ginandbacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was a really hard read. Important though.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've always wanted to write a screen play about a serial killer who works for the police, and regularly gets away with murder thanks to the thin blue line code of silence.

The character would have a media facing personality that emphasizes his long "service" and "stellar"record, while the truth is he's a wife beating cheater who runs multiple grifts and occasionally indulges in his true hobby of murder. The other cops would run the gamut from eager participant to silently mortified, but none will cross the thin blue line.

Unfortunately, I'm too lazy/busy to write it, but hot damn would it be timely.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ginandbacon: That was a really hard read. Important though.


I've actually talked with some of his victims, seen pictures of the "room" and read the original whistleblower letter...that was....hard aint really the word for it.   The really enraging thing, not mentioned in the article was how incredibly hard it was to get the cases of his victims re-opened and their obtained-under-torture confessions thrown out.   The main reason why was all but 1 of the Judges in the criminal division at the time (2001-2004) were former prosecutors and most had actually handled area 2 cases and argued against motions to dismiss those same confessions at trial, and frankly either knew or should have known what was happening.

worse yet was Richard Daley's involvement as DA, as Burges private lawyer and them as mayor
 
zeroman987
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: I've always wanted to write a screen play about a serial killer who works for the police, and regularly gets away with murder thanks to the thin blue line code of silence.

The character would have a media facing personality that emphasizes his long "service" and "stellar"record, while the truth is he's a wife beating cheater who runs multiple grifts and occasionally indulges in his true hobby of murder. The other cops would run the gamut from eager participant to silently mortified, but none will cross the thin blue line.

Unfortunately, I'm too lazy/busy to write it, but hot damn would it be timely.


Dexter?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that Oklahoma cop that raped minority women even in prison?
They claim he is but refuse to say where.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's wrong with modern PD's what?  Their leadership? Their cars?

You lose credibility from the beginning.
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Meh.  Bad apple.
 
ginandbacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Magorn: ginandbacon: That was a really hard read. Important though.

I've actually talked with some of his victims, seen pictures of the "room" and read the original whistleblower letter...that was....hard aint really the word for it.   The really enraging thing, not mentioned in the article was how incredibly hard it was to get the cases of his victims re-opened and their obtained-under-torture confessions thrown out.   The main reason why was all but 1 of the Judges in the criminal division at the time (2001-2004) were former prosecutors and most had actually handled area 2 cases and argued against motions to dismiss those same confessions at trial, and frankly either knew or should have known what was happening.

worse yet was Richard Daley's involvement as DA, as Burges private lawyer and them as mayor


This is why I sort of feel like all criminal cases against any kind of law enforcement ought to be handled at the federal level. Not that I trust DOJ under this administration...It was interesting to see Patrick Fitzgerald's name come up in TFA. I already had a deep respect for him, and this just cemented it.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Step 1 (of many more): bust all police unions immediately.

Instead of "defund the police", say "bust the FOP" instead.
 
CalebWilliamson
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I've always wanted to write a screen play about a serial killer who works for the police, and regularly gets away with murder thanks to the thin blue line code of silence.

The character would have a media facing personality that emphasizes his long "service" and "stellar"record, while the truth is he's a wife beating cheater who runs multiple grifts and occasionally indulges in his true hobby of murder. The other cops would run the gamut from eager participant to silently mortified, but none will cross the thin blue line.

Unfortunately, I'm too lazy/busy to write it, but hot damn would it be timely.


Dexter Season 1 Trailer
Youtube R6_qsTCBns8
 
floydw
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Every single precinct, department, and office has a cop like this, and every other cop protects them.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Does Chicago still have their secret detention facility?
 
Internet Meme Rogers [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Read the headline, thought Burge? Clicked. Yep, that piece of filth.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ex-Cop Explains Why 'Good Apples' Are Rare
Youtube dilkebPTsYI


police will not fix themselves. need outside oversight. they won't like that. this will not be easy
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sounds like they had their own version of "Room 101". Sacramento Sheriffs have a "Room 101" at the jail where they strap a suspect into a chair and administer beatings or worse. It's soundproof and has just one tiny window. Why yes I've been in there. Cops don't like mouthy drunks calling them names. Their feelings were hurt so they decided to hurt me. I quieted down and my whiteness likely kept me from getting hit too many times. But it's there. Room 101. And every year a few suspects die there. They "hang themselves" somehow with belts that were removed prior to booking. Weird how those belts just suddenly teleport into a cell and strangle someone. Very strange.

/ No I do not feel safe, thanks.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

JAGChem82: Step 1 (of many more): bust all police unions immediately.

Instead of "defund the police", say "bust the FOP" instead.


If ever there was a reason for RICO.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jmr61: What's wrong with modern PD's what?  Their leadership? Their cars?

You lose credibility from the beginning.


Copsucker sucks cop.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I've always wanted to write a screen play about a serial killer who works for the police, and regularly gets away with murder thanks to the thin blue line code of silence.


That may be more true-to-life than you might expect. I recall reading at least a few articles about unsolved serial killings that mention that the killer was suspected to have ties to law enforcement, at least enough to be familiar with their methods.
 
Flappyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Any bets that the officer who testified to the grand jury was subsequently ostracized by the rest of the PD?
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This cop is not what makes the issues in law enforcement systemic.   That he was allowed to continue working and doing his thing is proof the whole thing is baked in and must be torn down.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jmr61: What's wrong with modern PD's what?  Their leadership? Their cars?

You lose credibility from the beginning.


Apostrophes in acronyms to show that they are plural was very common until the 80s, until it went out of style. However, it is still not incorrect. In fact, the Oxford Dictionary online used to suggest apostrophes, however it has changed and now suggests to not use apostrophes. Neither are incorrect.

In short, you look stupid.
 
Farkin_Crazy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Unavailable for comment.

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Magorn: ginandbacon: That was a really hard read. Important though.

I've actually talked with some of his victims, seen pictures of the "room" and read the original whistleblower letter...that was....hard aint really the word for it.   The really enraging thing, not mentioned in the article was how incredibly hard it was to get the cases of his victims re-opened and their obtained-under-torture confessions thrown out.   The main reason why was all but 1 of the Judges in the criminal division at the time (2001-2004) were former prosecutors and most had actually handled area 2 cases and argued against motions to dismiss those same confessions at trial, and frankly either knew or should have known what was happening.

worse yet was Richard Daley's involvement as DA, as Burges private lawyer and them as mayor


Jesus.
*curls up in a ball*
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ginandbacon: Magorn: ginandbacon: That was a really hard read. Important though.

I've actually talked with some of his victims, seen pictures of the "room" and read the original whistleblower letter...that was....hard aint really the word for it.   The really enraging thing, not mentioned in the article was how incredibly hard it was to get the cases of his victims re-opened and their obtained-under-torture confessions thrown out.   The main reason why was all but 1 of the Judges in the criminal division at the time (2001-2004) were former prosecutors and most had actually handled area 2 cases and argued against motions to dismiss those same confessions at trial, and frankly either knew or should have known what was happening.

worse yet was Richard Daley's involvement as DA, as Burges private lawyer and them as mayor

This is why I sort of feel like all criminal cases against any kind of law enforcement ought to be handled at the federal level. Not that I trust DOJ under this administration...It was interesting to see Patrick Fitzgerald's name come up in TFA. I already had a deep respect for him, and this just cemented it.


Was part of a team defending a couple  federal cases in Chicago at the time.   Was expecting a couple of flunkies at a plea conference, got Himself instead.  He's....an imposing figure. And the one thing that is his personal bugaboo is public corruption.  (Threw the book at a mail carrier we dfended who was just tossing her mail in a dumpster every day)    That's WHY he got posted to ND Ill.  The Bushies assumed he would go after city hall, but it kind of backfired on them when he took down Gov Ryan instead (and the Gov Blagojevich...rightfully so ).  It doesn't surprise me Burge enraged him (the human stain was living in Florida on a houseboat he named "The Vigilante"  at the time) and he got creative to bring him down
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

zeroman987: Private_Citizen: I've always wanted to write a screen play about a serial killer who works for the police, and regularly gets away with murder thanks to the thin blue line code of silence.

The character would have a media facing personality that emphasizes his long "service" and "stellar"record, while the truth is he's a wife beating cheater who runs multiple grifts and occasionally indulges in his true hobby of murder. The other cops would run the gamut from eager participant to silently mortified, but none will cross the thin blue line.

Unfortunately, I'm too lazy/busy to write it, but hot damn would it be timely.

Dexter?


Dexter was heroic in the sense he mostly hunted other serial killers. And he only escaped justice because he was never caught.

This one the officer is only portrayed as a hero by his fellow officers and the union. He's a straight up monster. And the bad part is everyone knows he killed his victims. He gets away with it because of the silence/obstruction of his Brothers in Blue. And the other people who would speak up are too scared to do so, knowing the officer will ruin their lives.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Sounds like they had their own version of "Room 101". Sacramento Sheriffs have a "Room 101" at the jail where they strap a suspect into a chair and administer beatings or worse. It's soundproof and has just one tiny window. Why yes I've been in there. Cops don't like mouthy drunks calling them names. Their feelings were hurt so they decided to hurt me. I quieted down and my whiteness likely kept me from getting hit too many times. But it's there. Room 101. And every year a few suspects die there. They "hang themselves" somehow with belts that were removed prior to booking. Weird how those belts just suddenly teleport into a cell and strangle someone. Very strange.

/ No I do not feel safe, thanks.


Pretty much but Burge and the boys took lessons from Central American death squads.  Telephone wires attached to genitalia, suffocations with typewriter covers phone book beatings (that bit in John Mulaney's routine tells he really is from Chicago and knew an actual Chicago cop) and of course, broomsticks
 
orbister
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

floydw: Every single precinct, department, and office has a cop like this, and every other cop protects them.


There was a scandal at Bristol Royal Infirmary in which a couple of incompetent surgeons killed dozens of babies in botched heart operations. Everybody knew, nobody said. The surgeons were given merit awards.

The doctor/journalist who eventually exposed it gives talks about it. Apparently if he asks a room full of medical staff if the same could happen at their hospital, they all say "No." Then he asks who works with a surgeon whose nickname is "Slasher", "Killer", Murderer" or something like that. Every hand goes up.

All groups tend to protect their own, even when terrible damage is being done.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

JAGChem82: Step 1 (of many more): bust all police unions immediately.

Instead of "defund the police", say "bust the FOP" instead.


"Demilitarize" the police is my addition to that.
Look at Camden, NJ - rebooted union, rehired 100 out of 240 previously fired cops. More importantly, and this one I really agree with, they make the cops interact with the communities they are policing.

All any FoP does is send a spokesman out to the media. That spokesperson typically pulls the Baghdad Bob.
Fåck the FoP.
 
Foxxinnia
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I randomly watched the movie Investigation of a Citizen Above Suspicion last week, and can pretty much recommend it to anyone interested in the topic. Don't even read a synopsis. Just go in blind.
 
Two16
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Space Banana Physicist
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Does Chicago still have their secret detention facility?


Really only one way to find out, isn't there?
 
csekiya
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I haven't seen CruiserTwelve around for awhile.  I'd be interested in hearing his thoughts on this.
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And I'm sure the same thing is still happening. This guy wasn't one of a kind. He's just one of many and the cover ups continue because such tactics make prosecutor's lives easier, plus they are poorer minorities, so the system automatically figures they're guilty of something. It's all a corrupt rackett of one level covering for the next.

What did people think would happen? Professions with so much power and not nearly enough checks and balances are magnets for psychopaths and power trippers.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Some places are going to require what we used to call the "Universal Engineering Solution": multiple by zero and add by the correct answer.  Camden did it and other places that are too broken to be fixed will need it too.  They bring a union, you bring a "sorry the police department doesn't exist any more so neither do you".  It's the Chicago way.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Farkin_Crazy: Unavailable for comment.

[media-amazon.com image 630x1200]


I miss Sophia Bush on that show.
 
