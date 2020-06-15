 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   Strange women lying in ponds distributing swords is no basis for a system of government   (youtube.com) divider line
11
    More: Repeat  
•       •       •

507 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jun 2020 at 10:55 AM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know that almost *none* of their viewers will get that.

/I hope Colbert or Seth Meyers picks this up
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I do like a bit o' skirt in the pub, mate. Like maybe that one moistened bint from the pond, wot?
 
skyotter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Faux News definitely pushing "the violence inherent in the system" angle with their constant fearmongering over the black man with a gun...
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well, I didn't vote for him.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Defund the church police!
 
rfenster
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well done.
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I thought we were an autonomous collective
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Faux News definitely pushing "the violence inherent in the system" angle with their constant fearmongering over the black man with a gun...


Yeah, they're pissed the rioting stopped but the peaceful protests are continuing and growing.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
There's some lovely filth over here.
 
Xythero
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The Lady of the Lake never gave us someone like Trump, so that system has at least one up on us.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.